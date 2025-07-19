Greece’s Registered Unemployment Drops 7.2% Year-on-Year in June 2025

The number of registered unemployed in Greece fell by 58,633 people or 7.2% in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to the latest data released by the Public Employment Service (DYPA). The total number of registered unemployed stood at 754,325 individuals in June. However, compared to May 2025, the number increased by 13,319 people, representing a 1.8% rise.

Fewer Beneficiaries Receiving Unemployment Benefits

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in June 2025 was 96,636, marking a significant decline of 8,738 individuals (-8.3%) compared to June 2024, and an even sharper drop of 30,097 individuals (-23.7%) from May 2025.

Long-Term Unemployment Remains High

Of the total registered unemployed, 56.3% — or 424,867 individuals — have been on the registry for 12 months or longer, indicating a persistent challenge with long-term unemployment. The remaining 43.7% — 329,458 individuals — have been registered for less than 12 months.

Demographics: Women, Middle-Aged, and Secondary Education Graduates Most Affected

• Women continue to represent the majority of the unemployed, accounting for 68.1% (513,928 individuals), compared to 31.9% (240,397 individuals) for men.

• The 30–44 age group recorded the highest share among all age categories, with 235,764 registered unemployed, making up 31.3% of the total.

• In terms of education level, those with a secondary education background made up the largest group, totaling 346,613 individuals, or 46.0% of all registered unemployed.

Regional Breakdown: Attica and Central Macedonia Lead

Among Greece’s regions, Attica and Central Macedonia continue to report the highest unemployment figures:

• Attica: 263,873 individuals (35.0% of the total)

• Central Macedonia: 152,113 individuals (20.2%)