Παρασκευή 18 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17 Ιουλίου 2025 | 22:26

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Προσοχή! Μην παραλείπετε αυτήν τη συνήθεια μετά το δείπνο

Προσοχή! Μην παραλείπετε αυτήν τη συνήθεια μετά το δείπνο

Spotlight

The Greek economy is expected to expand by 2.2% in Q2 2025, similar to the first quarter, according to the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE).

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation.

The General Director of IOBE, Nikos Vettas, highlights consumer spending as the primary driver for growth, stressing it is forecast to reach 1.8% in 2025, easing to 1% in 2026.

Vettas expressed his apprehension over the investment arc in Greece. While the Greek economy posted a 2.2% growth rate in the first quarter, he noted that the quarter-on-quarter change was flat, which he described as worrying. He also pointed to a 3.2% decline in fixed investments during Q1 2025, warning, “If this proves to be a trend, it is very concerning. Otherwise, we need to understand what caused it.”

The head of IOBE highlighted broader uncertainties, including the extent of trade protectionism and challenges facing both monetary and fiscal policy. He also cited risks stemming from ongoing regional conflicts.

Given these factors, there are mounting concerns over renewed inflationary pressures, slowing global growth, increased market volatility, and delays in new investments.

Greece’s inflation is expected to reach 2.8% this year and ease to 2.3% next year, according to estimates by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE). However, Vettas noted that inflation remains a concern as it is still relatively higher than the average rates in both the eurozone and the European Union.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
AGRO
Προϋπολογισμός ΕΕ: Δραστική περικοπή στα κονδύλια για τους αγρότες – Αντιδράσεις από τους φορείς

Προϋπολογισμός ΕΕ: Δραστική περικοπή στα κονδύλια για τους αγρότες – Αντιδράσεις από τους φορείς

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Προσοχή! Μην παραλείπετε αυτήν τη συνήθεια μετά το δείπνο

Προσοχή! Μην παραλείπετε αυτήν τη συνήθεια μετά το δείπνο

Ακίνητα
ΤτΕ: Στον πάτο της Ευρώπης στην προσιτή στέγη η Ελλάδα

ΤτΕ: Στον πάτο της Ευρώπης στην προσιτή στέγη η Ελλάδα

inWellness
Παίζει ρόλο 17.07.25

Τελικά, πόσο σημαντικός είναι ο ποιοτικός ύπνος;

Οι έρευνες έχουν δείξει ότι ο ποιοτικός ύπνος παίζει σημαντικό ρόλο στη ρύθμιση της ορμονικής λειτουργίας, του σωματικού βάρους, του μεταβολισμού καθώς και της ψυχικής υγείας.

Σύνταξη
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs
English edition 15.07.25

Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshal Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding

Σύνταξη
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Κυπριακό: «Εξαιρετικά σημαντικό» ότι βρίσκεται στην κορυφή της ατζέντας, δηλώνει ο Γεραπετρίτης
«Εαιρετικά σημαντικό» 18.07.25

Το Κυπριακό βρίσκεται πλέον στην κορυφή της ατζέντας, δηλώνει ο Γεραπετρίτης

«Είναι εξαιρετικά σημαντικό το γεγονός ότι πλέον το Κυπριακό βρίσκεται στην κορυφή της ατζέντας του Γενικού Γραμματέα», δηλώνει ο Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης μετά την άτυπη συνάντηση στον ΟΗΕ.

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: «Με τον πιο έντονο τρόπο» καταδικάζει ο Μακρόν το ισραηλινό φονικό πλήγμα σε εκκλησία
Γάζα 18.07.25

«Με τον πιο έντονο τρόπο» καταδικάζει ο Μακρόν το φονικό πλήγμα του Ισραήλ σε εκκλησία

«Η συνέχιση αυτού του πολέμου είναι αδικαιολόγητη», τονίζει ο Εμανουέλ Μακρόν, με αφορμή το ισραηλινό φονικό πλήγμα σε εκκλησία στη Γάζα, το οποίο καταδικάζει «με τον πιο έντονο τρόπο».

Σύνταξη
Στα «ΝΕΑ» της Παρασκευής: Βαρύ κατηγορώ
Media 18.07.25

Στα «ΝΕΑ» της Παρασκευής: Βαρύ κατηγορώ

Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ • Εισήγηση – σοκ των ευρωεισαγγελέων • Τι υποστηρίζουν για φερόμενα αδικήματα μελών του ΔΣ και στελεχών του Οργανισμού, πρώην υπουργών, στελεχών υπουργείων αλλά και όχι μόνο

Σύνταξη
Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση: «Ξεκάθαρη στήριξη στις διεθνείς προσπάθειες για επανεκκίνηση των συνομιλιών» για το Κυπριακό
Μήνυμα στήριξης 18.07.25

Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση: «Ξεκάθαρη στήριξη στις διεθνείς προσπάθειες για επανεκκίνηση των συνομιλιών» για το Κυπριακό

Αντόνιο Κόστα και Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν έστειλαν μήνυμα ότι η ΕΕ είναι έτοιμη να διαδραματίσει πλήρως τον ρόλο της στη διαδικασία για την επανέναρξη των διαπραγματεύσεων για το Κυπριακό.

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ λυπάται βαθύτατα για πλήγμα σε εκκλησία με 3 νεκρούς – Ο Νετανιάχου μιλάει για «άστοχη βολή»
Διεθνής καταδίκη 17.07.25

Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ λυπάται βαθύτατα για πλήγμα σε εκκλησία με 3 νεκρούς – Ο Νετανιάχου μιλάει για «άστοχη βολή»

Τραγωδία χαρακτήρισε ο Ισραηλινός πρωθυπουργός το πλήγμα στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Οικογένειας στη Γάζα, με αποτέλεσμα να χάσουν τη ζωή τους τρεις άνθρωποι. Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις από την Ευρώπη.

Σύνταξη
Σερβία: Σε τροχιά κυβέρνησης φοιτητών – Η εμπιστοσύνη στον Βούτσιτς φθίνει
Κόσμος 17.07.25

Τα «Τέμπη της Σερβίας» βγάζουν κυβέρνηση… φοιτητών

Η τραγωδία που συνέβη στον σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό του Νόβι Σαντ στη Σερβία, «στοιχειώνει» την κυβέρνηση που οδηγείται προς την έξοδο αν επιβεβαιωθούν τα δημοσκοπικά ευρήματα. Οι φοιτητές ζητούν εκλογές και προετοιμάζονται για αυτές.

Σύνταξη
Κομισιόν: Η Ευρώπη στα όπλα και… ο λογαριασμός στους πολίτες – Πέντε φορές πάνω οι αμυντικές δαπάνες
Το νέο... «κουστούμι» 17.07.25

Η Ευρώπη στα όπλα και... ο λογαριασμός στους πολίτες - Πέντε φορές πάνω οι αμυντικές δαπάνες στον προϋπολογισμό

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή φαίνεται πως επιλέγει να γείρει την πλάστιγγα υπέρ της... ασφάλειας εκτοξεύοντας τις αμυντικές δαπάνες και αποδυναμώνοντας αισθητά το «πακέτο» που αφορά τις αγροτικές επιδοτήσεις.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 18 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο