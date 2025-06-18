Greek Wines Get Global Push with New Export Funding Program

As part of ongoing actions to promote Greek wines to international markets and support export activity, the Ministry of Rural Development & Food announced a new round of funding.

A total of 14.2 million euros will be allocated to eligible parties as part of the broader “Wine Promotion to Third Countries” program for the 2023-2027 period.

“Greek winemaking is an ambassador of quality, culture, and tradition for our country abroad,” said Rural Development & Food Minister Kostas Tsiaras. “Through targeted interventions, we enable Greek producers to invest in extroversion, build new trade relations, and conquer markets with high standards.”

The program offers financial support for export activities related to wines with Geographical Indications, including: Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), and varietal wines.

Minister Tsiaras emphasized the government’s commitment to the wine sector, noting that both EU and national funds will be used to provide Greek wine producers with the tools they need to expand globally.

This latest funding round marks a strategic move to strengthen Greece’s presence in competitive wine markets, while also preserving and promoting the country’s rich viticultural heritage.

