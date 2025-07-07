Greece Urges Citizens to Secure New Digital ID Ahead of September

The Secretary General for Information Systems and Digital Governance, Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, has called on citizens in Greece to secure their Personal ID Number ahead of its automatic issuance in September. Highlighting the simplicity of the process, Anagnostopoulos emphasized that it takes just two minutes and helps resolve registry discrepancies in citizens’ personal data.

“We’re correcting existing errors in personal records so that people can be served more easily,” he explained. Already, 530,000 citizens have obtained their Personal ID Number, while 66,000 new ID cards include the number integrated automatically, he noted.

Digital Tools for Public Reporting: MyCoast and MyStreet

Speaking to the state TV broadcaster, ERT, Anagnostopoulos also addressed the government’s digital initiatives, particularly the platforms MyCoast and MyStreet, designed to empower citizens to report public space violations.

Over the past two months alone, MyCoast has received 3,000 reports—most coming from Eastern Attica, Halkidiki, and the Cyclades. Anagnostopoulos reminded the public that auctions for beach concessions are no longer managed by local municipalities

Bad business practices are increasingly under scrutiny, with both the public and relevant organizations paying closer attention, he said, while adding that plans are underway to launch an English-language version of the MyCoast app, which allows users to quickly and easily report violations directly from their phones.

To date, more than 26,000 reports have been reviewed and appropriate fines issued. Currently, the app includes over 11,700 leasing agreements.

As for MyStreet, which targets illegal occupation of public land, it too enables citizens to submit reports, which are then investigated nationwide—not just in Athens.