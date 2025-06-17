Τρίτη 17 Ιουνίου 2025
Greek Railway Workers on Nationwide Strike Over Safety Concerns
English edition 17 Ιουνίου 2025 | 11:23

Greek Railway Workers on Nationwide Strike Over Safety Concerns

Despite the work stoppage, the union says it has provided the necessary personnel to maintain basic rail services for essential needs

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Train services across Greece came to a halt on Tuesday, as the country’s railway engineers launched a 24-hour strike, demanding urgent safety upgrades, infrastructure investment, and the reinstatement of a dismissed union leader. The strike affects both intercity trains and the suburban railway network.

Safety First: Workers Demand Upgrades

At the core of the strike is the long-standing issue of railway safety. The union is calling for the immediate completion of critical safety systems, including signaling, remote train management, and the European Train Control System (ETCS). These systems are considered essential to preventing accidents and ensuring safe rail operations across the country.

Another key demand is the reopening of regional train lines, many of which remain inactive due to budget constraints or lack of infrastructure maintenance.

Infrastructure and Equipment Lags Behind

Beyond safety, the union highlights serious shortcomings in rolling stock and infrastructure investment, especially in northern Greece. A lack of modern suburban trains on the Thessaloniki–Larissa route has made daily commuting increasingly difficult, according to the engineers.

They also raise concerns about poor working conditions and outdated facilities, urging the government and railway operators to commit to long-overdue upgrades.

Union Leader’s Dismissal Sparks Outrage

The strike also protests the recent dismissal of the president of the union and a member of the executive board of Greece’s largest labor confederation (GSEE). The union claims his firing was illegal and politically motivated. In a show of solidarity, striking engineers are set to gather outside the Evelpidon court building in Athens on Tuesday morning, where a legal hearing on the matter was taking place.

Public Information and Services

Despite the work stoppage, the union says it has provided the necessary personnel to maintain basic rail services for essential needs. Passengers are advised to check the Hellenic Train website for updated schedules and service availability.

Source: Tovima.com

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Αναβαθμίζουν τις τιμές στόχους Alpha Finance και Eurobank Equities

Τράπεζες: Αναβαθμίζουν τις τιμές στόχους Alpha Finance και Eurobank Equities

Business
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Ξεκινά κάλυψη η Mediobanca, βλέπει τιμή στόχο €28,80

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Ξεκινά κάλυψη η Mediobanca, βλέπει τιμή στόχο €28,80

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028
English edition 14.06.25

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028

Creation of clean energy “hubs” through the development of cold ironing infrastructure to supply electricity to docked ships – The market’s regulatory framework is in the works and must move forward immediately

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Καρυστιανού στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα: Μας αρνήθηκαν την εκταφή γιατί θα βρίσκαμε χημικές ουσίες
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ 17.06.25

Καρυστιανού στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα: Μας αρνήθηκαν την εκταφή γιατί θα βρίσκαμε χημικές ουσίες

Η Μαρία Καρυστιανού στην αποκαλυπτική συνέντευξη στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα, αναφέρθηκε στο αίτημα συγγενών των θυμάτων για εκταφή των σορών που οι αρμόδιοι αρνήθηκαν να ικανοποιήσουν

Ράνια Τζίμα
Ράνια Τζίμα
Νέα ερώτηση Φάμελλου σε Μητσοτάκη για την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας»: Ποια είναι η πηγή της παράνομης χρηματοδότησής της;
Στη Βουλή 17.06.25

Νέα ερώτηση Φάμελλου σε Μητσοτάκη για την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας»: Ποια είναι η πηγή της παράνομης χρηματοδότησής της;

Ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος επικαλείται τις αποκαλύψεις του in για την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας» και ρωτά τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη για τον επικοινωνιακό βραχίονα της ΝΔ και τη χρηματοδότησή του

Σύνταξη
Από τον Ράσφορντ στον Γκρίλις και τον Νούνιες: Ποιοι είναι οι 12 ποδοσφαιριστές στην Premier League που… χρειάζονται μεταγραφή (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.06.25

Από τον Ράσφορντ στον Γκρίλις και τον Νούνιες: Ποιοι είναι οι 12 ποδοσφαιριστές στην Premier League που… χρειάζονται μεταγραφή (pics)

Το μεταγραφικό «παράθυρο» άνοιξε ξανά και στην Premier League υπάρχουν 12 περιπτώσεις ποδοσφαιριστών που... χρειάζονται μια αλλαγή και έναν νέο περιβάλλον

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Αλαβάνος – ΚΚΕ: Οι αγρότες να απορρίψουν την ευρωενωσιακή ΚΑΠ που τους ξεκληρίζει – Τι είπε για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Κάλεσμα συμπόρευσης 17.06.25

Αλαβάνος – ΚΚΕ: Οι αγρότες να απορρίψουν την ευρωενωσιακή ΚΑΠ που τους ξεκληρίζει – Τι είπε για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

«Η ΕΕ γνώριζε και συναινούσε στην κλοπή σε βάρος των πραγματικών αγροτών», τόνισε ο ευρωβουλευτής του ΚΚΕ, στην παρέμβασή του στο ευρωκοινοβούλιο, αναφερόμενος στο σκάνδαλο με τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
Η Βουλή προετοιμάζεται για την προανακριτική: Οι 14 κάλπες, τα ψηφοδέλτια και η μαραθώνια συνεδρίαση
Τέμπη 17.06.25

Η Βουλή προετοιμάζεται για την προανακριτική: Οι 14 κάλπες, τα ψηφοδέλτια και η μαραθώνια συνεδρίαση

Από το πρωί της Τρίτης οι υπάλληλοι μεταφέρουν τις κάλπες στην αίθουσα της Ολομέλειας και τις τοποθετούν με τον αντίστοιχο τρόπο που θα εμφανιστούν την ώρα της κρίσιμης ψηφοφορίας

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Σύγκρουση Ιράν – Ισραήλ: Η Κίνα κατηγορεί τον Τραμπ ότι «ρίχνει λάδι στη φωτιά»
Κόσμος 17.06.25

Σύγκρουση Ιράν – Ισραήλ: Η Κίνα κατηγορεί τον Τραμπ ότι «ρίχνει λάδι στη φωτιά»

«Η Κίνα καλεί όλες τις ενδιαφερόμενες πλευρές, ιδίως τις χώρες που ασκούν ιδιαίτερη επιρροή στο Ισραήλ, να αναλάβουν τις ευθύνες τους και να πάρουν άμεσα μέτρα για να αμβλυνθούν οι εντάσεις» λέει ο εκπρόσωπος του κινέζικου ΥΠΕΞ

Σύνταξη
Λέρος: Σχέδιο για ανάδειξη της πολιτιστικής και αρχιτεκτονικής φυσιογνωμίας του νησιού
Culture Live 17.06.25

Λέρος: Σχέδιο για ανάδειξη της πολιτιστικής και αρχιτεκτονικής φυσιογνωμίας του νησιού

Οι οικισμοί Λακκί και Λέπιδα, οι οποίοι έχουν χαρακτηριστεί ιστορικοί τόποι από το Υπουργείο Πολιτισμού, αποτελούν ένα μοναδικό στον ελληνικό χώρο αρχιτεκτονικό σύνολο του Μεσοπολέμου.

Σύνταξη
«Ο Αλμέιδα θέλει τον Πινέδα στην Σεβίλλη»
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.06.25

«Ο Αλμέιδα θέλει τον Πινέδα στην Σεβίλλη»

Ο Ματίας Αλμέιδα που από τη Δευτέρα είναι ο νέος προπονητής της Σεβίλλης, σύμφωνα με ρεπορτάζ του εξωτερικού, έχει ήδη ζητήσει τη μεταγραφή του Ορμπελίν Πινέδα.

Σύνταξη
Προληπτικά στρατιωτικά χτυπήματα – Καλύπτονται από το Διεθνές Δίκαιο;
«Δόγμα Κάρολαϊν» 17.06.25

Προληπτικά στρατιωτικά χτυπήματα – Καλύπτονται από το Διεθνές Δίκαιο;

Ακόμα και αυτοί που διαβάζουν ή ερμηνεύουν το Διεθνές Δίκαιο «ευέλικτα» θα δυσκολεύονταν πολύ να εντοπίσουν εκείνα τα κριτήρια που πληροί η μαζική ισραηλινή επίθεση της 13ης Ιουνίου;

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Μήπως αποκαλύπτουμε πολλά;
Ας περιοριστούμε λιγάκι 17.06.25

Μήπως αποκαλύπτουμε πολλά στην Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη;

Η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη χρησιμοποιείται πλέον σε ένα διευρυμένο φάσμα των καθημερινών μας δραστηριοτήτων, συχνά καταφέρνοντας να αποσπάσει ασυναίσθητα σημαντικές προσωπικές μας πληροφορίες

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Καραμέρος: Πατριωτισμός Μητσοτάκη με το ένα φιάσκο πίσω από το άλλο
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 17.06.25

Καραμέρος: Πατριωτισμός Μητσοτάκη με το ένα φιάσκο πίσω από το άλλο

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ επισήμανε πως «η πολυδιάστατη εξωτερική πολιτική της Ελλάδας, που είχε κρίσιμο ρόλο δύναμης διπλωματίας, διαιτησίας και διαπραγμάτευσης, δυστυχώς σταμάτησε το 2019».

Σύνταξη
Η ζωή σαν ατύχημα που περιμένεις να συμβεί: Για «Το παιδί» του Φερνάντο Αραμπούρου
Βιβλίο της εβδομάδας 17.06.25

Η ζωή σαν ατύχημα που περιμένεις να συμβεί

Το μυθιστόρημα «Το παιδί» του Φερνάντο Αραμπούρου, που βασίζεται στην πραγματική έκρηξη σε σχολείο της Βασκονίας το 1980, όπου έχασαν τη ζωή τους 50 μαθητές

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Τι συμβαίνει στα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Η σύγκρουση Ισραήλ-Ιράν αυξάνει τους ναύλους των εμπορευμάτων
Επιπτώσεις 17.06.25

Τι συμβαίνει στα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Η σύγκρουση Ισραήλ-Ιράν αυξάνει τους ναύλους των εμπορευμάτων

Τα Στενά του Ορμούζ, που συνδέουν τον Περσικό Κόλπο με την Αραβική Θάλασσα, αναγνωρίζονται ως ένα από τα σημαντικότερα σημεία διέλευσης πετρελαίου στον κόσμο

Ναταλία Δανδόλου
Ναταλία Δανδόλου
