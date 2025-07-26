Bank Deposits in Greece Up by Nearly €5.1bn in June 2025

Bank deposits in Greece rose by nearly €5.1 billion in June 2025, according to official data from the Bank of Greece (BoG). The data showed that business and household deposits were as follows: Corporate deposits increased by €4.403 billion in June, compared to an €867 million rise in May. The annual growth rate climbed to 12.0% from 9.8% the previous month.

Bank deposits from non-financial corporations rose by €4.363 billion (vs. €666 million in May). Deposits from insurance companies and other financial institutions increased by €40 million (vs. €200 million in May).

Household and private non-profit institution deposits rose by €697 million, up from €356 million in May, with the annual growth rate at 3.1% (vs. 3.2% in May).

General government deposits:

Government deposits rose by €1.489 billion in June, compared to a €302 million increase in May. The annual growth rate surged to 34.4% from 15.2% in May.

Private sector deposits overall:

Total private sector deposits increased by €5.099 billion in June, compared to a €1.222 billion rise the previous month. The annual growth rate rose to 5.3% from 4.8% in May.

The BoG attributes the rise in deposits to Greece’s improving economic outlook, which is boosting business activity and creating a favorable investment climate. This, in turn, has led to increased corporate borrowing to support higher levels of economic activity.

Source: tovima.com