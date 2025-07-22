Τρίτη 22 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22 Ιουλίου 2025 | 22:40

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Spotlight

Greece has taken a significant step toward marine conservation by launching two new National Marine Parks — one in the Ionian Sea and one in the Southern Cyclades — outlining specific rules on what activities will be allowed or restricted within their boundaries.

The proposed regulations were presented in two Special Environmental Studies now open to public consultation. Feedback from citizens, scientists, local authorities, and environmental organizations will inform the final framework, which will shape Presidential Decrees and management plans for the parks.

Once established, the parks will increase the protected share of Greece’s territorial waters to 36.2%, provided no geopolitical complications arise, particularly with neighboring Turkey, which has already voiced opposition.

Ban on Hydrocarbon Extraction Near Park Zones

The Ionian Sea Marine Park covers an area of around 18,000 km², with 280 km² of land, and includes several existing protected areas. The region has attracted interest for hydrocarbon exploration, including seismic surveys to identify and assess potential oil and gas deposits.

However, the studies warn that such activities pose a substantial threat to the park’s marine life, particularly species like sperm whales, dolphins, sea turtles, and the Mediterranean monk seal. To mitigate these risks, the proposed framework introduces a five-kilometer exclusion zone around the park boundaries, within which all phases of hydrocarbon operations — from exploration to decommissioning — would be banned. Within this zone, any use of sound-based equipment during seismic surveys will be prohibited, and only vessel transit or maneuvers will be permitted.

Support facilities for extraction — such as helipads, refineries, and storage areas — will be banned across the Ionian islands and adjacent marine zones. Exceptions apply only to installations that are integrated into offshore platforms. Onshore facilities would instead be confined to coastal industrial zones on the mainland, such as the Platygiáli area near Astakos.

Oil Block at Katakolo Now Inside Protected Area

The marine park now includes the “West Katakolo” concession area, currently managed by Energean. This reflects a shift in government policy, which under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has prioritized natural gas over oil. With this inclusion, the park becomes spatially continuous and extends its protective reach.

Environmental impact assessments show varied levels of risk depending on species and location. For monk seals, potential habitat degradation is of moderate concern. For deep-diving cetaceans like sperm whales, the threat is deemed long-term and high-intensity.

Fishing, Aquaculture, and Tourism Under New Rules

Trawling and dredge-net fishing will be completely banned in both parks, replicating protections already in place in the Alonissos Marine Park. Traditional and small-scale coastal fishing, beekeeping, and livestock grazing will still be allowed.

In the Ionian, aquaculture — especially in the regions of Aetolia-Acarnania such as Xiromero and Aktio-Vonitsa — will continue under stricter regulations. The area is a top exporter of aquaculture products. New fishing shelters are also proposed to support local fishers, along with upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Certain zones, including Palaeros Bay, the coasts of Ithaca, Kefalonia, Lefkada, and the islands of Kalamos, Kastos, and Atokos, will permit aquaculture under specific conditions. Likewise, seaplane waterports will be allowed in designated areas like Meganisi and various Ionian harbors, provided environmental impact is minimized.

Controlled Access for Eco-Tourism and Research

Recreational marine activities such as swimming, diving, and underwater photography will be allowed across both parks, subject to regulations. Scientific research and conservation projects will be permitted, especially in sensitive areas like sea turtle nesting beaches.

From April 15 to May 31, all fishing — professional or recreational — within half a nautical mile of the coast will be banned to protect spawning fish and reduce the risk of accidental seabird bycatch.

Specific Rules for the Aegean Marine Park

In the Southern Cyclades, the marine park spans nearly 9,500 km² and includes 288 km² of land across 73 island clusters. The fishing bans around Amorgos reflect local proposals, such as a 1.5-nautical-mile seasonal fishing ban and full fishing bans in specific marine corridors between nearby islands.

In addition to recreation, other approved uses include maintenance of existing legal infrastructure, restoration of traditional landscapes, religious site upkeep, and military exercises on designated islets.

All unrelated development projects will still require full environmental licensing and impact assessments, as per national conservation procedures.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Δασμοί Τραμπ: Πόσο σκληρά πλήττουν τους κολοσσούς της ευρωπαϊκής αυτοκινητοβιομηχανίας

Δασμοί Τραμπ: Πόσο σκληρά πλήττουν τους κολοσσούς της ευρωπαϊκής αυτοκινητοβιομηχανίας

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

World
Γερμανία: Θα μειώσει το φόρο στα αεροπορικά εισιτήρια

Γερμανία: Θα μειώσει το φόρο στα αεροπορικά εισιτήρια

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Baby Grok: Ο Έλον Μασκ έρχεται για τα παιδιά μας μετά τα φιλοναζιστικά σκάνδαλα – «Αντιπερισπασμός»
Μόνο για παιδιά 22.07.25

Baby Grok: Ο Έλον Μασκ έρχεται για τα παιδιά μας μετά τα φιλοναζιστικά σκάνδαλα – «Αντιπερισπασμός»

Ο δισεκατομμυριούχος Έλον Μασκ ανακοίνωσε ότι θα δημιουργήσει μια παιδική εκδοχή του chatbot τεχνητής νοημοσύνης του, Grok, εν μέσω αντιπαραθέσεων για την ΑΙ που φλερτάρει με το ναζισμό

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ρέιντζερς – Παναθηναϊκός 2-0: Με την πλάτη στον τοίχο οι «πράσινοι»
Champions League 22.07.25

Ρέιντζερς – Παναθηναϊκός 2-0: Με την πλάτη στον τοίχο οι «πράσινοι»

Έχασε τα άχαστα στο πρώτο ημίχρονο κόντρα στη Ρέιντζερς ο Παναθηναϊκός, έχασε και το... μυαλό του στο δεύτερο και τώρα βρίσκεται με την πλάτη στον τοίχο ενόψει της ρεβάνς του 2ου προκριματικού του Champions League.

Σύνταξη
Η χώρα στο «κόκκινο» από τον παρατεταμένο καύσωνα – «Ψήθηκε» την Δευτέρα η χώρα
Ελλάδα 22.07.25

Η χώρα στο «κόκκινο» από τον παρατεταμένο καύσωνα – «Ψήθηκε» την Δευτέρα η χώρα

Η ακραία ζέστη αναμένεται να κορυφωθεί το επόμενο 48ωρο, με την Πέμπτη 24 Ιουλίου και την Παρασκευή 25 Ιουλίου να χαρακτηρίζονται ήδη ως οι πιο απαιτητικές ημέρες του φαινομένου.

Σύνταξη
Κόστα και φον ντερ Λάιεν για Γάζα: Οι εικόνες είναι αφόρητες – Ο πόλεμος δοκιμάζει τις σχέσεις του Ισραήλ με τους Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους του
Καιρός ήταν 22.07.25

Κόστα και φον ντερ Λάιεν για Γάζα: Οι εικόνες είναι αφόρητες – Ο πόλεμος δοκιμάζει τις σχέσεις του Ισραήλ με τους Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους του

Η ΕΕ επανεξετάζει τις διπλωματικές και εμπορικές σχέσεις της με το Ισραήλ, λόγω της απάνθρωπης συμπεριφοράς του στη Γάζα

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Όζι Όσμπορν: 11 απόλυτα εξωφρενικές στιγμές – Αποκεφαλισμοί, σφαγεία, ναρκωμένος εφημέριος και Τζορτζ Μπους
Ναι, και όμως 22.07.25

Όζι Όσμπορν: 11 απόλυτα εξωφρενικές στιγμές – Αποκεφαλισμοί, σφαγεία, ναρκωμένος εφημέριος και Τζορτζ Μπους

Ο Όζι Όσμπορν, ο Νονός της heavy metal, έζησε μια ζωή στα όρια. Τα δικά του και όλων γύρω του. Ακολουθούν έντεκα αφόρητα εξωφρενικές στιγμές του στα όρια της λογικής και της παράνοιας αυτής της θρυλικής φιγούρας που δάγκωνε. Πολύ!

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
ΗΠΑ: Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ενδέχεται να ταξιδέψει στην Κίνα στο «όχι και τόσο μακρινό μέλλον»
Κόσμος 22.07.25

ΗΠΑ: Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ενδέχεται να ταξιδέψει στην Κίνα στο «όχι και τόσο μακρινό μέλλον»

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ αναμένεται να ταξιδέψει στην Κίνα για συνομιλίες με τον Σι πιο σύντομα από όσο αναμένονταν, ώστε να υπάρξει διαπραγμάτευση για τα ζητήματα των δασμών και την σχέση Πεκίνου-Μόσχας

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: O πρόεδρος Τζόνσον αναμένεται να κλείσει την Βουλή πρόωρα εν μέσω του σκανδάλου Έπσταϊν
Κλειστό λόγω σκανδάλου 22.07.25

ΗΠΑ: O πρόεδρος Τζόνσον αναμένεται να κλείσει την Βουλή πρόωρα εν μέσω του σκανδάλου Έπσταϊν

O πρόεδρος της Βουλής των Αντιπροσώπων, Μάικ Τζόνσον, φαίνεται έτοιμος να κλείσει πρόωρα τη Βουλή καθώς κάθε νομοθετική διαδικασία έχει «βαλτώσει» λόγω της πίεσης από το σκάνδαλο Έπσταϊν

Σύνταξη
Σεισμός τώρα στα Ιωάννινα
Ελλάδα 22.07.25

Σεισμός τώρα στα Ιωάννινα

Το επίκεντρο εντοπίστηκε 5 χιλιόμετρα ανατολικά της Αγίας Κυριακής Ιωαννίνων και το εστιακό βάθος ήταν 5 χιλιόμετρα.

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ξαφνικά, «βροχή» από «παράνομα βοσκοτόπια» και «πόλεμος» Νέας Δημοκρατίας – ΠΑΣΟΚ
Βγήκαν τα... «εξαπτέρυγα» 22.07.25

Ξαφνικά, «βροχή» από «παράνομα βοσκοτόπια» και «πόλεμος» Νέας Δημοκρατίας - ΠΑΣΟΚ

Υψηλοί τόνοι για δεύτερο 24ωρο στη σκιά του σκανδάλου ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ. Η Νέα Δημοκρατία να επικαλείται δημοσίευμα του Πρώτου Θέματος για να επιτεθεί στο ΠΑΣΟΚ και το κόμμα της Χαριλάου Τρικούπη μιλά για «συκοφαντικό δημοσίευμα του κυβερνητικού εξαπτέρυγου».

Σύνταξη
Ο «Γιάννης της Εθνικής» και η «Εθνική του Γιάννη»: Ώρα να… συναντηθούν στο Ευρωμπάσκετ (vids)
Μπάσκετ 22.07.25

Ο «Γιάννης της Εθνικής» και η «Εθνική του Γιάννη»: Ώρα να… συναντηθούν στο Ευρωμπάσκετ (vids)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο είναι εδώ και μια δεκαετία σταθερά ο καλύτερος παίκτης μιας Εθνικής Ελλάδος που αδυνατεί να βρει τρόπο να τον «εκμεταλλευθεί» και να τον αξιοποιήσει. Το Ευρωμπάσκετ 2025 είναι μια καλή ευκαιρία να γίνει η «Εθνική του Γιάννη».

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Νεκρή η 20χρονη ανιψιά της Νταϊάνα – Βρέθηκε όπλο δίπλα της – Τα αίτια θανάτου και η σκιώδης τραγωδία
Go Fun 22.07.25

Νεκρή η 20χρονη ανιψιά της Νταϊάνα – Βρέθηκε όπλο δίπλα της – Τα αίτια θανάτου και η σκιώδης τραγωδία

Σοκ στη Βρετανία μετά την είδηση του θανάτου της Ρόζι Ρος, της 20χρονης ξαδέλφης των Πριγκίπων Γουίλιαμ και Χάρι, η οποία βρέθηκε νεκρή στο σπίτι της στο Γουίλτσαιρ της Αγγλίας στις 14 Ιουλίου

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ρέιντζερς – Παναθηναϊκός
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.07.25

LIVE: Ρέιντζερς – Παναθηναϊκός

LIVE: Ρέιντζερς – Παναθηναϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ρέιντζερς – Παναθηναϊκός, για τον δεύτερο προκριματικό γύρο του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD.

Σύνταξη
«Ο Γκασκόιν είναι καλά»
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.07.25

«Ο Γκασκόιν είναι καλά»

Ο θρύλος του αγγλικού ποδοσφαίρου βγήκε από το νοσοκομείο και οι εκπρόσωποί του ενημέρωσαν για την υγεία του

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 22 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο