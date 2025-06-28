Σάββατο 28 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
ps. post
scriptum

Γιατί δεν αναλαμβάνει ο Χάροντας από τον Πλεύρη στη θέση του Βορίδη για υπουργός Μεταναστευτικής και Ασύλου;

# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΜΑΔΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑΣ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greek Agricultural Scandal Deepens: Fresh Resignations Rock ND
English edition 28 Ιουνίου 2025 | 13:49

Greek Agricultural Scandal Deepens: Fresh Resignations Rock ND

Their exits come on the heels of a dramatic political fallout a day earlier, when Migration and Asylum Minister Makis Voridis, along with four deputy ministers, resigned

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μεσημεριανή κόπωση: Αυτή είναι η πιο «υποτιμημένη» αιτία της

Μεσημεριανή κόπωση: Αυτή είναι η πιο «υποτιμημένη» αιτία της

Spotlight

The scandal engulfing Greece’s agricultural subsidy system has deepened, with fresh resignations shaking the ruling New Democracy party and piling pressure on the government. On Saturday, June 28, two more party officials stepped down: Andreas Karasarinis, Secretary of Agricultural Organizations, and Ioannis Troullinos, a member of the party’s Political Committee.

Their exits come on the heels of a dramatic political fallout a day earlier, when Migration and Asylum Minister Makis Voridis, along with four deputy ministers, resigned amid a widening probe into fraudulent disbursement of EU agricultural funds.

The investigation centers on tens of millions of euros allegedly siphoned through OPEKEPE, the now-defunct public agency tasked with administering Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) aid.

According to sources close to the investigation, Karasarinis and Troullinos are reportedly mentioned in intercepted communications now included in the case file submitted to Parliament. Their resignations were addressed to Kostas Skrekas, the newly appointed Secretary of New Democracy’s Political Committee.

Source: Tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τουρισμός
Ισραήλ: Το comeback των Ισραηλινών τουριστών στην Ελλάδα

Ισραήλ: Το comeback των Ισραηλινών τουριστών στην Ελλάδα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Μεσημεριανή κόπωση: Αυτή είναι η πιο «υποτιμημένη» αιτία της

Μεσημεριανή κόπωση: Αυτή είναι η πιο «υποτιμημένη» αιτία της

Πολιτική
Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Νέος Υπουργός Μετανάστευσης ο Πλεύρης – Επιστρέφει στην κυβέρνηση ο Θεοχάρης

Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Νέος Υπουργός Μετανάστευσης ο Πλεύρης – Επιστρέφει στην κυβέρνηση ο Θεοχάρης

inWellness
inTown
«Αντιγόνη» σε σκηνοθεσία Θέμη Μουμουλίδη: Πρεμιέρα από τις Αρχαίες Κλεωνές
inTickets 28.06.25

«Αντιγόνη» σε σκηνοθεσία Θέμη Μουμουλίδη: Πρεμιέρα από τις Αρχαίες Κλεωνές

Είναι η τρίτη φορά που ο σκηνοθέτης επιστρέφει στην «Αντιγόνη», την κορυφαία τραγωδία του Σοφοκλή και σε μια από τις συναρπαστικότερες ηρωίδες στην ιστορία της δυτικής δραματουργίας.  

Σύνταξη
English edition
EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US
English edition 28.06.25

EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US

While the U.S. talks remain unresolved, the EU has approved – but not yet imposed – tariffs on €21 billion in American goods and is considering an additional €95 billion package

Σύνταξη
Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price
English edition 24.06.25

Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price

It upgraded Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

Σύνταξη
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
English edition 19.06.25

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Νέα Αριστερά: Μήνυμα μίσους, ρατσισμού, αυταρχισμού η επιλογή Πλεύρη – Η ακροδεξιά αναβαθμίζεται
«Βουτηγμένη στα σκάνδαλα» 28.06.25

Νέα Αριστερά: Μήνυμα μίσους, ρατσισμού, αυταρχισμού η επιλογή Πλεύρη – Η ακροδεξιά αναβαθμίζεται

Υπό τον τίτλο «από τον Βορίδη στον Πλεύρη: Το τσεκούρι του ακροδεξιού μίσους αλλάζει χέρια» η Νέα Αριστερά τόνισε πως «η επιλογή Πλεύρη για το υπουργείο Μετανάστευσης δεν είναι τυχαία»

