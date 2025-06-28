Σάββατο 28 Ιουνίου 2025
EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US
English edition 28 Ιουνίου 2025 | 11:03

EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US

While the U.S. talks remain unresolved, the EU has approved – but not yet imposed – tariffs on €21 billion in American goods and is considering an additional €95 billion package

As time runs out to secure a new trade deal with the United States before tariffs spike, EU leaders meeting in Brussels are not only weighing the transatlantic relationship but are also quietly pivoting toward deeper trade cooperation with Asia-Pacific nations — a signal of shifting priorities in a turbulent global trade landscape.

With U.S. tariffs on EU exports, including a threatened 50% duty on cars and a 10% baseline rate on most goods, set to take effect by July 9, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that negotiations could fail. “All options remain on the table,” she told reporters, as EU diplomats reviewed a last-minute U.S. proposal described as a vague “two-pager” lacking industrial specifics.

Strategy Talks

Germany and France remain split over strategy. Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a “quick and simple” deal, while President Emmanuel Macron warned against accepting “unbalanced” terms. “Our goodwill should not be seen as a weakness,” Macron cautioned, pushing for stronger EU leverage — including possible new tariffs on U.S. services and a digital tax targeting American tech firms like Google, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft.

As the bloc debates how to counterbalance U.S. trade dominance, some leaders are already looking east. Merz floated the idea of creating a new trade framework with Asia-Pacific countries as an alternative to the gridlocked World Trade Organization. “You all know the WTO doesn’t work anymore,” he said, hinting at interest in regional mechanisms for resolving disputes and fostering economic ties outside the transatlantic sphere.

Though no specific country was named, any move toward Asia-Pacific collaboration would likely involve recalibrating trade relations with China — a key but controversial partner. The EU continues to navigate a complex relationship with Beijing, marked by strategic dependence and economic rivalry. Shifting toward the Asia-Pacific could offer Brussels a chance to hedge its bets amid ongoing tensions with both the U.S. and China.

To be Determined

While the U.S. talks remain unresolved, the EU has approved — but not yet imposed — tariffs on €21 billion in American goods and is considering an additional €95 billion package. The debate underscores a broader reevaluation of global alliances and trade strategies, as Europe tries to balance economic interests with geopolitical pressure.

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Ενεργειακή ασπίδα με έξι καλώδια 6 δισ. ευρώ

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Ενεργειακή ασπίδα με έξι καλώδια 6 δισ. ευρώ

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ανοιξε το κουτί της Πανδώρας – Έρχονται και άλλα

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ανοιξε το κουτί της Πανδώρας – Έρχονται και άλλα

«Αντιγόνη» σε σκηνοθεσία Θέμη Μουμουλίδη: Πρεμιέρα από τις Αρχαίες Κλεωνές
inTickets 28.06.25

«Αντιγόνη» σε σκηνοθεσία Θέμη Μουμουλίδη: Πρεμιέρα από τις Αρχαίες Κλεωνές

Είναι η τρίτη φορά που ο σκηνοθέτης επιστρέφει στην «Αντιγόνη», την κορυφαία τραγωδία του Σοφοκλή και σε μια από τις συναρπαστικότερες ηρωίδες στην ιστορία της δυτικής δραματουργίας.  

Σύνταξη
English edition
Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price
English edition 24.06.25

Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price

It upgraded Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

Σύνταξη
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
English edition 19.06.25

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ για σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ κυβερνά με διαφθορά, κάθαρση θα έρθει μόνο με πολιτική αλλαγή
Δήλωση Τσουκαλά 28.06.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ για σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ κυβερνά με διαφθορά, κάθαρση θα έρθει μόνο με πολιτική αλλαγή

«Επί Νέας Δημοκρατίας, ακριβώς μετά τα μνημόνια, επιχειρήθηκε η παλινόρθωση του συστήματος διαφθοράς και πελατειασμού που οδήγησε στη χρεοκοπία», υπογράμμισε το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ

Σύνταξη
Καιρός: Μετά τον καύσωνα, καταιγίδες και χαλάζι – Ποιες περιοχές έπληξε και πού σημειώθηκαν ζημιές
Τρελάθηκε ο καιρός 28.06.25

Μετά τον καύσωνα, καταιγίδες και χαλαζοπτώσεις - Ποιες περιοχές έπληξε και πού σημειώθηκαν ζημιές

Κάτοικοι περιέγραφαν το μπουρίνι σαν ένα γεγονός που δεν είχαν ξαναζήσει τα τελευταία χρόνια. Το χαλάζι σε μέγεθος φουντουκιού έπεφτε για περίπου 20 λεπτά.

Σύνταξη
Σβίγκου: Το επιτελικό κράτος Μητσοτάκη είναι ένα κράτος ρεμούλας, αρπαχτής, κοροϊδίας και εμπαιγμού
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 28.06.25

Σβίγκου: Το επιτελικό κράτος Μητσοτάκη είναι ένα κράτος ρεμούλας, αρπαχτής, κοροϊδίας και εμπαιγμού

Σχετικά με το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, η Ράνια Σβίγκου υπογράμμισε ότι «παραπέμπουν σε πρακτικές υποκόσμου και εγκληματικής οργάνωσης, κάτι για το οποίο μιλάει και ο διεθνής τύπος»

Σύνταξη
«Εξαιρετικό το επίπεδο των διμερών σχέσεων» – Κοινό ανακοινωθέν από τη συνάντηση Γεραπετρίτη με τον Γάλλο ΥΠΕΞ
Πολιτική 28.06.25

«Εξαιρετικό το επίπεδο των διμερών σχέσεων» – Κοινό ανακοινωθέν από τη συνάντηση Γεραπετρίτη με τον Γάλλο ΥΠΕΞ

«Οι υπουργοί επανέλαβαν τη σημασία της ενίσχυσης της συνεργασίας σε ευρωπαϊκό επίπεδο, ιδίως στους τομείς της μετανάστευσης και της άμυνας», σημειώνεται στο ανακοινωθέν

Σύνταξη
Ευρωπαίοι Δημοκράτες: Άμεση παραίτηση της κυβέρνησης και έναρξη προανακριτικής για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Σάντρο Γκότζι 28.06.25

Ευρωπαίοι Δημοκράτες: Άμεση παραίτηση της κυβέρνησης και έναρξη προανακριτικής για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Ο ευρωβουλευτής και γγ του Ευρωπαϊκού Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος Σάντρο Γκότζι απηύθυνε κάλεσμα στην Κομισιόν «να παρακολουθήσει στενά την υπόθεση και να διασφαλίσει ότι τα ευρωπαϊκά κονδύλια προστατεύονται πλήρως»

Σύνταξη
Πυρά ΣΥΡΙΖΑ σε ΝΔ: Αφού χρεοκόπησαν τη χώρα, ξανάρχισαν το 2019 από εκεί που σταμάτησαν το 2014
«Γαλάζια διαφθορά» 28.06.25

Πυρά ΣΥΡΙΖΑ σε ΝΔ: Αφού χρεοκόπησαν τη χώρα, ξανάρχισαν το 2019 από εκεί που σταμάτησαν το 2014

«Ο καύσωνας της γαλάζιας διαφθοράς τελειώνει σύντομα», επισημαίνει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία, εκτοξεύοντας μύδρους κατά του κυβερνώντος κόμματος

Σύνταξη
Εσείς, ποια ποιήματα θα διαλέγατε για παιδιά;
Και Δροσίνης και ραπ 28.06.25

Εσείς, ποια ποιήματα θα διαλέγατε για παιδιά;

Η ανθολογία ποίησης για παιδιά της Νόρας Αναγνώστου, που βασίζεται στη μεταδιδακτορική έρευνά της στο Παιδαγωγικό τμήμα του Αριστοτελείου Πανεπιστημίου Θεσσαλονίκης

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η αντιπολίτευση στριμώχνει το Μαξίμου – «Κίνηση ευθιξίας οι παραιτήσεις», απαντά η κυβέρνηση
Διαμάχη 28.06.25

Η αντιπολίτευση στριμώχνει το Μαξίμου για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - «Κίνηση ευθιξίας οι παραιτήσεις», απαντά η κυβέρνηση

Σφοδρά πυρά από την αντιπολίτευση για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - «Η ΝΔ είναι συνυφασμένη πλέον με σκάνδαλα παντού», επισήμανε ο Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Υποστηρίζουμε την αναγνώριση της γενοκτονίας των Αρμενίων, καταγγέλλουμε το Αζερμπαϊτζάν
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 28.06.25

Φάμελλος: Υποστηρίζουμε την αναγνώριση της γενοκτονίας των Αρμενίων, καταγγέλλουμε το Αζερμπαϊτζάν

«Η θέση μας είναι ξεκάθαρη: Δεν μπορεί να υπάρξει ανοχή απέναντι στη στρατιωτική βία και τον αναθεωρητισμό, ούτε σιωπή της διεθνούς κοινότητας», τόνισε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

