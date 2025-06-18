Τετάρτη 18 Ιουνίου 2025
18.06.2025 | 11:32
Φωτιά στον Δομοκό - Σηκώθηκαν και εναέρια μέσα
Greek Wines Get Global Push with New Export Funding Program
English edition 18 Ιουνίου 2025 | 10:20

Greek Wines Get Global Push with New Export Funding Program

A new round of funding set at 14.2 million euros enables Greek wine producers to reach out to new markets.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Spotlight

As part of ongoing actions to promote Greek wines to international markets and support export activity, the Ministry of Rural Development & Food announced a new round of funding.

A total of 14.2 million euros will be allocated to eligible parties as part of the broader “Wine Promotion to Third Countries” program for the 2023-2027 period.

“Greek winemaking is an ambassador of quality, culture, and tradition for our country abroad,” said Rural Development & Food Minister Kostas Tsiaras. “Through targeted interventions, we enable Greek producers to invest in extroversion, build new trade relations, and conquer markets with high standards.”

The program offers financial support for export activities related to wines with Geographical Indications, including: Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), and varietal wines.

Minister Tsiaras emphasized the government’s commitment to the wine sector, noting that both EU and national funds will be used to provide Greek wine producers with the tools they need to expand globally.

This latest funding round marks a strategic move to strengthen Greece’s presence in competitive wine markets, while also preserving and promoting the country’s rich viticultural heritage.

Source: Tovima.com

Business
Γιάννης Βαρδινογιάννης: «Παρακολουθούμε τις εξελίξεις στο Ιράν, δεν ανησυχούμε»

Γιάννης Βαρδινογιάννης: «Παρακολουθούμε τις εξελίξεις στο Ιράν, δεν ανησυχούμε»

Φυσικό αέριο
Φυσικό αέριο: Ράλι στην τιμή για 6η ημέρα – Πάνω από τα 40 ευρώ το TTF

Φυσικό αέριο: Ράλι στην τιμή για 6η ημέρα – Πάνω από τα 40 ευρώ το TTF

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028
English edition 14.06.25

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028

Creation of clean energy “hubs” through the development of cold ironing infrastructure to supply electricity to docked ships – The market’s regulatory framework is in the works and must move forward immediately

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Κρίση μέσης ηλικίας;» – Οι στιλιστικές επιλογές του Μπραντ Πιτ τον φέρνουν αντιμέτωπο με αρνητικά σχόλια
Του την «έπεσαν» 18.06.25

«Κρίση μέσης ηλικίας;» - Οι στιλιστικές επιλογές του Μπραντ Πιτ τον φέρνουν αντιμέτωπο με αρνητικά σχόλια

Ο Μπραντ Πιτ «περνάει κρίση μέσης ηλικίας» σύμφωνα με τους φαν του καθώς ο A-lister κάνει τέσσερις bizzare εμφανίσεις στη σειρά αφήνοντας τους θαυμαστές του να αναρωτιούνται «wtf».

Σύνταξη
Μελβούρνη: Αυτοκίνητο εισέβαλε σε πολυσύχναστο εμπορικό κέντρο
Σοκ 18.06.25

Πανικός στη Μελβούρνη: Αυτοκίνητο εισέβαλε σε πολυσύχναστο εμπορικό κέντρο

Μάρτυρες περιγράφουν ουρλιαχτά καθώς το αυτοκίνητο διέσχιζε το εμπορικό κέντρο στη Μελβούρνη - «Το μόνο που ακούγαμε ήταν φωνές. Οι άνθρωποι φώναζαν αν υπάρχει κάποιος με όπλο»

Σύνταξη
Νew York Times: Ο Πάπας Λέων ΙΔ’ συγγενεύει με Μπίμπερ, Τζολί και Μαντόνα – Η αντίδρασή της
Like a prayer 18.06.25

Νew York Times: Ο Πάπας Λέων ΙΔ’ συγγενεύει με Μπίμπερ, Τζολί και Μαντόνα – Η αντίδρασή της

Η Καθολική Εκκλησία συναντάει τη showbiz. Ο νέος Πάπας Λέων ΙΔ' φέρεται να έχει μακρινή συγγένεια με A-listers της παγκόσμιας σκηνής, όπως η Μαντόνα, Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ, Αντζελίνα Τζολί αλλά και Χίλαρι Κλίντον

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Βραβεύει τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα ο Δήμος Αλμυρού
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.06.25

Βραβεύει τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα ο Δήμος Αλμυρού

Την απόφαση να τιμήσει τον Μπάμπη Κωστούλα «για τη σπουδαία διάκρισή του και για το παράδειγμα που προσφέρει», πήρε ο δήμος Αλμυρού, γενέτειρα του 18χρονου στράικερ.

Σύνταξη
Λονδίνο: «Εξαιρετικά σκληρή» – Εργαζόμενη σε παιδικό σταθμό κρίθηκε ένοχη για κακοποίηση νηπίων
Σε σοκ οι γονείς 18.06.25

«Εξαιρετικά σκληρή» - Εργαζόμενη σε παιδικό σταθμό κρίθηκε ένοχη για κακοποίηση νηπίων

Βίντεο που παρουσιάστηκε στους σοκαρισμένους ενόρκους στο Δικαστήριο έδειξε την εργαζόμενη σε παιδικό σταθμό να κλωτσάει ένα νεαρό αγόρι στο πρόσωπο και την κοιλιά

Σύνταξη
Συνεργασία Δήμου Πειραιά και Blue Lab με το Πανεπιστήμιο Πειραιά για animation εργαστήριο
Εκπαίδευση 18.06.25

Συνεργασία Δήμου Πειραιά και Blue Lab με το Πανεπιστήμιο Πειραιά για animation εργαστήριο

Η παραχώρηση του χώρου του Blue Lab εντάσσεται στη στρατηγική του Δήμου Πειραιά για την προώθηση της εκπαίδευσης, της δημιουργικότητας και της σύνδεσης πολιτισμού και τεχνολογίας.

Σύνταξη
«Θέλει να περάσει και τον Ναν»: Ο Ολυμπιακός, ο Μίτσιτς και τα… 6.000.000 ευρώ!
Euroleague 18.06.25

«Θέλει να περάσει και τον Ναν»: Ο Ολυμπιακός, ο Μίτσιτς και τα… 6.000.000 ευρώ!

Σερβικό δημοσίευμα αναλύει τα δεδομένα μίας ενδεχόμενης μεταγραφής του Βασίλιε Μίτσιτς στον Ολυμπιακό, βάζει κάτω τα χρήματα που μπορεί να αποκομίσει από την Πειραιά και κάνει συγκρίσεις με τον μισθό του Κέντρικ Ναν στον Παναθηναϊκό.

Σύνταξη
Γεραπετρίτης για Μέση Ανατολή: «Βρισκόμαστε σε μία ώρα μηδέν, ειδικό σχέδιο για τον απεγκλωβισμό Ελλήνων από το Ιράν»
Η στάση της Ευρώπης 18.06.25

Γεραπετρίτης για Μέση Ανατολή: «Βρισκόμαστε σε μία ώρα μηδέν, ειδικό σχέδιο για τον απεγκλωβισμό Ελλήνων από το Ιράν»

Ο ΥΠΕΞ Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης για την ένταση στη Μέση Ανατολή, τον τουρκικό αναθεωρητισμό και τον χάρτη που δημοσιοποίησε η Άγκυρα - Τι λέει για τα «καρφιά» Σαμαρά και Καραμανλή στο Πολεμικό Μουσείο

Σύνταξη
Πρώην σύμβουλος υπουργείου Άμυνας ΗΠΑ: «Μόλις είδαμε το νέο Περλ Χάρμπορ, το Ισραήλ αυτοκαταστρέφεται»
«Φοβάμαι» 18.06.25

Πρώην σύμβουλος υπουργείου Άμυνας ΗΠΑ: «Μόλις είδαμε το νέο Περλ Χάρμπορ, το Ισραήλ αυτοκαταστρέφεται»

Ενώ αναλυτές σε Δύση και Ελλάδα αξιολογούν ως εξαιρετικά πετυχημένη την παράνομη επίθεση του Ισραήλ στο Ιράν, μια άλλη μερίδα άριστα ενημερωμένων ειδικών κάνουν λόγο για «Περλ Χάρμπορ» με τους Ισραηλινούς να είναι στον ρόλο... των Ιαπώνων.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Τετάρτη 18 Ιουνίου 2025
