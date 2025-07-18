Παρασκευή 18 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.07.2025 | 15:44
Φωτιά στη Σταμάτα Αττικής – Σηκώθηκαν και εναέρια μέσα
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Poverty Deepens Across Europe as Greece Ranks Among Most Affected Countries
English edition 18 Ιουλίου 2025 | 14:07

Poverty Deepens Across Europe as Greece Ranks Among Most Affected Countries

The European Anti-Poverty Network emphasizes the need for cohesive and forward-looking social policies. Key areas of focus must include equitable access to decent work and housing, reinforced public services, and targeted support for at-risk populations

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
«Happy summer daze»: Η επιστήμη πίσω από το γιατί αγαπάμε τόσο πολύ το καλοκαίρι

«Happy summer daze»: Η επιστήμη πίσω από το γιατί αγαπάμε τόσο πολύ το καλοκαίρι

Spotlight

Despite pockets of economic recovery, poverty remains a persistent and growing issue in Europe. According to the latest 2024 data from Eurostat, more than one in five Europeans—over 21%—are at risk of poverty or social exclusion. While this represents a slight decrease of 0.4% from 2023, experts warn that the change is largely superficial and does not reflect a meaningful improvement in living conditions.

A Worrying Trend Across the EU
Over the past three years, at least eleven EU member states have seen a rise in poverty levels. The situation affects vulnerable groups disproportionately, particularly women and young adults, who are more likely to face financial hardship and social isolation.

The European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN) was quick to downplay any optimism sparked by the marginal drop in figures, stating: “There is no cause for celebration when food bank lines grow longer, more people sleep on the streets, and the demand for social welfare escalates daily.”

Greece Near the Top of the List

Greece ranks third among EU countries with the highest risk of poverty or social exclusion, with 26.9% of its population affected. Bulgaria tops the list at 30.3%, followed by Romania at 27.9%. These statistics highlight the regional disparities within the EU and underscore the continued struggle of Southern and Eastern European nations to provide economic security for their citizens.

In France, the poverty rate climbed to 15.4% in 2023—the highest level since 1996. This increase has hit single-parent families and children the hardest, although pensioners appear to be less affected.

Families with Children at Greater Risk

Households with dependent children face a particularly high risk of poverty. In Bulgaria, Romania, and Spain, over 30% of individuals in such households are affected. In contrast, countries with more advanced social safety nets—such as the Netherlands (13%), Cyprus (12.7%), and Slovenia (9.8%)—have significantly lower poverty rates among families with children.

Women and Youth Disproportionately Impacted

Poverty in Europe does not affect all groups equally. Women, young adults aged 18 to 24, people with low levels of education, and the unemployed are especially vulnerable.

For example, in Cyprus, 18.5% of women are at risk of poverty, compared to 15.6% of men. According to the EAPN, “Women continue to shoulder the burden of unpaid care work, while young people struggle to find stable employment and housing, especially in the wake of the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”

Ethnic and Social Inequalities

In Italy, ethnic and social disparities are evident. In 2023, 30.4% of households with at least one foreign-born member were at risk of poverty, compared to just 6.3% of households made up exclusively of Italian nationals. Similar trends are observed in other EU countries, indicating the ongoing challenges of social and economic integration for immigrants and ethnic minorities.

A Call for Unified Action

The deepening poverty crisis across the EU calls for coordinated, long-term policy responses. Fragmented or temporary measures are no longer sufficient.

The European Anti-Poverty Network emphasizes the need for cohesive and forward-looking social policies. Key areas of focus must include equitable access to decent work and housing, reinforced public services, and targeted support for at-risk populations.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Φορολογία Eιδήσεις
ΦΠΑ: Τι θα συμβεί στο «ράφι» αν μειωθεί ο συντελεστής – Η ανάλυση της ΤτΕ [γραφήματα]

ΦΠΑ: Τι θα συμβεί στο «ράφι» αν μειωθεί ο συντελεστής – Η ανάλυση της ΤτΕ [γραφήματα]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
«Happy summer daze»: Η επιστήμη πίσω από το γιατί αγαπάμε τόσο πολύ το καλοκαίρι

«Happy summer daze»: Η επιστήμη πίσω από το γιατί αγαπάμε τόσο πολύ το καλοκαίρι

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Υπό την πίεση του FTSE 25 το ΧΑ, στα «μικρά» το ενδιαφέρον

Υπό την πίεση του FTSE 25 το ΧΑ, στα «μικρά» το ενδιαφέρον

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΠΑΣΟΚ για Πυροσβεστική: Πρωταθλήτρια στις φιέστες και τις μεγαλόστομες δηλώσεις η κυβέρνηση
«Ελλείψεις και υπερεργασία» 18.07.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ για Πυροσβεστική: Πρωταθλήτρια στις φιέστες και τις μεγαλόστομες δηλώσεις η κυβέρνηση

«Παρά τις επαναλαμβανόμενες εξαγγελίες της κυβέρνησης για ενίσχυση της Πολιτικής Προστασίας, οι συνθήκες εργασίας των πυροσβεστών παραμένουν εξαιρετικά δύσκολες και συχνά επικίνδυνες», τονίζει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Έκοψαν κλήση για κράνος σε οδηγό αυτοκινήτου – Τι απαντά η Τροχαία
Στην Κρήτη 18.07.25

Έκοψαν κλήση για κράνος σε οδηγό αυτοκινήτου - Τι απαντά η Τροχαία

Η γυναίκα πλήρωσε το πρόστιμο των 350 ευρώ χωρίς να δει ποια παράβαση έγραψε ο άνδρας της Τροχαίας στην κλήση και, μετά την ένσταση, έλαβε αρνητική απάντηση από την υπηρεσία για επιστροφή χρημάτων

Σύνταξη
Βλάχος: «Η Ιταλία θα είναι δύσκολος αντίπαλος αλλά θα δώσουμε όλη μας την ψυχή»
Άλλα Αθλήματα 18.07.25

Βλάχος: «Η Ιταλία θα είναι δύσκολος αντίπαλος αλλά θα δώσουμε όλη μας την ψυχή»

Την ψυχή της θα δώσει η Εθνική για την πρόκριση στον ημιτελικό του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος υγρού στίβου, όπως τόνισε ο Ομοσπονδιακός τεχνικός, Θοδωρής Βλάχος, μετά τη νίκη επί της Βραζιλίας στο χιαστί ματς.

Σύνταξη
Ο Άνταμ Σάντλερ για τον εκλιπόντα Καρλ Γουέδερς: «Επρόκειτο να είχε σημαντικό ρόλο στο Happy Gilmore 2»
Οι αλλαγές 18.07.25

Ο Άνταμ Σάντλερ για τον εκλιπόντα Καρλ Γουέδερς: «Επρόκειτο να είχε σημαντικό ρόλο στο Happy Gilmore 2»

Ο Καρλ Γουέδερς, ο οποίος πέθανε την 1η Φεβρουαρίου 2024, υποδύθηκε τον Τσαμπς - μέντορα του ομώνυμου παίκτη χόκεϊ- στην κωμωδία «Happy Gilmore» του 1996.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Βραζιλία – Ελλάδα 5-17: «Σάμπα» στο νερό για την Εθνική και πρόκριση στον προημιτελικό (vid)
Πόλο 18.07.25

Βραζιλία – Ελλάδα 5-17: «Σάμπα» στο νερό για την Εθνική και πρόκριση στον προημιτελικό (vid)

Μετά από μια εξαιρετική εμφάνιση, η Εθνική ομάδα πόλο των ανδρών νίκησε εύκολα τη Βραζιλία στο χιαστί ματς του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος και προκρίθηκε στους «8» της διοργάνωσης όπου θα αντιμετωπίσει την Ιταλία.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Λάρισα: Ένοχοι δύο νοσοκομειακοί γιατροί για τον θάνατο 5χρονης από στρεπτόκοκκο
Στη Λάρισα 18.07.25

Ένοχοι δύο νοσοκομειακοί γιατροί για τον θάνατο 5χρονης από στρεπτόκοκκο

Απαλλάχτηκαν των κατηγοριών μία παιδίατρος, μια γιατρός - πραγματογνώμονας και ένας τεχνολόγος του νοσοκομείου στη Λάρισα - Η αιτία θανάτου της ανήλικης έγινε γνωστή μετά τον θάνατό της

Σύνταξη
Πώς οι αντιμεταναστευτικές πολιτικές του Τραμπ μπορεί να οδηγήσουν στην κατάρρευση της βιομηχανίας τροφίμων
ΗΠΑ 18.07.25

Πώς οι αντιμεταναστευτικές πολιτικές του Τραμπ μπορεί να οδηγήσουν στην κατάρρευση της βιομηχανίας τροφίμων

Ο Τραμπ απειλεί με απελάσεις εργαζόμενους σε αγροτικές δουλειές, σούπερ μάρκετ και διανομές τροφίμων. Χωρίς αυτούς, όμως, τα ράφια των καταστημάτων θα αδειάσουν και οι τιμές θα εκτοξευθούν στα ύψη.

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: Με πυροβολισμό εξ επαφής δολοφόνησε την σύζυγό του – Τι έδειξε η νεκροψία
Ελλάδα 18.07.25

Βόλος: Με πυροβολισμό εξ επαφής δολοφόνησε την σύζυγό του – Τι έδειξε η νεκροψία

Οι αρχές εντόπισαν την 84χρονη γυναίκα στον Βόλο νεκρή στο κρεβάτι, μέσα σε λίμνη αίματος, ενώ ο 85χρονος σύζυγός της βρέθηκε σε άλλο δωμάτιο, στο δάπεδο, με το όπλο δίπλα του.

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Η κλιματική κρίση είναι εδώ – Οι θερμοκρασίες θα αυξηθούν, θα έχουμε περισσότερες δασικές πυρκαγιές
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.07.25

Μητσοτάκης: Η κλιματική κρίση είναι εδώ – Οι θερμοκρασίες θα αυξηθούν, θα έχουμε περισσότερες δασικές πυρκαγιές

«Είναι μια πραγματικότητα για την οποία δεν πρέπει απλώς να προετοιμαστούμε, αλλά πρέπει να είμαστε έτοιμοι να την αντιμετωπίσουμε με τον καλύτερο δυνατό τρόπο», τόνισε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης

Σύνταξη
«Λογοκρίθηκα άγρια» – Η γυναίκα που φωτογράφισε τις τρανς σεξεργάτριες και τους αντιφρονούντες της Χιλής
Ενσυναίσθηση 18.07.25

«Λογοκρίθηκα άγρια» - Η γυναίκα που φωτογράφισε τις τρανς σεξεργάτριες και τους αντιφρονούντες της Χιλής

Από τους οίκους ανοχής μέχρι τα ρινγκ πυγμαχίας, οι τρυφερές εικόνες της Paz Errázuriz προκαλούσαν πάντα τη δικτατορία του Πινοσέτ. Τώρα είναι 81 ετών - και ενόψει μιας έκθεσης στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο - η καλλιτέχνιδα με τα αγκαθωτά μαλλιά αφηγείται μια καριέρα που πέρασε στο περιθώριο.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή αλλάζει την καθημερινότητα όπως την ξέραμε
Καταστροφικές επιπτώσεις 18.07.25

Πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή αλλάζει την καθημερινότητα όπως την ξέραμε

Τον τελευταίο χρόνο ο παγκόσμιος πληθυσμός βίωσε έναν επιπλέον μήνα ακραίας ζέστης - Η κλιματική αλλαγή προκάλεσε δεκάδες θανάτους, κατέστρεψε γεωργικές καλλιέργειες και επιβάρυνε συστήματα ενέργειας

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Τα κεριά των γενεθλίων είναι πολύ πιο αρχαία απ’ ότι νομίζατε
Make a wish! 18.07.25

Τα κεριά των γενεθλίων είναι πολύ πιο αρχαία απ’ ότι νομίζατε

Αν έχετε πάει σε πάρτι γενεθλίων, σίγουρα το έχετε δει: βγαίνει η τούρτα, ανάβουν τα κεριά, όλοι τραγουδούν και ο εορτάζων κάνει μια ευχή πριν τα σβήσει. Ωστόσο η συνήθεια δεν ξεκίνησε ως παράδοση για πάρτι

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Βραζιλία – Ελλάδα
Άλλα Αθλήματα 18.07.25

LIVE: Βραζιλία – Ελλάδα

LIVE: Βραζιλία – Ελλάδα. Παρακολουθήστε live την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Βραζιλία – Ελλάδα στον χιαστί αγώνα του Παγκοσμίου Πρωταθλήματος υγρού στίβου, για μία θέση στους «8» της διοργάνωσης.

Σύνταξη
«Δεν είναι ένα είδος αλλά τρόπος σκέψης»: Λίγο πριν το 2ο Jazzèt ο Λευτέρης Χριστοφής μας μυεί στα μυστικά της τζαζ
Συνέντευξη 18.07.25

«Δεν είναι ένα είδος αλλά τρόπος σκέψης»: Λίγο πριν το 2ο Jazzèt ο Λευτέρης Χριστοφής μας μυεί στα μυστικά της τζαζ

Το Jazzèt – Hellenic International Jazz Festival είναι μια τριήμερη τζαζ συνάντηση που γκρεμίζει τα σύνορα των ειδών και των γεωγραφιών, με οδηγό τη δύναμη της δημιουργικής έκφρασης.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Χειροπέδες σε αστυνομικούς για διακίνηση ναρκωτικών – Πώς δρούσε η εγκληματική οργάνωση, πάνω από 5 εκατ. κέρδη
ΕΛ.ΑΣ. 18.07.25

Χειροπέδες σε αστυνομικούς για διακίνηση ναρκωτικών – Πώς δρούσε η εγκληματική οργάνωση, πάνω από 5 εκατ. κέρδη

Αξιωματικός της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. εκμεταλλευόταν την υπηρεσιακή του ιδιότητα και υπεξαιρούσε ναρκωτικές ουσίες, τις οποίες, μέσω άλλου μέλους, διοχέτευε στο αρχηγικό μέλος της εγκληματικής οργάνωσης, για περαιτέρω διακίνηση

Σύνταξη
Σπυρόπουλος: Ο Μητσοτάκης αλληλοεκβιάζεται με τους υπουργούς του – Προσπαθούν να φτιάξουν δική τους αλήθεια
ΠΑΣΟΚ 18.07.25

Σπυρόπουλος: Ο Μητσοτάκης αλληλοεκβιάζεται με τους υπουργούς του – Προσπαθούν να φτιάξουν δική τους αλήθεια

«Η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία μιλάει για καθετοποιημένη εγκληματική οργάνωση που λειτουργούσε με σχέδιο εδώ και χρόνια», υπογράμμισε για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ο γραμματέας της ΚΠΕ του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Ανδρέας Σπυρόπουλος

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 18 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο