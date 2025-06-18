Πέμπτη 19 Ιουνίου 2025
Byzantine Walls of Thessaloniki to Be Illuminated in Cultural Project
18 Ιουνίου 2025 | 21:18

Byzantine Walls of Thessaloniki to Be Illuminated in Cultural Project

As announced, design studies are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with the project set for delivery by late 2026

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The Ministry of Culture unveiled a cultural initiative in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, involving the illumination of the city’s landmark Byzantine Walls—a 4.5-kilometer-long fortification.

The artistic project is under the creative direction of internationally acclaimed Greek architectural lighting designer Eleftheria Deko and will be sponsored by the Metlen Group.

Credit – Greek Ministry of Culture

Ms. Deko briefed the media during a press conference on Wednesday in Thessaloniki about the lighting plan in the presence of Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, Thessaloniki Mayor Stelios Angeloudis, and Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer at Metlen Energy and Metals Vivian Bouzali.

As announced, design studies are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with the project set for delivery by late 2026.

“The Walls of Thessaloniki are among the most impressive fortification systems of the Byzantine Empire,” said Minister Mendoni. “We are fortunate that approximately 4.5 kilometers of the original 8 survive. In recent years, their protection and restoration have been included in a specialized preservation program aimed at returning them to the city as a public space. But this project would remain incomplete without proper lighting.”

Credit – Greek Ministry of Culture

She emphasized that, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Metlen and its president, Evangelos Mytilineos, the necessary funding for the ambitious illumination of the Byzantine walls has been secured.

“Lighting is culture, it is development, it is innovation—and above all, it is the future that reinforces what this city needs most: its collective self-confidence,” added Mayor Angeloudis, expressing his gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Metlen, and Evangelos Mytilineos for making the project a reality.

World
Πάουελ: Οι δασμοί το κλειδί για τα επιτόκια – Ραντεβού το Σεπτέμβρη

Πάουελ: Οι δασμοί το κλειδί για τα επιτόκια – Ραντεβού το Σεπτέμβρη

