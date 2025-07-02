Τετάρτη 02 Ιουλίου 2025
Μπροστά στις καταγγελίες που εξετάζονται για τη διαχείριση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης ωχριούν αυτές της εποχής των εξοπλιστικών της προπερασμένης δεκαετίας

‘Salty’ Prices for Top Organized Beaches Around Athens
English edition 02 Ιουλίου 2025 | 09:47

'Salty' Prices for Top Organized Beaches Around Athens

Relevant authorities this year are also using AI this season to scan satellite photos of beaches and coastal areas

Spotlight

The greater Athens area’s organized beaches continue to offer “salty” prices for beach beds and umbrellas, up to 235 euros in one case for weekend rates and in the front row. At the same time, rates appear as slightly less than last year.

Beyond the pricey rates, reservations are advised.

Additionally, more space for bathers preferring to use their towel and beach chairs instead of paying appears to be the result the implementation of the MyCoast app. The latter allows citizens to easily report possible violations of beach access and use by private concessionaires.

If authorities confirm violations, then various fines are imposed.

Relevant authorities this year are also using AI this season to scan satellite photos of beaches and coastal areas.

The costliest pair of beach beds and sun umbrellas in the greater Athens area are at the Vouliagmeni beach in coastal southeast Athens – the so-called Athenian Riviera in Attica prefecture – reaching 235 euros on the weekends (175 euros on weekdays). The rates are higher than last season, 220 and 160, respectively.

Nearby Kavouri beach offers two large cushions, a shack-like structure and beach towels. Sun beds and umbrellas on the weekends go for 180 euros per weekend, and 150 euros on the weekdays.

Source: tovima.com

googlenews

Ένα κομμάτι του ζει μέσα μας: Τι απέγιναν οι στάχτες του Τουπάκ Σακούρ μετά την αποτέφρωσή του;
Ένα τσιγάρο δρόμος 02.07.25

Ένα κομμάτι του ζει μέσα μας: Τι απέγιναν οι στάχτες του Τουπάκ Σακούρ μετά την αποτέφρωσή του;

Έχουν περάσει κάτι λιγότερο από 30 χρόνια από τη στιγμή που ο ράπερ Τουπάκ Σακούρ δολοφονήθηκε στο Λας Βέγκας, ωστόσο μέχρι και σήμερα ο μύθος του εξιτάρει τη φαντασία και βγάζει στο φως νέες αποκαλύψεις.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Οι δικαστές απαντούν στο υπ. Δικαιοσύνης – Αντιδράσεις για τον Κώδικα Πολιτικής Δικονομίας
Ένωση Δικαστών και Εισαγγελέων 02.07.25

Πόλεμος για τον νέο Κώδικα Πολιτικής Δικονομίας - Οι δικαστές απαντούν στο υπ. Δικαιοσύνης

Η Ένωση Δικαστών και Εισαγγελέων αντιδρά στον νέο Κώδικα - «Το Υπουργείο ενδιαφέρεται αποκλειστικά για fast track διαδικασίες και όχι για ουσιαστική δικαστική κρίση» τονίζουν οι δικαστές.

Σύνταξη
Στα ύψη η κόντρα για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – «Ο Μητσοτάκης δεν μπορεί να κάνει ξανά ότι δεν ξέρει τίποτα για τον «φόνο»»
Σκάνδαλο χωρίς τέλος 02.07.25

Στα ύψη η κόντρα για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – «Ο Μητσοτάκης δεν μπορεί να κάνει ξανά ότι δεν ξέρει τίποτα για τον «φόνο»»

Υπό πίεση η κυβέρνηση για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, επιχειρεί -ανεπιτυχώς- να πείσει ότι δεν γνώριζε και καταφεύγει σε ανέξοδες διακηρύξεις ότι «θα μπει το μαχαίρι στο κόκκαλο»

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Σε ισχύ τέθηκε ο νόμος που αναστέλλει τη συνεργασία με τον Διεθνή Οργανισμό Ατομικής Ενέργειας
Όπως αναμενόταν 02.07.25

Σε ισχύ τέθηκε ο νόμος που αναστέλλει τη συνεργασία του Ιράν με τον Διεθνή Οργανισμό Ατομικής Ενέργειας

Είναι επίσημο - Το ανακοίνωσε ο πρόεδρος του Ιράν, Μασούντ Πεζεσκιάν - Το ιρανικό κοινοβούλιο είχε ψηφίσει τον σχετικό νόμο την περασμένη εβδομάδα

Σύνταξη
Τι δείχνει η σιωπή Τραμπ στη νέα επιτυχία των Ρώσων στην Ουκρανία;
Ευσεβής πόθος 02.07.25

Τι δείχνει η σιωπή Τραμπ στη νέα επιτυχία των Ρώσων στην Ουκρανία;

Η εξέλιξη που σύμφωνα με ειδική από το Πανεπιστήμιο του Τζορτζτάουν στις ΗΠΑ, προσφέρει σημαντικές ενδείξεις για την κατάσταση του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία και τις προοπτικές για ειρήνη.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
La Liga: Πρεμιέρα με κόντρα Βαλβέρδε – Αλμέϊδα – Στις 26/10 το πρώτο classico
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.07.25

La Liga: Πρεμιέρα με κόντρα Βαλβέρδε – Αλμέϊδα – Στις 26/10 το πρώτο classico

Με μια σούπερ μονομαχία που έχει και μεγάλο «ελληνικό» ενδιαφέρον ξεκινά το ισπανικό πρωτάθλημα στις 17 Αυγούστου, αφού η Μπιλμπάο του Ερνέστο Βαλβέρδε φιλοξενεί τη Σεβίλλη του Ματίας Αλμέιδα. Δείτε όλες τις ημερομηνίες των μεγάλων αγώνων.

Σύνταξη
Ολική ανάπλαση του πολιτιστικού κέντρου «Φλοίσβος» στο Παλαιό Φάληρο-Στο σημείο βρέθηκε ο Νίκος Χαρδαλιάς
Αυτοδιοίκηση 02.07.25

Ολική ανάπλαση του πολιτιστικού κέντρου «Φλοίσβος» στο Παλαιό Φάληρο-Στο σημείο βρέθηκε ο Νίκος Χαρδαλιάς

Ο Περιφερειάρχης Αττικής πραγματοποίησε περιοδεία στο δήμο Παλαιού Φαλήρου και είχε συνάντηση εργασίας με τον Δήμαρχο Γιάννη Φωστηρόπουλο

Χρήστος Ράπτης
Χρήστος Ράπτης
Δαλάι Λάμα: Η ΜΚΟ που έχει φτιάξει ο ίδιος θα ηγηθεί της προσπάθειας να βρει τον διάδοχό του
Κλείνει τα 90 02.07.25

Η ΜΚΟ που έχει φτιάξει ο ίδιος θα ηγηθεί της προσπάθειας να βρει τον διάδοχό του, ξεκαθαρίζει ο Δαλάι Λάμα

Ο Δαλάι Λάμα τάσσεται απέναντι στην επιμονή της Κίνας να επιλέξει τον διάδοχο του Θιβετιανού πνευματικού ηγέτη - Ποια είναι η ΜΚΟ που έχει ιδρύσει ο ίδιος

Σύνταξη
Μeeting Hangover: Όταν οι επαγγελματικές συσκέψεις βλάπτουν την παραγωγικότητα
Εργασιακές σχέσεις 02.07.25

Μeeting Hangover: Όταν οι επαγγελματικές συσκέψεις βλάπτουν την παραγωγικότητα

Οι επαγγελματικές συσκέψεις όταν δεν είναι καλά συντονισμένες, περισσότερο βλάπτουν παρά βοηθάνε. Το 90% των υπαλλήλων γραφείου έχει βιώσει «meeting hangover», βγαίνοντας από τη σύσκεψη «κουδούνι».

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