Σύνταξη
Καρυστιανού για Πλεύρη: Ήταν ποινικά ερευνητέος για το μπάζωμα στα Τέμπη – Υπουργοποιήθηκε, δεν υπάρχει πάτος
Ελλάδα 28.06.25

Καρυστιανού για Πλεύρη: Ήταν ποινικά ερευνητέος για το μπάζωμα στα Τέμπη – Υπουργοποιήθηκε, δεν υπάρχει πάτος

«Όχι μόνο γλίτωσε την προανακριτική, αλλά κατά την πάγια πρακτική της κυβέρνησης, αναβαθμίστηκε: υπουργοποιήθηκε…», τόνισε η Μαρία Καρυστιανού για τον Θάνο Πλεύρη

Σύνταξη
Πακιστάν: Βομβιστική επίθεση αυτοκτονίας σκοτώνει 13 πακιστανικούς στρατιώτες στα σύνορα με το Αφγανιστάν
Πακιστάν 28.06.25

Βομβιστική επίθεση αυτοκτονίας σκοτώνει 13 πακιστανικούς στρατιώτες στα σύνορα με το Αφγανιστάν

Η περιοχή Κουράμ του Πακιστάν, στα σύνορα με το Αφγανιστάν, βρίσκεται συχνά στο επίκεντρο της προσοχής λόγω των διασυνοριακών επιδρομών και των προβλημάτων ασφαλείας.

Σύνταξη
Το άδοξο τέλος διαμαρτυρίας ακτιβιστών οχυρωμένων πάνω σε… δέντρα
Δενδροκατάληψη 28.06.25

Το άδοξο τέλος διαμαρτυρίας ακτιβιστών οχυρωμένων πάνω σε… δέντρα

H δενδροκατάληψη χρησιμοποιείται για να τραβήξει την προσοχή και να καθυστερήσει την υλοτομία, ενώ παράλληλα διεξάγονται νομικές προσφυγές. Τα δέντρα 80 ετών που απειλούνται στην Ολυμπιακή Χερσόνησο.

Σύνταξη
Η Τραμπζονσπόρ ζητάει απάντηση για Τσέριν, η αντίδραση του Παναθηναϊκού
Super League 28.06.25

Η Τραμπζονσπόρ ζητάει απάντηση για Τσέριν, η αντίδραση του Παναθηναϊκού

Η Τραμπζονσπόρ δεν θέλει να μετατρέψει σε σήριαλ τη μεταγραφή του Άνταμ Τσέριν και περιμένει απάντηση από τον Παναθηναϊκό μέχρι τη Δευτέρα. Τι ισχύει με τον Μακούμπου της Κάλιαρι.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
«Ίσως είμαι άνδρας, ίσως είμαι γυναίκα» – Η Αμάντα Λιρ πέρασε χρόνια πολεμώντας τις φήμες περί φύλου
Γοητευτική ασάφεια 28.06.25

«Ίσως είμαι άνδρας, ίσως είμαι γυναίκα» - Η Αμάντα Λιρ πέρασε χρόνια πολεμώντας τις φήμες περί φύλου

Ένα νέο ντοκιμαντέρ της Ζάκαρι Ντράκερ διερευνά την κληρονομιά της Αμάντα Λιρ, μιας μουσικού και καλλιτέχνιδας που πάντα διέψευδε τις φήμες ότι είναι τρανς.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Με την πλάτη στον τοίχο η κυβέρνηση, αναζητά εναγωνίως το damage control
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 28.06.25

Με την πλάτη στον τοίχο η κυβέρνηση, αναζητά εναγωνίως το damage control

Με τις αποκαλύψεις για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ να έχουν πάρει μορφή χιονοστιβάδας, στην κυβέρνηση ψάχνουν τρόπο να περιορίσουν στοιχειωδώς τη ζημιά. Πώς ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έχει χάσει τη δυνατότητα να αλλάζει την ατζέντα.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Κόκκινος συναγερμός για φωτιές την Κυριακή – Ακραίος κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς στην Αττική
Πολιτική Προστασία 28.06.25

Κόκκινος συναγερμός για φωτιές την Κυριακή – Ακραίος κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς στην Αττική

Κόκκινο και πορτοκαλί χρώμα σε μεγάλο μέρος του χάρτη πρόβλεψης κινδύνου πυρκαγιάς που εκδίδει η γενική γραμματεία Πολιτικής Προστασίας του υπουργείου Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας

Σύνταξη
Αραγτσί: Δώσαμε το αίμα, όχι τη γη μας – Το σημαντικότερο για ένα έθνος είναι η υπερηφάνεια του
Μήνυμα από κηδείες 28.06.25

Αραγτσί: Δώσαμε το αίμα, όχι τη γη μας - Το σημαντικότερο για ένα έθνος είναι η υπερηφάνεια του

Το μήνυμα του ΥΠΕΞ του Ιράν, Αμπάς Αραγτσί, από τις δημόσιες κηδείες διοικητών, πυρηνικών επιστημόνων και αμάχων που πραγματοποιούνται σήμερα στην Τεχεράνη

Σύνταξη
Αποκάλυψη in: Οσμή νέου σκανδάλου, αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, με «εξυπηρέτηση ημετέρων» στο Υπουργείο Δικαιοσύνης
Ελλάδα 28.06.25

Αποκάλυψη in: Οσμή νέου σκανδάλου, αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, με «εξυπηρέτηση ημετέρων» στο Υπουργείο Δικαιοσύνης

Στενός συγγενής της Υπηρεσιακής Γραμματέως του υπουργείου κ Βασιλικής Γιαβή εισέπραξε το 10% της ευρωπαϊκής επιδότησης για προβληματική σύμβαση που συνέταξε το Υπουργείο. Τα 23 στοιχεία που δείχνουν την παρασκηνιακή μεθόδευση κι οι αναφορές στο in των υπευθύνων στην Ελλάδα του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης

Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Βόρεια Κορέα: Ο Κιμ Γιονγ Ουν μόλις εγκαινίασε ένα παραθαλάσσιο θέρετρο αλλά ποιος θα το επισκεφτεί;
Βόρεια Κορέα 28.06.25

Ο Κιμ Γιονγ Ουν μόλις εγκαινίασε ένα παραθαλάσσιο θέρετρο για 20.000 άτομα, αλλά ποιος θα το επισκεφτεί;

Ο Κιμ Γιονγ Ουν άνοιξε το απέραντο παραθαλάσσιο θέρετρο Κάλμα με υδάτινα πάρκα, πολυώροφα ξενοδοχεία και καταλύματα για 20.000 επισκέπτες

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρηστίδης: Πλήρης αποτυχία της κυβέρνησης – Ξεκάθαρο ζήτημα ωμής διαφθοράς ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
ΠΑΣΟΚ 28.06.25

Χρηστίδης: Πλήρης αποτυχία της κυβέρνησης – Ξεκάθαρο ζήτημα ωμής διαφθοράς ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

«Για τα 5.000 ένοχα ΑΦΜ θα πληρώσει όλος ο ελληνικός λαός; Είναι αδιανόητο», τόνισε για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ο κοινοβουλευτικός εκπρόσωπος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Παύλος Χρηστίδης

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Ψηφίζουμε την Κυριακή νέα Κεντρική Επιτροπή – Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ αναγεννάται
Στις 29 Ιουνίου 28.06.25

Κάλεσμα Φάμελλου: Ψηφίζουμε την Κυριακή νέα Κεντρική Επιτροπή - Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ αναγεννάται

Ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος τόνισε ότι « η απονομιμοποιημένη κυβέρνηση της ΝΔ των σκανδάλων, του πελατειακού κράτους, των καρτέλ, της αισχροκέρδειας και της ανεπαρκούς εξωτερικής πολιτικής θα έχει αντίπαλο»

Σύνταξη
Ο Παναθηναϊκός ελπίζει στην άρνηση του Ουναΐ για τη Ρωσία
Super League 28.06.25

Ο Ουναΐ δεν θέλει να απομονωθεί στη Ρωσία

Ο Αζεντίν Ουναΐ αποφεύγει το πρέσινγκ της Μαρσέιγ για να δεχτεί την πρόταση της Σπαρτάκ Μόσχας και το περιβάλλον του στέλνει ενθαρρυντικά μηνύματα για τον Παναθηναϊκό.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 28 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο