Σάββατο 19 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.07.2025 | 12:07
Πτώση οχήματος στη θάλασσα στην Ερμιόνη – Νεκρός 52χρονος
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece’s Registered Unemployment Drops 7.2% Year-on-Year in June 2025
English edition 19 Ιουλίου 2025 | 11:25

Greece’s Registered Unemployment Drops 7.2% Year-on-Year in June 2025

However, compared to May 2025, the number increased by 13,319 people, representing a 1.8% rise.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Η γλώσσα του σώματος μέσα από τον «κανόνα 7-38-55»

Η γλώσσα του σώματος μέσα από τον «κανόνα 7-38-55»

Spotlight

The number of registered unemployed in Greece fell by 58,633 people or 7.2% in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to the latest data released by the Public Employment Service (DYPA). The total number of registered unemployed stood at 754,325 individuals in June. However, compared to May 2025, the number increased by 13,319 people, representing a 1.8% rise.

Fewer Beneficiaries Receiving Unemployment Benefits

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in June 2025 was 96,636, marking a significant decline of 8,738 individuals (-8.3%) compared to June 2024, and an even sharper drop of 30,097 individuals (-23.7%) from May 2025.

Long-Term Unemployment Remains High

Of the total registered unemployed, 56.3% — or 424,867 individuals — have been on the registry for 12 months or longer, indicating a persistent challenge with long-term unemployment. The remaining 43.7% — 329,458 individuals — have been registered for less than 12 months.

Demographics: Women, Middle-Aged, and Secondary Education Graduates Most Affected

• Women continue to represent the majority of the unemployed, accounting for 68.1% (513,928 individuals), compared to 31.9% (240,397 individuals) for men.

• The 30–44 age group recorded the highest share among all age categories, with 235,764 registered unemployed, making up 31.3% of the total.

• In terms of education level, those with a secondary education background made up the largest group, totaling 346,613 individuals, or 46.0% of all registered unemployed.

Regional Breakdown: Attica and Central Macedonia Lead

Among Greece’s regions, Attica and Central Macedonia continue to report the highest unemployment figures:

• Attica: 263,873 individuals (35.0% of the total)
• Central Macedonia: 152,113 individuals (20.2%)

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ακίνητα
Αττική: Πώς θα είναι την επόμενη δεκαετία;

Αττική: Πώς θα είναι την επόμενη δεκαετία;

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Η γλώσσα του σώματος μέσα από τον «κανόνα 7-38-55»

Η γλώσσα του σώματος μέσα από τον «κανόνα 7-38-55»

World
Ποια είναι η πιο πλούσια χώρα στον κόσμο – Η θέση της Ελλάδας

Ποια είναι η πιο πλούσια χώρα στον κόσμο – Η θέση της Ελλάδας

inWellness
inTown
Ο Κώστας Φιλίππογλου ως «πατέρας» του Δον Ζουάν ξέρει ότι δε μπορούμε να απαλλαγούμε από τους αλαζόνες
Θέατρο 18.07.25

Ο Κώστας Φιλίππογλου ως «πατέρας» του Δον Ζουάν ξέρει ότι δε μπορούμε να απαλλαγούμε από τους αλαζόνες

Μια μίνι κουβέντα με τον Κώστα Φιλίππογλου, που υποδύεται τον πατέρα του Δον Ζουάν στην εξαιρετικά επιτυχημένη παράσταση με πρωταγωνιστή τον Πάνο Βλάχο και σκηνοθεσία της Λητώς Τριανταφυλλίδου.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Τι ετοιμάζει ο Tyler, the Creator;
Music 19.07.25

Τι ετοιμάζει ο Tyler, the Creator;

Μια σειρά από αναρτήσεις του Tyler, the Creator έχουν προκαλέσει απορίες για το αν ο ράπερ ετοιμάζεται για μια νέα κυκλοφορία.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Αγία Παρασκευή: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τον δράστη της δολοφονίας πριν το στυγερό έγκλημα
Ελλάδα 19.07.25

Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τον δράστη της δολοφονίας στην Αγία Παρασκευή πριν το στυγερό έγκλημα

Ο δράστης επιχειρεί να καλύψει τα χαρακτηριστικά του προσώπου του με πετσέτα, με σκοπό να μην καταγραφούν από κάμερες ασφαλείας που βρίσκονταν στην περιοχή

Σύνταξη
ΚΚΕ: Φιέστα Μητσοτάκη για την «ενίσχυση» της Πολιτικής Προστασίας – Οι τεράστιες ελλείψεις δεν κρύβονται
Βολές 19.07.25

ΚΚΕ: Φιέστα Μητσοτάκη για την «ενίσχυση» της Πολιτικής Προστασίας – Οι τεράστιες ελλείψεις δεν κρύβονται

«Ο πρωθυπουργός, σε άλλη μια φιέστα για την "ενίσχυση" της Πολιτικής Προστασίας, παρουσίασε μετά από 6 ολόκληρα χρόνια διακυβέρνησής του, τα πρώτα οχήματα που παραδίδονται στο Πυροσβεστικό Σώμα», υπογραμμίζει το ΚΚΕ

Σύνταξη
The Garden of Earthly Delights: Γιατί το τρίπτυχο του Ιερώνυμου Μπος θεωρείται τόσο σημαντικό;
Γεννημένοι αμαρτωλοί 19.07.25

The Garden of Earthly Delights: Γιατί το τρίπτυχο του Ιερώνυμου Μπος θεωρείται τόσο σημαντικό;

Το Garden of Earthly Delights του Ολλανδού ζωγράφου Ιερώνυμου Μπος χρονολογείται ανάμεσα στο 1490 και στο 1511, όταν ο καλλιτέχνης ήταν σε ηλικία μεταξύ 40 και 60 ετών.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Αυστραλία – Ελλάδα 7-8: Εθνικάρα με buzzer beater στον ημιτελικό (vids)
Πόλο γυναικών 19.07.25

Αυστραλία – Ελλάδα 7-8: Εθνικάρα με buzzer beater στον ημιτελικό (vids)

Φουλ για μετάλλιο η Εθνική ομάδα πόλο γυναικών! Η Ελλάδα νίκησε 8-7 την Αυστραλία στον προημιτελικό του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος με γκολ της Μαρίας Μυριοκεφαλιτάκη δύο δεύτερα πριν το τέλος και μπήκε στην τετράδα.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
ΕΛ.ΑΣ.: Σε εξέλιξη η έρευνα για το κύκλωμα με τους ναρκέμπορους – Ο ρόλος του πέμπτου αστυνομικού
Πολλά τα λεφτά... 19.07.25

Σε εξέλιξη η έρευνα για το κύκλωμα με τους ναρκέμπορους της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. - Ο ρόλος του πέμπτου αστυνομικού

Τα κατασχεμένα ναρκωτικά κανονικά καταγράφονται και φυλάσσονται σε ειδικό χώρο στην ΕΛ.ΑΣ. - «Απορώ πώς τα υπεξαίρεσαν, εκτός κι αν τα έβγαζαν και έβαζαν μέσα αλεύρι» αναφέρει ο Γιώργος Καλλιακμάνης

Σύνταξη
Ο δείκτης ατομικής βόμβας μέσα στο σώμα μας
Πυρηνική «κληρονομιά» 19.07.25

Ο δείκτης ατομικής βόμβας μέσα στο σώμα μας

Είναι στα δόντια μας, στα μάτια μας και στον εγκέφαλό μας επίσης. Οι επιστήμονες το αποκαλούν «ακίδα βόμβας» και για περισσότερο από μισό αιώνα η «υπογραφή» του είναι παρούσα μέσα στο ανθρώπινο σώμα

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Κολωνός: Συνελήφθη 22χρονος για τους πυροβολισμούς σε καφετέρια
Τι βρέθηκε στο σπίτι του 19.07.25

Συνελήφθη 22χρονος για τους πυροβολισμούς σε καφετέρια στον Κολωνό

Ενας 22χρονος συνελήφθη για τους πυροβολισμούς εναντίον ενός Τούρκου και ενός αστυνομικού εκτός υπηρεσίας που σημειώθηκε το μεσημέρι της 13ης Ιουλίου σε καφετέρια στον Κολωνό.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Αυστραλία – Ελλάδα
Πόλο γυναικών 19.07.25

LIVE: Αυστραλία – Ελλάδα

LIVE: Αυστραλία – Ελλάδα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 11:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αυστραλία – Ελλάδα, στον προημιτελικό του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος υγρού στίβου.

Σύνταξη
ΕΚΤ: Έρχονται τα νέα χαρτονομίσματα του ευρώ – Πώς θα γίνει ο δημόσιος διαγωνισμός
Δήλωση Λαγκάρντ 19.07.25

Έρχονται τα νέα χαρτονομίσματα του ευρώ - Πώς θα γίνει ο διαγωνισμός που ανακοίνωσε η ΕΚΤ

Οι υποψήφιοι γραφίστες πρέπει να διατηρούν την έδρα τους εντός της ΕΕ - Η νέα σειρά του ευρώ, με σύγχρονα και εμπνευσμένα σχέδια, θα αντικατοπτρίζει την ευρωπαϊκή ταυτότητα των επόμενων δεκαετιών

Σύνταξη
Συγκλονίζει ο Πολονάρα για τη λευχαιμία: «Άρχισα να σκέφτομαι ‘γιατί εγώ, τι έχω κάνει λάθος;’»
Μπάσκετ 19.07.25

Συγκλονίζει ο Πολονάρα για τη λευχαιμία: «Άρχισα να σκέφτομαι ‘γιατί εγώ, τι έχω κάνει λάθος;’»

Ο Ακίλε Πολονάρα μίλησε σε ιταλικό μέσο για τη νέα μάχη του με τον καρκίνο και τόνισε ότι παρότι αρχικά «ο κόσμος του κατέρρευσε» μετά τη δεύτερη διάγνωση, η παρουσία της οικογένειάς του αποτελεί «καύσιμο» για να συνεχίσει τη μάχη μέχρι να νικήσει ξανά.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 19 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο