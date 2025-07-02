Τετάρτη 02 Ιουλίου 2025
Τον τρόπο που έγιναν οι αναθέσεις του υπουργείου Παιδείας και Θρησκευμάτων για τη διανομή 177.000 κιτ ρομποτικής στα σχολεία διερευνά η ευρωπαϊκή εισαγγελία

Greek Hotels Lead Europe in Revenue and Occupancy Growth
02 Ιουλίου 2025 | 18:39

Greek Hotels Lead Europe in Revenue and Occupancy Growth

RevPAR in Greek hotels surged by an impressive 14.9%—the sharpest increase across the countries studied—while occupancy rose by 9.8%

Greek hotels topped the rankings among 16 European countries in May 2025, posting the highest growth in both revenue per available room (RevPAR) and occupancy rates, according to a new report by MKG Consulting.

The performance underscores Greece’s growing appeal as a tourist destination. RevPAR in Greek hotels surged by an impressive 14.9%—the sharpest increase across the countries studied—while occupancy rose by 9.8 percentage points, also a continental high. Meanwhile, the average daily rate (ADR) held steady with a slight dip of 0.3%, reflecting a deliberate strategy to maintain competitive pricing.

In real terms, the average RevPAR in Greece climbed to 154.70 euros in May 2025, up from 134.70 euros in May 2024. That figure places Greece second overall in Europe, just behind Italy, which reported a RevPAR of 162 euros. Switzerland followed in third with 141 euros, ahead of the Netherlands (140 euros), Portugal (134.50 euros), and Spain (129.50 euros).

Underdogs Outpace Traditional Powerhouses

Hotel performance across Europe was steady in May 2024, but more varied in May 2025. Traditional markets like France, the UK, and Spain saw mixed results, while countries like Latvia (+17.9%), Austria (+14.8%), Poland (+13.2%), and Germany (+11.9%) led growth. Germany’s gain was helped by the Champions League final, and Spain saw an 8% room rate increase and good weather.

Mild Growth Driven by Mid-Range and Luxury Segments

Across Europe, the hotel sector recorded a 4.7% increase in RevPAR, driven by a 2.4% rise in average daily rates and a 1.6-point boost in occupancy. The most significant contributors were mid-range and luxury hotels, which posted RevPAR gains of 5.1% and 6.2% respectively, alongside occupancy improvements of 2.6 and 2.4 percentage points.

The UK was the only market to register a decline in RevPAR (-1.8%), with flat occupancy levels and a drop in ADR rounding out a subdued performance.

Source: tovima.com

Ανθρωπιστικό Ίδρυμα για τη Γάζα: Οι ελβετικές αρχές ξεκινούν τη διαδικασία διάλυσης του παραρτήματος στη Γενεύη
Ελβετία 02.07.25

Ανθρωπιστικό Ίδρυμα για τη Γάζα: Οι ελβετικές αρχές ξεκινούν τη διαδικασία διάλυσης του παραρτήματος στη Γενεύη

Εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι έχουν σκοτωθεί τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες γύρω από τα κέντρα διανομής ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας του «Ανθρωπιστικού Ιδρύματος για τη Γάζα»

Σύνταξη
Μέρκελ: Ο Τσίπρας δεν προσπάθησε να με παραπλανήσει, δεν συνέδεσε το «Όχι» με έξοδο από το ευρώ, ο Σόιμπλε σας ήθελε εκτός
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 02.07.25

Μέρκελ: Ο Τσίπρας δεν προσπάθησε να με παραπλανήσει, δεν συνέδεσε το «Όχι» με έξοδο από το ευρώ, ο Σόιμπλε σας ήθελε εκτός

Αποκαθιστώντας την αλήθεια για την κρίση και το 2015 η Ανγκελα Μέρκελ επανέλαβε ότι ο Τσίπρας δεν είχε ποτέ σχέδιο επιστροφής στη δραχμή, δεν συνέδεσε το «όχι» στο δημοψήφισμα με έξοδο από το ευρώ. Ο λαός ήταν μαζί του, γιατί του έδειξε πως έκανε ό,τι μπορεί, είπε η Μέρκελ, που βρίσκεται στην Αθήνα με αφορμή την κυκλοφορία του βιβλίου της

Σύνταξη
Ο Πάπας Λέων ΙΔ’ συναντά την Εμινέ Ερντογάν – Προτεραιότητά η «ανθρωπιστική τραγωδία» στη Γάζα
Βατκανό 02.07.25

Ο Πάπας Λέων ΙΔ’ συναντά την Εμινέ Ερντογάν – Προτεραιότητά η «ανθρωπιστική τραγωδία» στη Γάζα

Ο Πάπας Λέων ΙΔ΄ δήλωσε ότι «η Τουρκία είναι μια σημαντική χώρα για τους χριστιανούς, αλλά ταυτόχρονα διαδραματίζει σημαντικό ρόλο ως γέφυρα για την οικοδόμηση της ειρήνης»

Σύνταξη
Το ναυάγιο της Κέιτ Μος: Χρέη 3,5 εκατ., απλήρωτοι υπάλληλοι και εκκαθάριση για τη wellness εταιρεία Cosmoss 
Βαθιά νερά 02.07.25

Το ναυάγιο της Κέιτ Μος: Χρέη 3,5 εκατ., απλήρωτοι υπάλληλοι και εκκαθάριση για τη wellness εταιρεία Cosmoss 

Η Cosmoss, η εταιρεία wellness και ομορφιάς που ίδρυσε το supermodel Κέιτ Μος, οδηγείται σε καθεστώς εκκαθάρισης, μόλις δύο χρόνια μετά την έναρξη λειτουργίας της

Σύνταξη
«Ματωμένος χρυσός»: Πώς το πολύτιμο μέταλλο πυροδοτεί τις συγκρούσεις στην Δυτική Αφρική
Νεοαποικιοκρατία 02.07.25

«Ματωμένος χρυσός»: Πώς το πολύτιμο μέταλλο πυροδοτεί τις συγκρούσεις στην Δυτική Αφρική

Ο χρυσός είχε μία καλή χρονιά. Μια σειρά από ταραχώδη γεγονότα στην παγκόσμια οικονομία οδήγησαν τις τιμές του λαμπερού αυτού εμπορεύματος σε ιστορικά υψηλά επίπεδα το 2025.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ουκρανία: Σχεδιάζει παραγωγή όπλων με Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους – Ζητά από τις ΗΠΑ να συνεχίσουν να τη στηρίζουν
Ουκρανική αντίδραση 02.07.25

Ουκρανία: Σχεδιάζει παραγωγή όπλων με Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους – Ζητά από τις ΗΠΑ να συνεχίσουν να τη στηρίζουν

Η Ουκρανία ετοιμάζει νομοσχέδιο για να διευκολύνει τη συνεργασία. Καλεί τις ΗΠΑ να μην σταματήσουν να τη στηρίζουν. Ικανοποίηση στη Μόσχα για την απόφαση της Ουάσιγκτον να σταματήσει να στέλνει όπλα.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Με αόριστες υποσχέσεις το Μαξίμου προσπαθεί να αντιστρέψει το βαρύ κλίμα
Πολιτική 02.07.25

Με αόριστες υποσχέσεις το Μαξίμου προσπαθεί να αντιστρέψει το βαρύ κλίμα

Σε μια προσπάθεια να αντιστρέψει το βαρύ για την ίδια κλίμα από το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και όχι μόνο επιδίδεται η κυβέρνηση, με αόριστες υποσχέσεις περί επιστροφής των «κλεμμένων» και ξαναζεσταμένες συνταγές. Την ίδια στιγμή αυξάνονται τα γαλάζια καρφώματα

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Μπραντ Πιτ: Μόλις δύο συμπρωταγωνίστριες του τον έκαναν να «παγώσει» στην οθόνη – «Μανιφέστο»
Ταινία ορόσημο 02.07.25

Μπραντ Πιτ: Μόλις δύο συμπρωταγωνίστριες του τον έκαναν να «παγώσει» στην οθόνη – «Μανιφέστο»

Ακόμα και ο Μπραντ Πιτ νιώθει δέος μπροστά σε γυναίκες σταρ -ειδικά όταν είναι δύο θρύλοι που άλλαξαν τον τρόπο που το Χόλιγουντ έβλεπε τις ηρωίδες

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Ζούλτε Βάρεγκεμ
Φιλικό παιχνίδι 02.07.25

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Ζούλτε Βάρεγκεμ

LIVE: ΑΕΚ – Ζούλτε Βάρεγκεμ. Παρακολουθήστε live την εξέλιξη της φιλικής αναμέτρησης ΑΕΚ – Ζούλτε Βάρεγκεμ, στο πλαίσιο της προετοιμασίας της Ένωσης.

Σύνταξη
