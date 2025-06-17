Greek Railway Workers on Nationwide Strike Over Safety Concerns

Train services across Greece came to a halt on Tuesday, as the country’s railway engineers launched a 24-hour strike, demanding urgent safety upgrades, infrastructure investment, and the reinstatement of a dismissed union leader. The strike affects both intercity trains and the suburban railway network.

Safety First: Workers Demand Upgrades

At the core of the strike is the long-standing issue of railway safety. The union is calling for the immediate completion of critical safety systems, including signaling, remote train management, and the European Train Control System (ETCS). These systems are considered essential to preventing accidents and ensuring safe rail operations across the country.

Another key demand is the reopening of regional train lines, many of which remain inactive due to budget constraints or lack of infrastructure maintenance.

Infrastructure and Equipment Lags Behind

Beyond safety, the union highlights serious shortcomings in rolling stock and infrastructure investment, especially in northern Greece. A lack of modern suburban trains on the Thessaloniki–Larissa route has made daily commuting increasingly difficult, according to the engineers.

They also raise concerns about poor working conditions and outdated facilities, urging the government and railway operators to commit to long-overdue upgrades.

Union Leader’s Dismissal Sparks Outrage

The strike also protests the recent dismissal of the president of the union and a member of the executive board of Greece’s largest labor confederation (GSEE). The union claims his firing was illegal and politically motivated. In a show of solidarity, striking engineers are set to gather outside the Evelpidon court building in Athens on Tuesday morning, where a legal hearing on the matter was taking place.

Public Information and Services

Despite the work stoppage, the union says it has provided the necessary personnel to maintain basic rail services for essential needs. Passengers are advised to check the Hellenic Train website for updated schedules and service availability.

