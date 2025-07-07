Δευτέρα 07 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΜΑΔΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑΣ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece Urges Citizens to Secure New Digital ID Ahead of September
English edition 07 Ιουλίου 2025 | 10:17

Greece Urges Citizens to Secure New Digital ID Ahead of September

Over the past two months alone, MyCoast has received 3,000 reports—most coming from Eastern Attica, Halkidiki, and the Cyclades.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Έντερο: Αυτοί οι ιοί «αποφασίζουν» αν θα αρρωστήσεις ή όχι;

Έντερο: Αυτοί οι ιοί «αποφασίζουν» αν θα αρρωστήσεις ή όχι;

Spotlight

The Secretary General for Information Systems and Digital Governance, Dimosthenis Anagnostopoulos, has called on citizens in Greece to secure their Personal ID Number ahead of its automatic issuance in September. Highlighting the simplicity of the process, Anagnostopoulos emphasized that it takes just two minutes and helps resolve registry discrepancies in citizens’ personal data.

“We’re correcting existing errors in personal records so that people can be served more easily,” he explained. Already, 530,000 citizens have obtained their Personal ID Number, while 66,000 new ID cards include the number integrated automatically, he noted.

Digital Tools for Public Reporting: MyCoast and MyStreet

Speaking to the state TV broadcaster, ERT, Anagnostopoulos also addressed the government’s digital initiatives, particularly the platforms MyCoast and MyStreet, designed to empower citizens to report public space violations.

Over the past two months alone, MyCoast has received 3,000 reports—most coming from Eastern Attica, Halkidiki, and the Cyclades. Anagnostopoulos reminded the public that auctions for beach concessions are no longer managed by local municipalities

Bad business practices are increasingly under scrutiny, with both the public and relevant organizations paying closer attention, he said, while adding that plans are underway to launch an English-language version of the MyCoast app, which allows users to quickly and easily report violations directly from their phones.

To date, more than 26,000 reports have been reviewed and appropriate fines issued. Currently, the app includes over 11,700 leasing agreements.

As for MyStreet, which targets illegal occupation of public land, it too enables citizens to submit reports, which are then investigated nationwide—not just in Athens.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τράπεζες
Αποταμιεύσεις: Κερδίζει έδαφος το «λαϊκό» private banking που χτίζουν οι τράπεζες

Αποταμιεύσεις: Κερδίζει έδαφος το «λαϊκό» private banking που χτίζουν οι τράπεζες

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Έντερο: Αυτοί οι ιοί «αποφασίζουν» αν θα αρρωστήσεις ή όχι;

Έντερο: Αυτοί οι ιοί «αποφασίζουν» αν θα αρρωστήσεις ή όχι;

Economy
Αντικειμενικές αξίες: Γιατί μπαίνουν στον πάγο – Η εντολή στις υπηρεσίες

Αντικειμενικές αξίες: Γιατί μπαίνουν στον πάγο – Η εντολή στις υπηρεσίες

inWellness
inTown
English edition
EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US
English edition 28.06.25

EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US

While the U.S. talks remain unresolved, the EU has approved – but not yet imposed – tariffs on €21 billion in American goods and is considering an additional €95 billion package

Σύνταξη
Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price
English edition 24.06.25

Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price

It upgraded Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Πρώτη συνεδρίαση της ευρωπαϊκής «task force» – Οι προκλήσεις
Οικονομία 07.07.25

Πρώτη συνεδρίαση της ευρωπαϊκής «task force» για το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα - Οι προκλήσεις

Σήμερα αναμένεται να πραγματοποιηθεί η πρώτη συνεδρίαση της ειδικής ομάδας που συστάθηκε για το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα, με στόχο την αντιμετώπιση σοβαρών προβλημάτων

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Παραπομπή στο Δικαστικό Συμβούλιο ζητά με υπόμνημα ο Καραμανλής- Στην Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας η μήνυση Καρυστιανού σε βουλευτές της ΝΔ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.07.25

Παραπομπή στο Δικαστικό Συμβούλιο ζητά με υπόμνημα ο Καραμανλής- Στην Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας η μήνυση Καρυστιανού σε βουλευτές της ΝΔ

Ο πρώην υπουργός που διερευνάται από την επιτροπή για το αδίκημα της παράβασης καθήκοντος επέλεξε την οδό του υπομνήματος για να δηλώσει την αθωότητα του και να ζητήσει να ελεγχθεί από το Δικαστικό Συμβούλιο

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Ιράν: «Μας πέταξαν έξω σαν σκουπίδια» – Απέλαση 4 εκατομμυρίων Αφγανών
Πίσω στους Ταλιμπάν 07.07.25

«Μας πέταξαν έξω σαν σκουπίδια» - Το μαρτύριο των Αφγανών γυναικών που απελάθηκαν από το Ιράν

Χιλιάδες μόνες γυναίκες που αναγκάζονται να επιστρέψουν αντιμετωπίζουν ακραία καταπίεση από τους Ταλιμπάν που τους απαγορεύουν να εργάζονται ή να ταξιδεύουν χωρίς άνδρα κηδεμόνα

Σύνταξη
Μια εικόνα, χίλιες λέξεις και επιμελώς κρυμμένα ψέματα – Καλώς ήρθατε στην εποχή της GenAI
Μην πιστεύεις και ερεύνα 07.07.25

Μια εικόνα, χίλιες λέξεις και επιμελώς κρυμμένα ψέματα – Καλώς ήρθατε στην εποχή της GenAI

Βρισκόμαστε σε έναν πόλεμο εις βάρος της αλήθειας με σοβαρές συνέπειες για τους ανθρώπους, τους θεσμούς, τις κοινωνίες και τις δημοκρατίες, προειδοποιεί καθηγητής Ψηφιακής Εγκληματολογίας στο Μπέρκλεϊ

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Νέο εργαλείο ΑΙ εντοπίζει τον καρκίνο του πνεύμονα σε κάθε… ανάσα
Στόχευση ακριβείας 07.07.25

Νέο εργαλείο ΑΙ εντοπίζει τον καρκίνο του πνεύμονα σε κάθε… ανάσα

Το iSeg είναι το πρώτο 3D εργαλείο βαθιάς μηχανικής μάθησης το οποίο «χαρτογραφεί» τους όγκους καθώς κινούνται κατά την αναπνοή των ασθενών προσφέροντας πολύ πιο ακριβή στόχευση για επιτυχημένη ακτινοθεραπεία στον καρκίνο.

Θεοδώρα Ν. Τσώλη
Θεσπρωτία: Προφυλακιστέοι οι 13 τελωνειακοί για την υπόθεση διαφθοράς στο Μαυρομάτι
Θεσπρωτία 07.07.25

Προφυλακιστέοι οι 13 τελωνειακοί για την υπόθεση διαφθοράς στο Μαυρομάτι - Οι κατηγορίες

Μία γυναίκα αφέθηκε ελεύθερη με όρους - Οι κατηγορίες αφορούν σε σύσταση εγκληματικής οργάνωσης και παθητική δωροδοκία κατ' εξακολούθηση - Οι τελωνειακοί θα οδηγηθούν στις φυλακές εντός της ημέρας

Σύνταξη
Ουάσιγκτον: Νετανιάχου και Τραμπ θα συναντηθούν στον Λευκό Οίκο για την τύχη της Γάζας χωρίς τη Χαμάς
Θα επέλθει συμφωνία; 07.07.25

Προσγειώθηκε στις ΗΠΑ ο Νετανιάχου - Συνάντηση με τον Τραμπ για την τύχη της Γάζας χωρίς τη Χαμάς

Ο Πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και ο Ισραηλινός πρωθυπουργός Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου πρόκειται να συναντηθούν σήμερα στον Λευκό Οίκο για να συζητήσουν το πώς θα μπορούσε να μοιάζει η Γάζα χωρίς τη Χαμάς

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Βόλος: «Ουδείς εξεπλάγη όταν άκουσε το όνομά του» – Η Ζέττα Μακρή για τον εκβιασμό της από δημοσιογράφο
«Δεν είχαμε συνεργασία» 07.07.25

«Ουδείς εξεπλάγη όταν άκουσε το όνομά του» - Η Ζέττα Μακρή για τον εκβιασμό της από δημοσιογράφο του Βόλου

Ο δημοσιογράφος μέσω των συνηγόρων του αρνείται κάθε κατηγορία, ισχυριζόμενος ότι δεν υπήρξε εκβιασμός - Αναμένεται να δικαστεί σήμερα στις 12:00 το μεσημέρι στο Αυτόφωρο

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 07 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο