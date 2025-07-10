Carpo Expands into Gulf Markets with Strategic Partner Americana Restaurants

carpo, the Greek premium food brand known for its artisanal nuts, chocolate, and coffee, is taking a major step in its international expansion by entering the dynamic Gulf markets through a strategic partnership with foodservice giant Americana Restaurants International Plc.

Founded in Athens at the height of Greece’s economic crisis, carpo has successfully established flagship stores in Athens, London, and Dubai, with plans underway for another store in Abu Dhabi. Its next move targets one of the world’s most promising consumer regions—markets that embrace authenticity, refined tastes, and experiential retail.

Expansion with a Powerful Ally

Gulf markets are experiencing rapid growth in demand for premium and high-quality food offerings. According to recent studies, retail sales of premium food products in this region are projected to grow by more than 10% annually in the coming years.

In this endeavor, carpo is joining forces with Americana Restaurants International Plc, one of the largest food and beverage operators in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Americana has a presence in more than 13 countries with a network of more than 2,050 restaurants. It holds exclusive franchise rights for global brand names such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, TGI Fridays and Peet’s Coffee, while also developing its own concepts, such as Wimpy.

In 2023, Americana Restaurants reported a robust financial performance, generating sales of approximately $2.9 billion and net profits of nearly $280 million.

First Stores in Kuwait and Qatar

carpo’s initial phase of expansion will see new stores open in Kuwait and Qatar—two markets whose cultural affinity for high quality and attention to detail aligns with carpo’s values. Expansion is also planned for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, countries that have shown a rising demand for high-end consumer experiences.

Highlighting the importance of this new chapter, carpo founder and CEO Kostas Kontopoulos emphasized the significance of the partnership with Americana:

“Our collaboration with Americana Restaurants shows that a leading regional powerhouse, with deep expertise and operational excellence, has chosen us to bring the carpo experience to the Gulf. This is not merely a commercial venture—it marks the beginning of a shared vision: to showcase the essence of ‘philoxenia’ through high-quality products crafted with care and services that honor our guests.”

Guided by Quality

Mr. Kontopoulos also reflected on carpo’s journey:

“With respect, humility, and a sense of responsibility, we have managed to elevate a daily product to the place of honor it deserves.”

He credited the carpo team for transforming the act of shopping into a multisensory experience:

“They have created gathering spaces where guests can enjoy the aroma of freshly roasted nuts, the authenticity of fine chocolate, the richness of specialty coffee, and the atmosphere of effortless, natural elegance.”

Americana Restaurants International Chairman Mohamed Alabbar echoed the enthusiasm, stating:

“Partnering with carpo allows us to engage a sophisticated and fast-growing audience through a globally recognized brand built on craftsmanship and excellence. It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, brand elevation, and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers across the region.”