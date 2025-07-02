‘Salty’ Prices for Top Organized Beaches Around Athens

The greater Athens area’s organized beaches continue to offer “salty” prices for beach beds and umbrellas, up to 235 euros in one case for weekend rates and in the front row. At the same time, rates appear as slightly less than last year.

Beyond the pricey rates, reservations are advised.

Additionally, more space for bathers preferring to use their towel and beach chairs instead of paying appears to be the result the implementation of the MyCoast app. The latter allows citizens to easily report possible violations of beach access and use by private concessionaires.

If authorities confirm violations, then various fines are imposed.

Relevant authorities this year are also using AI this season to scan satellite photos of beaches and coastal areas.

The costliest pair of beach beds and sun umbrellas in the greater Athens area are at the Vouliagmeni beach in coastal southeast Athens – the so-called Athenian Riviera in Attica prefecture – reaching 235 euros on the weekends (175 euros on weekdays). The rates are higher than last season, 220 and 160, respectively.

Nearby Kavouri beach offers two large cushions, a shack-like structure and beach towels. Sun beds and umbrellas on the weekends go for 180 euros per weekend, and 150 euros on the weekdays.

