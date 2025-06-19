Πέμπτη 19 Ιουνίου 2025
WTTC: Tourism Surge Set to Fuel Greece’s Economy by 2035
English edition 19 Ιουνίου 2025 | 14:40

WTTC: Tourism Surge Set to Fuel Greece’s Economy by 2035

The tourism sector is expected to create 1.1 million jobs by 2035 and contribute €58.2 billion to the Greek economy.

Ευημερία: Καλός άνθρωπος, ευτυχισμένος άνθρωπος

Ευημερία: Καλός άνθρωπος, ευτυχισμένος άνθρωπος

Spotlight

Greece’s travel and tourism industry is on an upward trajectory set to drive robust economic growth, with projections showing a 26.5% increase in its GDP contribution to reach €58.2 billion (USD 63.3 billion) by 2035, according to new data released by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on Wednesday.

This year, the sector is expected to contribute 48.8 billion euros to the national economy marking a 10.4% rise over pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

This momentum is expected to continue with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% through 2035.

The sector’s share of Greece’s total economy is projected to rise to 21.7%, with tourism creating 1.1 million new jobs over the next decade. Currently, the industry supports approximately 897,700 jobs, a figure expected to surpass one million by 2035.

International visitors accounted for 67.2% of all travel spending in 2024. Germany and the UK led inbound arrivals, followed by Bulgaria (7%), Italy (6%), and France (6%).

Leisure tourism dominated the market accounting for 93.4% of total spending while business travel represented 6.6%.

Tourism-linked tax contributions reached 18.5 billion USD in 2023, accounting for 15.2% of government revenue.

According to the WTTC report, despite environmental concerns, the sector has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity from 0.44 kg CO₂e per USD of GDP in 2019 to 0.39 in 2023, demonstrating progress toward more sustainable practices.

Based on WTTC data, Greece is strategically positioned to leverage tourism as a pillar of long-term economic resilience and growth.

Ενέργεια
HELLENiQ ENERGY: Πιθανή η συμμετοχή στον διαγωνισμό για τα blocks της Chevron

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Πιθανή η συμμετοχή στον διαγωνισμό για τα blocks της Chevron

AGRO
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Δικογραφία για Μάκη Βορίδη και Λευτέρη Αυγενάκη διαβίβασε η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία στη Βουλή

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Δικογραφία για Μάκη Βορίδη και Λευτέρη Αυγενάκη διαβίβασε η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία στη Βουλή

inTown
English edition
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
English edition 19.06.25

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Σύνταξη
Πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ στην Τουρκία προς Χεζμπολάχ: «Θα ήταν πολύ κακή απόφαση να εμπλακείτε στον πόλεμο»
Ισραήλ - Ιράν 19.06.25

«Θα ήταν πολύ κακή απόφαση να εμπλακείτε στον πόλεμο» - Πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ στην Τουρκία προς Χεζμπολάχ

Η Χεζμπολάχ δήλωσε ότι απειλές εναντίον του ανώτατου ηγέτη του Ιράν, αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ, θα έχουν «δεινές συνέπειες» χωρίς να προχωρήσει σε ρητές απειλές για επέμβαση

Σύνταξη
Ο μαζικός τουρισμός στην Ευρώπη δημιουργεί θέσεις εργασίας, αλλά σε τι κόστος;
Ευρώπη 19.06.25

Ο μαζικός τουρισμός δημιουργεί θέσεις εργασίας, αλλά σε τι κόστος;

Στη Βαρκελώνη, τη Λισαβόνα και τη Νάπολη, χιλιάδες βγήκαν στους δρόμους για να ζητήσουν το τέλος στην «τουριστικοποίηση» των πόλεών τους. Αλλά γιατί οι παραθεριστές αποτελούν πηγή έντασης στην Ευρώπη;

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Η υπόθεση του «βιαστή με την τυρόπιτα» που υπερασπίστηκε η Κωνσταντοπούλου – Τα «νομικά βασανιστήρια» που κατήγγειλε ο Φλωρίδης
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 19.06.25

Η υπόθεση του «βιαστή με την τυρόπιτα» που υπερασπίστηκε η Κωνσταντοπούλου – Τα «νομικά βασανιστήρια» που κατήγγειλε ο Φλωρίδης

Θύμα είχε μιλήσει στα ΝΕΑ και το MEGA για τις τρομακτικές καθυστερήσεις στην εκδίκαση της υπόθεσης - «Η Κωνσταντοπούλου έκανε βασανιστήρια στις βιασθείσες», υποστήριξε ο Γιώργος Φλωρίδης - Για ψέμματα και στημένη συκοφαντική επίθεση μίλησε η κ. Κωνσταντοπούλου

Σύνταξη
Η μετανάστευση διαμορφώνει τους πολιτισμούς – Ο Έλληνας φωτογράφος στα βραβείου OpenWalls Spotlight
Θεοί της διασποράς 19.06.25

Η μετανάστευση διαμορφώνει τους πολιτισμούς – Ο Έλληνας φωτογράφος στα βραβείου OpenWalls Spotlight

Από τα ελληνικά έθιμα μέχρι την επιστροφή ενός Κενυάτη στην πατρίδα του, οι φετινοί νικητές του βραβείου OpenWalls Spotlight δείχνουν πώς η μετανάστευση διαμορφώνει τον πολιτισμό μας - και τη δύναμη των αρχαίων τελετουργιών.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Επίσημο: Στον Ολυμπιακό ο Άνγκιαλ
Πόλο 19.06.25

Επίσημο: Στον Ολυμπιακό ο Άνγκιαλ

Ο Ολυμπιακός ολοκλήρωσε μια τεράστια μεταγραφή που ταράζει τα νερά του ευρωπαϊκού πόλο, καθώς ανακοίνωσε τον Ούγγρο, Ντάνιελ Άνγκιαλ.

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η κυβέρνηση μετατρέπει τη ΔΕΗ σε «καλοκουρδισμένη» μηχανή κερδοσκοπίας
Δήλωση Παρασύρη 19.06.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η κυβέρνηση μετατρέπει τη ΔΕΗ σε «καλοκουρδισμένη» μηχανή κερδοσκοπίας

«Οι αριθμοί είναι αμείλικτοι. Σε έναν μόλις χρόνο καταγράφεται αύξηση τιμής κατά 18% στον ηλεκτρισμό, σύμφωνα με τον Δείκτη Τιμών Καταναλωτή της ΕΛΣΤΑΤ», τονίζει το στέλεχος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Φραγκίσκος Παρασύρης

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Δικογραφία για Μάκη Βορίδη και Λευτέρη Αυγενάκη διαβίβασε η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία στη Βουλή
Ελλάδα 19.06.25

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Δικογραφία για Μάκη Βορίδη και Λευτέρη Αυγενάκη διαβίβασε η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία στη Βουλή

Ραγδαίες εξελίξεις με έντονο πολιτικό αντίκτυπο στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ. Η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία διαβίβασε στη Βουλή δικογραφία για δύο πρώην υπουργούς Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης, τον Μάκη Βορίδη και τον Λευτέρη Αυγενάκη για τους οποίους προκύπτουν στοιχεία για πιθανή εμπλοκή τους στο σκάνδαλο.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Ισραηλινά F-35 που καταρρίπτονται και ο υπερηχητικός Fattah-1 που διαπερνάει τον Σιδερένιο Θόλο
«Απλά δεν μπορεί» 19.06.25

Ισραηλινά F-35 που καταρρίπτονται και ο υπερηχητικός Fattah-1 που διαπερνάει τον Σιδερένιο Θόλο

«Πέντε πύραυλοι, μπορεί να καταρρίφθηκαν. Δέκα μπορεί καταρρίφθηκαν. Στους σαράντα κάποιοι περνάνε. Αλλά αν είναι 100, ή 200, ή 1.000 πύραυλοι, ο Σιδερένιος Θόλος δεν θα τα βγάλει πέρα».

Σύνταξη
Ήπειρος: Σε κλίμα βαθιάς συγκίνησης η κηδεία του Πετρολούκα Χαλκιά στο Πωγώνι
Ήπειρος 19.06.25

Σε κλίμα βαθιάς συγκίνησης η κηδεία του Πετρολούκα Χαλκιά στο Πωγώνι

«Το έργο του είναι τόσο μεγάλο που πλημμυρίζει την Ήπειρο, την Ελλάδα και τον κόσμο», ανέφερε ο Μητροπολίτης Ιωαννίνων Μάξιμος - Πλήθος κόσμου στο τελευταίο αντίο στον Πετρολούκα Χαλκιά

Σύνταξη
Η πρόταση της Μακάμπι για πιο βαριές τιμωρίες σε παράγοντες – Σκέψεις της Euroleague να αυστηροποιήσει τις ποινές
Euroleague 19.06.25

Η πρόταση της Μακάμπι για πιο βαριές τιμωρίες σε παράγοντες – Σκέψεις της Euroleague να αυστηροποιήσει τις ποινές

Η Euroleague αναμένεται να κάνει δεκτή την πρόταση που κατέθεσε η Μακάμπι για αυστηροποίηση των τιμωριών σε παράγοντες και να διαμορφώσει τον ποινικό κώδικα της νέας σεζόν.

Σύνταξη
ΧΑ: Ατιμώρητος ο πρώην βουλευτής Μπαρμπαρούσης για προπαρασκευαστικές πράξεις σχετιζόμενες με εσχάτη προδοσία
ΜΟΔ 19.06.25

Ατιμώρητος ο πρώην βουλευτής της ΧΑ Μπαρμπαρούσης για προπαρασκευαστικές πράξεις σχετιζόμενες με εσχάτη προδοσία

Η εισαγγελέας ζήτησε τη μετατροπή της κατηγορίας σε «διέγερση σε διάπραξη εγκλημάτων, βιαιοπραγίες ή διχόνοια» καθώς δεν στοιχειοθετείται τέλεση εσχάτης προδοσίας για τον πρώην βουλευτή της ΧΑ

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
