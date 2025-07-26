Σάββατο 26 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Bank Deposits in Greece Up by Nearly €5.1bn in June 2025
English edition 26 Ιουλίου 2025 | 09:50

Bank Deposits in Greece Up by Nearly €5.1bn in June 2025

Corporate deposits increased by €4.403bn in June, compared to an €867mln rise in May. The annual growth rate climbed to 12.0% from 9.8%

Καφές: Ποιος τύπος προλαμβάνει τον διαβήτη τύπου 2;

Καφές: Ποιος τύπος προλαμβάνει τον διαβήτη τύπου 2;

Spotlight

Bank deposits in Greece rose by nearly €5.1 billion in June 2025, according to official data from the Bank of Greece (BoG). The data showed that business and household deposits were as follows: Corporate deposits increased by €4.403 billion in June, compared to an €867 million rise in May. The annual growth rate climbed to 12.0% from 9.8% the previous month.

Bank deposits from non-financial corporations rose by €4.363 billion (vs. €666 million in May). Deposits from insurance companies and other financial institutions increased by €40 million (vs. €200 million in May).

Household and private non-profit institution deposits rose by €697 million, up from €356 million in May, with the annual growth rate at 3.1% (vs. 3.2% in May).

General government deposits:

Government deposits rose by €1.489 billion in June, compared to a €302 million increase in May. The annual growth rate surged to 34.4% from 15.2% in May.

Private sector deposits overall:

Total private sector deposits increased by €5.099 billion in June, compared to a €1.222 billion rise the previous month. The annual growth rate rose to 5.3% from 4.8% in May.

The BoG attributes the rise in deposits to Greece’s improving economic outlook, which is boosting business activity and creating a favorable investment climate. This, in turn, has led to increased corporate borrowing to support higher levels of economic activity.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Metlen: Με φόρα… για το LSE – Πώς υπερέβη τον στόχο του 90%

Metlen: Με φόρα… για το LSE – Πώς υπερέβη τον στόχο του 90%

Τράπεζες
Επιτόκια: Φουλ επίθεση από τράπεζες στα δάνεια προς νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις 

Επιτόκια: Φουλ επίθεση από τράπεζες στα δάνεια προς νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις 

English edition
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: «Τελειώστε τη δουλειά» – Πράσινο φως από Τραμπ σε Ισραήλ για κλιμάκωση της αιματοχυσίας
Κλιμάκωση της σφαγής 26.07.25

Ζόφος σκεπάζει τη Γάζα - «Τελειώστε τη δουλειά», το μήνυμα Τραμπ στο Ισραήλ

Από την υπόσχεση για λήξη του πολέμου στη Γάζα, ο Τραμπ τώρα στηρίζει την κλιμάκωσή του - Πίεση στη Χαμάς να απελευθερώσει τους ομήρους χωρίς καμία εγγύηση για τερματισμό του πολέμου

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Ανδραβίδα: Επιμελώς κρυμμένη κάτω από παλέτες βρέθηκε σορός νεαρού άνδρα
Στην Ανδραβίδα 26.07.25

Επιμελώς κρυμμένη κάτω από παλέτες βρέθηκε σορός νεαρού άνδρα - Έφερε πολλαπλά χτυπήματα

Ο 29χρονος έφερε πολλαπλά χτυπήματα στο κεφάλι από αμβλύ όργανο - Η εξαφάνισή του είχε δηλωθεί την περασμένη Πέμπτη στην Ανδραβίδα - Η Αστυνομία εξετάζει όλα τα πιθανά κίνητρα πίσω από τη δολοφονία

Σύνταξη
Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο για τον καύσωνα – Σταδιακή πτώση της θερμοκρασίας από την Κυριακή
Ελλάδα 26.07.25

Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο για τον καύσωνα – Σταδιακή πτώση της θερμοκρασίας από την Κυριακή

Την Κυριακή σύμφωνα με την ΕΜΥ, προβλέπεται λήξη του καύσωνα στη δυτική Ελλάδα, ενώ τη Δευτέρα αναμένεται υποχώρηση των πολύ υψηλών θερμοκρασιών και στην ανατολική χώρα

Σύνταξη
Η μυστική πράξη αγάπης της Σάρον Όσμπορν για τον Όζι – Η συμφωνία των τελευταίων ημερών
53 χρόνια μαζί 26.07.25

Η μυστική πράξη αγάπης της Σάρον Όσμπορν για τον Όζι – Η συμφωνία των τελευταίων ημερών

Η sold-out συναυλία, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε στη γενέτειρα του Όζι, το Μπέρμιγχαμ, και συγκέντρωσε 190 εκατομμύρια δολάρια για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς, θα μπορούσε να είχε ακυρωθεί αν δεν ήταν η αποφασιστικότητα της Σάρον να εκπληρώσει την επιθυμία του συζύγου της.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Νοεμή Βασιλειάδου: Οι λαϊκές αγορές είναι πιο θεατρικές από τις παραστάσεις που βλέπω
Interviews 26.07.25

Νοεμή Βασιλειάδου: Οι λαϊκές αγορές είναι πιο θεατρικές από τις παραστάσεις που βλέπω

Η σκηνοθέτιδα της παράστασης «Κλημεντίνες Χωρίς Κουκούτσι» μιλάει για την απειλή που επικρέμεται πάνω από τις λαϊκές αγορές, τον δημόσιο χώρο και τις προσωπικές σχέσεις.

Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
«Ήταν μια φιλική ταινία και μετά φιλήθηκαν» – Το Ωραίο μου Πλυντήριο 40 χρόνια μετά
16 Νοεμβρίου 1985 26.07.25

«Ήταν μια φιλική ταινία και μετά φιλήθηκαν» - Το Ωραίο μου Πλυντήριο 40 χρόνια μετά

Ο Στίβεν Φρίαρς και ο Χανίφ Κουρέισι μιλούν στην Guardian για το «Ωραίο μου Πλυντήριο», το κλασικό γκέι ρομάντζο, που άλλαξε τον κινηματογράφο - και τις ζωές όλων εκείνων που συμμετείχαν.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
«Ο Αταμάν μετά το ναυάγιο με Βαλαντσιούνας θέλει να κρατήσει τον Γιούρτσεβεν στον Παναθηναϊκό»
Euroleague 26.07.25

«Ο Αταμάν μετά το ναυάγιο με Βαλαντσιούνας θέλει να κρατήσει τον Γιούρτσεβεν στον Παναθηναϊκό»

Ο Εργκίν Αταμάν άλλαξε απόφαση μετά το «ναυάγιο» στην υπόθεση Βαλαντσιούνας και ετοιμάζεται να κρατήσει τον Ομέρ Γιούρτσεβεν στον Παναθηναϊκό, σύμφωνα με όσα γράφουν στην Ιταλία.

Σύνταξη
Τουρισμός: Άνδρος, Λειψοί και Νάξος επενδύουν στη διαχρονική φιλοξενία και ξεχωρίζουν
Αξιοσημείωτες επιδόσεις 26.07.25

Νησιωτική αυθεντικότητα και βιώσιμη τουριστική ανάπτυξη - Οι προορισμοί που ξεχωρίζουν

Ο τουρισμός στα νησιά αποκτά δυναμική μέσα από στοχευμένες δράσεις στο πλαίσιο μιας ευρύτερης τάσης ενίσχυσης της ποιοτικής και βιώσιμης ανάπτυξης στο Αιγαίο

Σύνταξη
Αναστάτωση στο Περιστέρι: Γερανοφόρο έπεσε πάνω σε διώροφη κατοικία – Τραυματίστηκε ο χειριστής
Σοκαριστικό περιστατικό 26.07.25

Αναστάτωση στο Περιστέρι: Γερανοφόρο έπεσε πάνω σε διώροφη κατοικία – Τραυματίστηκε ο χειριστής

Το ατύχημα έγινε λίγο πριν από τις 09:00, την ώρα που το γερανοφόρο όχημα ξεφόρτωνε γεννήτριες στην ταράτσα του κτιρίου όταν ξαφνικά υπέστη καθίζηση το οδόστρωμα σε δρόμο στο Περιστέρι

Σύνταξη
SOS για την κλιματική αλλαγή – «Περιοχές σαν τη Θεσσαλία, κινδυνεύουν με ερημοποίηση»
Περιβάλλον 26.07.25

«Περιοχές σαν τη Θεσσαλία, κινδυνεύουν με ερημοποίηση» - Καμπανάκι από Έλληνα καθηγητή

Περιοχές σαν τη Θεσσαλία, κινδυνεύουν με ερημοποίηση, ένα φαινόμενο κατά το οποίο η μείωση της γονιμότητας των εδαφών και η έλλειψη φυσικών πόρων όπως το νερό, θα κάνουν αδύνατη τη συντήρηση των ανθρώπων αναφέρει ο ομότιμος καθηγητής στο πανεπιστήμιο Θεσσαλίας Θεοφάνης Γέμτος

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Τρία κιλά εκρηκτικής ύλης χρησιμοποιήθηκαν για τη μεγάλη έκρηξη – «Πήγα στον άλλο κόσμο και γύρισα», λέει αυτόπτης μάρτυρας
Δύο τραυματίες 26.07.25 Upd: 10:05

Τρία κιλά εκρηκτικής ύλης χρησιμοποιήθηκαν για τη μεγάλη έκρηξη στη Θεσσαλονίκη - «Πήγα στον άλλο κόσμο και γύρισα», λέει αυτόπτης μάρτυρας

Στο σημείο διαμένει ο πρόεδρος της Ομοσπονδίας Σωφρονιστικών Υπαλλήλων Ελλάδος. Τι εξετάζουν οι Αρχές για τη μεγάλη έκρηξη που ταρακούνησε τα ξημερώματα τη Θεσσαλονίκη

Σύνταξη
Πανελλαδικές 2025: Τα τμήματα που βρέθηκαν στην κορυφή των προτιμήσεων και το φαινόμενο των κενών θέσεων
Πανελλαδικές 2025 26.07.25

Τα τμήματα που βρέθηκαν στην κορυφή των προτιμήσεων και το φαινόμενο των κενών θέσεων

Την εμφάνισή του έκανε και φέτος το φαινόμενο των κενών θέσεων σε αρκετά τμήματα των ΑΕΙ, όχι μόνο της περιφέρειας, αλλά και κεντρικών πόλεων - Τα στοιχεία για τις Πανελλαδικές 2025

Σύνταξη
Ναϊμέγκεν – ΠΑΟΚ: Με Κωνσταντέλια στο τελευταίο τεστ στην Ολλανδία
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.07.25

Ναϊμέγκεν – ΠΑΟΚ: Με Κωνσταντέλια στο τελευταίο τεστ στην Ολλανδία

Ο ΠΑΟΚ θα αντιμετωπίσει τη Ναϊμέγκεν (15:00, OPEN Hybrid), στο τελευταίο φιλικό παιχνίδι του «δικεφάλου του βορρά» επί ολλανδικού εδάφους, με τον Γιάννη Κωνσταντέλια να είναι κανονικά στην αποστολή.

Σύνταξη
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Σάββατο 26 Ιουλίου 2025
