Παρασκευή 20 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΟΜΑΔΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑΣ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece Steadfast Following Libya’s Claims of Sovereign Rights Violation
English edition 20 Ιουνίου 2025 | 12:48

Greece Steadfast Following Libya’s Claims of Sovereign Rights Violation

Sources at the Greek Foreign Ministry say “Greece is not afraid to exercise its own sovereign rights.”

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ενυδάτωση με το… πιρούνι- Τα top 10 τρόφιμα με υψηλή περιεκτικότητα σε νερό

Ενυδάτωση με το… πιρούνι- Τα top 10 τρόφιμα με υψηλή περιεκτικότητα σε νερό

Spotlight

Shortly after the Libyan Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Greece of violating Libya’s sovereign rights on Thursday, chatter within the Greek diplomatic system started, with sources from the Greek Foreign Ministry commenting “Greece is not afraid to exercise its own sovereign rights.”

Libya’s irriation has to do with two maritime blocks south of the Greek island of Crete where Greece is interested in allocating hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation rights.

Libya, urged by Turkey, claims this area as part of their own Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and signed a controversial and internationally unrecognized deal with Ankara in 2o19 to this affect.

The news out of Tripoli comes ahead of the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis to Libya, and brings the Turkey-Libya memorandum back into the spotlight.

Sources from the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy emphasized: “Greece actively exercises its sovereign rights with unwavering commitment to International Law and the Law of the Sea. The Greek government does not abandon dialogue, but always within the framework of international legality.”

As a further testament to Greece’s focus on dialogue, it has also recently sought the assistance of Egypt to intervene in the Libya-Turkey deal.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Societe Generale: Η Ευρώπη αναγεννάται επενδυτικά… πρώτα από την περιφέρεια

Societe Generale: Η Ευρώπη αναγεννάται επενδυτικά… πρώτα από την περιφέρεια

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ενυδάτωση με το… πιρούνι- Τα top 10 τρόφιμα με υψηλή περιεκτικότητα σε νερό

Ενυδάτωση με το… πιρούνι- Τα top 10 τρόφιμα με υψηλή περιεκτικότητα σε νερό

Business
Alter Ego Media: Οι όροι και δικαιούχοι του Script Dividend

Alter Ego Media: Οι όροι και δικαιούχοι του Script Dividend

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
English edition 19.06.25

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Δεν θα πάψω να ασχολούμαι με το έργο το πατέρα μου: Η Μαργαρίτα Θεοδωράκη για την συναυλία στη μνήμη του μεγάλου συνθέτη
Βίντεο 20.06.25

Δεν θα πάψω να ασχολούμαι με το έργο το πατέρα μου: Η Μαργαρίτα Θεοδωράκη για την συναυλία στη μνήμη του μεγάλου συνθέτη

Η μεγάλη συναυλία του ΚΚΕ στο Καλλιμάρμαρο είναι προγραμματισμένη για την Τετάρτη 25 Ιουνίου και θα τιμά τη συμπλήρωση 100 χρόνων από τη γέννησή του Μίκη Θεοδωράκη.

Σύνταξη
Υπερθέρμανση: Καμπανάκι κορυφαίων επιστημόνων – «Όλα κινούνται προς τη λάθος κατεύθυνση»
Κλιματική αλλαγή 20.06.25

Καμπανάκι κορυφαίων επιστημόνων για την υπεθέρμανση - «Όλα κινούνται προς τη λάθος κατεύθυνση»

Ανησυχία για την υπερθέρμανση - Γιατί το όριο του 1,5°C της Συμφωνίας του Παρισιού για τις εκπομπές CO₂ φαίνεται να απομακρύνεται - Σημαντικό κάθε «κλάσμα ανόδου της θερμοκρασίας» λένε οι ειδικοί

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ο Ρουί Βιτόρια «διάλεξε» αμυντικό χαφ και θα τον δει στις 12 Ιουλίου
Παναθηναϊκός 20.06.25

Ο Ρουί Βιτόρια «διάλεξε» αμυντικό χαφ και θα τον δει στις 12 Ιουλίου

Ο Ρουί Βιτόρια έχει τον πρώτο λόγο για τη μεταγραφή του αμυντικού χαφ και υπέδειξε ως κατάλληλο τον Βίτορ Καρβάλιο. Στις 12 Ιουλίου ίσως να τον βρει αντίπαλο στο φιλικό Παναθηναϊκός-Μπράγκα.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Απολογία Φιλιππίδη: Βολές κατά του ΣΕΗ – «Η κυρία Δροσάκη λέει ψέματα, όπως και οι δύο καταγγέλλουσες»
Ελλάδα 20.06.25

Βολές Φιλιππίδη κατά του ΣΕΗ - «Η κυρία Δροσάκη λέει ψέματα, όπως και οι δύο καταγγέλλουσες»

Με το Σωματείο Ελλήνων Ηθοποιών (ΣΕΗ) τα «έβαλε» ο Πέτρος Φιλιππίδης κατά την διάρκεια της απολογίας του, ενώ χαρακτήρισε ψέματα όσα υποστηρίζει η Λένα Δροσάκη και οι άλλες καταγγέλλουσες

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Η λίστα του Χαβιέρ Σαβιόλα με τα πιο «καυτά» ντέρμπι στον κόσμο – Σε ποια θέση έβαλε το Ολυμπιακός – Παναθηναϊκός (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 20.06.25

Η λίστα του Χαβιέρ Σαβιόλα με τα πιο «καυτά» ντέρμπι στον κόσμο – Σε ποια θέση έβαλε το Ολυμπιακός – Παναθηναϊκός (vid)

Ο Χαβιέρ Σαβιόλα μίλησε για τα μεγαλύτερα ντέρμπι που έχει αγωνιστεί στην καριέρα του – Ποια είναι το πιο «καυτό» και σε ποια θέση έβαλε το Ολυμπιακός – Παναθηναϊκός…

Σύνταξη
Oasis: Τα αδέρφια Γκάλαχερ φωτογραφήθηκαν για πρώτη φορά μαζί μετά από 16 χρόνια
Money, money, money 20.06.25

Oasis: Τα αδέρφια Γκάλαχερ φωτογραφήθηκαν για πρώτη φορά μαζί μετά από 16 χρόνια

Λίγες ημέρες έμειναν έως το πρώτο live της επανένωσης των Oasis και τα αδέρφια Γκάλαχερ κάνουν τα πάντα για να δείξουν ότι όλα είναι μια χαρά μεταξύ τους. Και φυσικά να βγάλουν όσα περισσότερα χρήματα μπορούν.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Τρομερός Αντετοκούνμπο: Θέλει να γίνει streamer για το… μεροκάματο (vid)
Νέα... καριέρα 20.06.25

Τρομερός Αντετοκούνμπο: Θέλει να γίνει streamer για το… μεροκάματο (vid)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο συνεχίζει να προσφέρει τρομερές στιγμές στους ακολούθους του στα social media, με τελευταία... καταχώρηση, έναν διάλογο με τη σύζυγό του, Μαράια, γύρω από τη νέα καριέρα που σκέφτεται να ακολουθήσει...

Σύνταξη
Το ΕΚΠΑ στα κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια παγκοσμίως σε τρεις σημαντικές διεθνείς κατατάξεις
Διαρκής Άνοδος 20.06.25

Το ΕΚΠΑ στα κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια παγκοσμίως σε τρεις σημαντικές διεθνείς κατατάξεις

Ιστορική επιτυχία για το ΕΚΠΑ καθώς περιλαμβάνεται στα κορυφαία Πανεπιστήμια παγκοσμίως σε τρεις διεθνείς κατατάξεις πανεπιστημίων για το έτος 2024-2025 (στις δύο βρίσκεται στο Top 100 παγκοσμίως)

Σύνταξη
Συνεχίζονται οι τριγμοί στο ΠΑΣΟΚ για το πρώτο μνημόνιο: Παραίτηση Χριστοδουλάκη ζητεί ο Ν. Παπανδρέου
Παπανδρεϊκοί και εκσυγχρονιστές 20.06.25

Συνεχίζονται οι τριγμοί στο ΠΑΣΟΚ για το πρώτο μνημόνιο: Παραίτηση Χριστοδουλάκη ζητεί ο Ν. Παπανδρέου

Συνεχίζεται η μεγάλη κόντρα μεταξύ παπανδρεϊκών και εκσυγχρονιστών που έχει ξεσπάσει στη Χαριλάου Τρικούπη - Πώς ξεκίνησαν όλα, πλήθος δηλώσεων στελεχών του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ

Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Λιονέλ Μέσι: Τα χρόνια περνούν, η κλάση παραμένει αιώνια (pics, vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 20.06.25

Λιονέλ Μέσι: Τα χρόνια περνούν, η κλάση παραμένει αιώνια (pics, vids)

Αμέτρητα γκολ και ασίστ, ορόσημα, ρεκόρ, τίτλοι. Ο 37χρονος πια, Λιονέλ Μέσι, έφτασε τα 50 γκολ και στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι, έφτασε τα 68 απευθείας φάουλ και αποδεικνύει ότι πέρα από όλα τα παραπάνω, η συνέπεια στο τοπ επίπεδο -και η κλάση- παραμένει... αιώνια.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Must Read
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 20 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο