Greek Agricultural Scandal Deepens: Fresh Resignations Rock ND

The scandal engulfing Greece’s agricultural subsidy system has deepened, with fresh resignations shaking the ruling New Democracy party and piling pressure on the government. On Saturday, June 28, two more party officials stepped down: Andreas Karasarinis, Secretary of Agricultural Organizations, and Ioannis Troullinos, a member of the party’s Political Committee.

Their exits come on the heels of a dramatic political fallout a day earlier, when Migration and Asylum Minister Makis Voridis, along with four deputy ministers, resigned amid a widening probe into fraudulent disbursement of EU agricultural funds.

The investigation centers on tens of millions of euros allegedly siphoned through OPEKEPE, the now-defunct public agency tasked with administering Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) aid.

According to sources close to the investigation, Karasarinis and Troullinos are reportedly mentioned in intercepted communications now included in the case file submitted to Parliament. Their resignations were addressed to Kostas Skrekas, the newly appointed Secretary of New Democracy’s Political Committee.

Source: Tovima.com