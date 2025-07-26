Bank Deposits in Greece Up by Nearly €5.1bn in June 2025
Corporate deposits increased by €4.403bn in June, compared to an €867mln rise in May. The annual growth rate climbed to 12.0% from 9.8%
- Νησιωτική αυθεντικότητα και βιώσιμη τουριστική ανάπτυξη - Οι προορισμοί που ξεχωρίζουν
- Thessaly Evros Pass: Έκλεισε η πλατφόρμα- Κατατέθηκαν πάνω από 180.000 αιτήσεις για voucher
- «Τα παιδιά θέλουν να πάνε στον παράδεισο επειδή εκεί υπάρχει κάτι να φάνε»
- Φωτιά σε διαμέρισμα στον Άγιο Παύλο – Στο νοσοκομείο ηλικιωμένη με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα
Bank deposits in Greece rose by nearly €5.1 billion in June 2025, according to official data from the Bank of Greece (BoG). The data showed that business and household deposits were as follows: Corporate deposits increased by €4.403 billion in June, compared to an €867 million rise in May. The annual growth rate climbed to 12.0% from 9.8% the previous month.
Bank deposits from non-financial corporations rose by €4.363 billion (vs. €666 million in May). Deposits from insurance companies and other financial institutions increased by €40 million (vs. €200 million in May).
Household and private non-profit institution deposits rose by €697 million, up from €356 million in May, with the annual growth rate at 3.1% (vs. 3.2% in May).
General government deposits:
Government deposits rose by €1.489 billion in June, compared to a €302 million increase in May. The annual growth rate surged to 34.4% from 15.2% in May.
Private sector deposits overall:
Total private sector deposits increased by €5.099 billion in June, compared to a €1.222 billion rise the previous month. The annual growth rate rose to 5.3% from 4.8% in May.
The BoG attributes the rise in deposits to Greece’s improving economic outlook, which is boosting business activity and creating a favorable investment climate. This, in turn, has led to increased corporate borrowing to support higher levels of economic activity.
Source: tovima.com
- Γάζα: «Τελειώστε τη δουλειά» – Πράσινο φως από Τραμπ σε Ισραήλ για κλιμάκωση της αιματοχυσίας
- «H Μπάρτσα χάνει έδαφος λόγω περιορισμένου μπάτζετ»
- Ανδραβίδα: Επιμελώς κρυμμένη κάτω από παλέτες βρέθηκε σορός νεαρού άνδρα
- Φάμελλος και Παπαδοπούλου στην Επίδαυρο – Είδαν την παράσταση «Οιδίπους, από το σκοτάδι στο φως»
- Πρωτοποριακή πιστοποίηση «Μηδενικών αποβλήτων» για γήπεδο
- Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο για τον καύσωνα – Σταδιακή πτώση της θερμοκρασίας από την Κυριακή
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις