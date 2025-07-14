Δευτέρα 14 Ιουλίου 2025
14.07.2025 | 15:23
Φωτιά στη Λέσβο – Επιχειρούν και εναέρια μέσα
14.07.2025 | 15:20
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις το βράδυ στην Ποσειδώνος λόγω έργων
EU Extends Suspension of Tariffs Against the US Until August 1
English edition 14 Ιουλίου 2025 | 14:50

EU Extends Suspension of Tariffs Against the US Until August 1

As tensions with the US persist, the EU appears to be preparing for all scenarios—while maintaining a clear preference for diplomacy

Spotlight

The European Union will extend its suspension of retaliatory trade measures against the United States until August 1, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during a press briefing following her meeting with the President of Indonesia.

The decision keeps the door open for diplomatic dialogue over the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose 30% duties on European goods starting August 1.

“We will extend the suspension of our countermeasures until early August. At the same time, we will continue to prepare our response,” von der Leyen said in response to a question about the EU’s reaction to the escalating trade tensions with Washington.

EU Committed to Negotiated Solutions
Von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s commitment to diplomacy, stating that negotiation remains the preferred route in addressing the ongoing transatlantic trade dispute.

“We have always been very clear that we prefer a negotiated solution. That remains the case, and we will use the time available until August 1,” she said. “We have also been preparing. We are now ready to respond with countermeasures if necessary. This dual-track approach is working, because we are well prepared.”

Legal Options Not Yet in Play
While the EU is preparing a list of retaliatory tariffs, von der Leyen clarified that the bloc is not currently considering invoking the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), a legal mechanism designed to counter economic pressure from third countries.

“We haven’t reached that point. The ACI was created for emergency situations,” she noted. However, she confirmed that both a primary and a secondary list of potential countermeasures have already been drafted and agreed upon.

A Broader Trade Strategy
In the same appearance, von der Leyen highlighted the importance of the EU’s newly signed free trade agreement with Indonesia. “We are moving toward diversification of our trade relations with a significant new political and economic agreement with Indonesia,” she said. “This shows our commitment to open and expanding markets. At the same time, we are focused on strengthening the single market, which remains our safe harbor.”

As tensions with the US persist, the EU appears to be preparing for all scenarios—while maintaining a clear preference for diplomacy. The next decisive moment will come on August 1, when the US is set to enforce its proposed tariffs, unless negotiations produce a different outcome.

Source: tovima.com 

Business
Μυτιληναίος: Νέα πυρά κατά των Βρυξελλών για τους δασμούς Τραμπ

Μυτιληναίος: Νέα πυρά κατά των Βρυξελλών για τους δασμούς Τραμπ

World
Δασμοί Τραμπ: «Συναγερμός» στην ΕΕ – Στο τραπέζι ο «εμπορικός μπαζούκας»

Δασμοί Τραμπ: «Συναγερμός» στην ΕΕ – Στο τραπέζι ο «εμπορικός μπαζούκας»

English edition
Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
English edition 12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Μεγάλη ζήλια: Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ ήξερε να δημιουργεί κόντρες από τότε που ήταν μικρή
Fizz 14.07.25

Μεγάλη ζήλια: Η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ ήξερε να δημιουργεί κόντρες από τότε που ήταν μικρή

Τουλάχιστον εδώ και μια 5ετια είναι το «μαύρο πρόβατο» της βρετανικής βασιλικής οικογένειας. Ωστόσο, η Μέγκαν Μαρκλ, από τότε που πήγαινε στο σχολείο ήξερε να δημιουργεί κόντρες - ακόμα και με την οικογένειά της.

Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου: Το «κατηγορώ» της για τη μητέρα της – Τι υποστηρίζει στο απολογητικό υπόμνημα
Το τρίτο πρόσωπο 14.07.25

Το «κατηγορώ» της Μουρτζούκου για τη μητέρα της - Τι υποστηρίζει στο απολογητικό υπόμνημα

Η Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου αρνείται κάθε εμπλοκή στον θάνατο του Παναγιωτάκη - Παράλληλα, βάζει στο «κάδρο» των ευθυνών και τη μητέρα της, Πόπη Αναγνωστοπούλου

Ιστορική στιγμή για τον Δήμο Φαιστού
Τοπόσημο 14.07.25

Ιστορική στιγμή για τον Δήμο Φαιστού

Ενθουσιασμένος δηλώνει ο Δήμαρχος Φαιστού για την ένταξη των Μινωικών Ανακτόρων στον κατάλογο των Μνημείων Παγκόσμιας Κληρονομιάς της UNESCO.

«Πρέπει να φύγεις»- Άβολη στιγμή με τον Τραμπ και τους παίκτες της Τσέλσι στην απονομή (vid)
Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων 14.07.25

«Πρέπει να φύγεις»- Άβολη στιγμή με τον Τραμπ και τους παίκτες της Τσέλσι στην απονομή (vid)

Η Τσέλσι κατέκτησε το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων κερδίζοντας 3-0 την Παρί. Ωστόσο, κατά την απονομή εκτυλίχθηκε μία άκομψη στιγμή με τον Τραμπ και τους παίκτες των «μπλε».

Αίμα και λεονταρισμοί: Ένας χρόνος από την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του Τραμπ που ανέτρεψε τις εκλογές των ΗΠΑ
Ντόναλντ Τραμπ 14.07.25

Αίμα και λεονταρισμοί: Ένας χρόνος από την απόπειρα δολοφονίας που ανέτρεψε τις εκλογές των ΗΠΑ

Πριν από ένα χρόνο, η εικόνα του Τραμπ με τη γροθιά υψωμένη έγινε πολιτικό σύμβολο, συμβάλλοντας στην αποχώρηση του Τζο Μπάιντεν από την κούρσα και τροφοδοτώντας μια προεδρία χωρίς προηγούμενο

Τα αγόρια του Trainspotting ερωτεύονται – «Εκπλήσσομαι που υπάρχουν ακόμα σχέσεις στις μέρες μας» λέει ο Ίρβιν Γουέλς
Δυναμική ενηλικίωση 14.07.25

Τα αγόρια του Trainspotting ερωτεύονται - «Εκπλήσσομαι που υπάρχουν ακόμα σχέσεις στις μέρες μας» λέει ο Ίρβιν Γουέλς

Τρεις δεκαετίες μετά το πρωτοποριακό συγγραφικό ντεμπούτο του Σκωτσέζου Ίρβιν Γουέλς ο πλανήτης είναι ακόμα παγιδευμένος στη στιγμή του Trainspotting – Τώρα ένα νέο βιβλίο-συνέχεια με τίτλο Men in Love έρχεται να βάλει τους «ατίθασους» σε νέους μπελάδες.

Φωτιά στη Λέσβο – Επιχειρούν και εναέρια μέσα
Στην Καλλονή 14.07.25

Φωτιά στη Λέσβο – Επιχειρούν και εναέρια μέσα

Η φωτιά εκδηλώθηκε σε δύσβατο σημείο - Για την κατάσβεσή της επιχειρούν 20 πυροσβέστες με μία ομάδα πεζοπόρων και 6 οχήματα, ενώ από αέρος 2 αεροσκάφη και 1 ελικόπτερο κάνουν ρίψεις νερού

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις το βράδυ της Δευτέρας στην Ποσειδώνος λόγω έργων
Στον Άγιο Κοσμά 14.07.25

Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις το βράδυ της Δευτέρας στην Ποσειδώνος λόγω έργων

Διακοπή της κυκλοφορίας θα εφαρμοστεί στη λεωφόρο Ποσειδώνος από τις 22:00 έως τις 06:00 της Τρίτης, στο τμήμα της Εισόδου Αθλητικών Εγκαταστάσεων Αγίου Κοσμά και της Μαρίνας, εναλλάξ ανά λωρίδα

Geely EX5: Μια νέα δυναμική άφιξη
Αυτοκίνητο 14.07.25

Geely EX5: Μια νέα δυναμική άφιξη

Η Geely προσγειώνεται στην ελληνική αγορά με ένα αμιγώς ηλεκτρικό οικογενειακό και πληθωρικό σε προδιαγραφές άνεσης, ασφάλειας και καινοτομίας SUV αλλά και με προνομιακούς όρους απόκτησης

Υπερθέρμανση: Πλήγμα στον ευρωπαϊκό τουρισμό καθώς οι ταξιδιώτες αλλάζουν συνήθειες
Κλιματική αλλαγή 14.07.25

Πώς η υπερθέρμανση πλήττει τον ευρωπαϊκό τουρισμό - Οι ταξιδιώτες αλλάζουν συνήθειες

Ο κίνδυνος που αντιμετωπίζουν οι τουρίστες να βρεθούν εν μέσω διακοπών σε συνθήκες ακραίου καύσωνα αρχίζει να επηρεάζει σοβαρά τις διακοπές τους και ως εκ τούτου την τουριστική βιομηχανία στην Ευρώπη

Σήμα κινδύνου από τον Δήμαρχο Πάρου για τις παροχές υγείας τους θερινούς μήνες στο νησί
Αναγκαιότητα 14.07.25

Σήμα κινδύνου από τον Δήμαρχο Πάρου για τις παροχές υγείας τους θερινούς μήνες στο νησί

Ο Δήμος Πάρου ζητάει από το Υπουργείο Υγείας να ενισχύσει τις δομές υγείας στο νησί, καθώς δεν επαρκούν και υποδεικνύει και τις εκτάσεις που μπορεί να κατασκευαστεί μια νέα δομή.

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

