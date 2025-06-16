Δευτέρα 16 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
16.06.2025 | 13:46
Διαρροή αερίου σε ξενοδοχείο στη Ρόδο – Εκκενώνονται δωμάτια
# ΠΟΡΕΙΑ ΠΡΟΣ ΓΑΖΑ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greek Government Plans €11 Bln Overhaul to Tackle Water Scarcity
English edition 16 Ιουνίου 2025 | 15:16

Greek Government Plans €11 Bln Overhaul to Tackle Water Scarcity

To overcome these institutional limitations, the government is considering the creation of 45 new corporate entities — one for each of Greece’s river basins or designated regions.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ντους: Το σημείο του σώματος που παραμελούμε και μπορεί να βλάψει την υγεία μας

Ντους: Το σημείο του σώματος που παραμελούμε και μπορεί να βλάψει την υγεία μας

Spotlight

July in Greece is once again defined by scorching temperatures and sun-scorched landscapes — but this summer, the rising heat is highlighting a far more pressing and persistent issue: water scarcity. As climate pressures mount, the Greek government is moving forward with a major €11 billion investment plan to overhaul its fragmented water management system.

Amid growing concerns over droughts and a steadily worsening water crisis, Greece is preparing a comprehensive reform aimed at modernizing and unifying its water infrastructure. According to a government-commissioned study by Deloitte, the country urgently needs structural changes to ensure long-term water supply and sustainability.

A National Water Strategy in the Making

The Deloitte report details how disorganized management and aging infrastructure have hindered Greece’s ability to meet water demands, especially during peak summer months when tourism surges and irrigation needs spike.

On June 13, a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis was held in Athens to discuss the findings and outline the steps required to implement the proposed reforms. The urgency was underscored by figures showing a 139% increase in water consumption for public supply between 2001 and 2022, largely driven by tourism, climate change, rising per capita use, and inefficient distribution systems that lose up to half the water through leaks.

The Financial Blueprint

To address these challenges, Greece plans to invest over €10 billion in water supply and irrigation projects. This figure may climb higher once new assessments are completed in 2025. An additional €500–700 million is estimated for water needs in the greater Athens area alone.

The strategy focuses on several high-risk regions, including the South Aegean islands, the Ionian islands, Crete, Thessaly, and the Peloponnese, taking into account local climates and population demands. However, funding such large-scale projects requires creditworthy entities that can attract financing.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is expected to be a key partner, potentially providing up to €3 billion annually for qualified water management projects. But most of Greece’s local water authorities, known as DEYA (municipal water companies) and TOEV (irrigation improvement organizations), currently lack the financial stability and regulatory oversight to qualify.

The Reform Model: 45 New Corporate Water Entities

To overcome these institutional limitations, the government is considering the creation of 45 new corporate entities — one for each of Greece’s river basins or designated regions. These newly formed public companies will consolidate existing infrastructure, assets, and debts from local water and irrigation bodies. They will also be responsible for new project execution and will collectively own and manage local water infrastructure.

Water Scarcity Greece

This consolidation aims to improve governance, attract investment, and ensure financial viability. Through these reforms, the new companies will gain creditworthiness without burdening Greece’s public debt, thus meeting EIB lending criteria.

Rising Water Costs on the Horizon

With major upgrades in the pipeline, water prices are expected to rise, potentially exceeding EU averages in some regions. The Deloitte study, referencing data from the European Federation of National Associations of Water Services (EurEau), notes that water costs will increase due to several factors: infrastructure recovery costs, inefficiencies in current systems, and the need for future-proof investments like network digitization and new water treatment facilities.

Currently, Greece enjoys relatively low water prices (€1.30/m³), especially when compared to countries like Austria (€3.70/m³) or Denmark (€9.32/m³). However, future pricing may disproportionately impact regions already struggling with water shortages.

A Delicate Balance with Local Communities

To ensure smooth implementation, a dedicated communication task force is proposed to guide public outreach and maintain transparency during all phases of the reform.

The stakes are high. Greece’s water security — and by extension its economic and environmental stability — depends on a system capable of adapting to a hotter, drier future.

Source: Tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Ισραήλ – Ιράν: Το καλό και το κακό σενάριο για τις τιμές του πετρελαίου [γραφήματα]

Ισραήλ – Ιράν: Το καλό και το κακό σενάριο για τις τιμές του πετρελαίου [γραφήματα]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ντους: Το σημείο του σώματος που παραμελούμε και μπορεί να βλάψει την υγεία μας

Ντους: Το σημείο του σώματος που παραμελούμε και μπορεί να βλάψει την υγεία μας

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συντηρεί το θετικό πρόσημο με βοήθεια από τράπεζες, Βιοχάλκο

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συντηρεί το θετικό πρόσημο με βοήθεια από τράπεζες, Βιοχάλκο

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028
English edition 14.06.25

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028

Creation of clean energy “hubs” through the development of cold ironing infrastructure to supply electricity to docked ships – The market’s regulatory framework is in the works and must move forward immediately

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Λάστιχα και άλλα αντικείμενα ανασύρθηκαν σε δράση καθαρισμού του Λιμανιού Μεσολογγίου από εθελοντές δύτες
Περιβάλλον 16.06.25

Λάστιχα και άλλα αντικείμενα ανασύρθηκαν σε δράση καθαρισμού του Λιμανιού Μεσολογγίου από εθελοντές δύτες

Ευρείας κλίμακας καθαρισμός στο λιμάνι του Μεσολογγίου. Ανασύρθηκαν λάστιχα και άλλα αντικείμενα που δεν είχαν προφανώς καμία δουλειά εκεί.

Σύνταξη
Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα: Η υποκρισία των κυβερνήσεων της ΕΕ τροφοδοτεί τα δεινά στη Γάζα
Κόσμος 16.06.25

Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα: Η υποκρισία των κυβερνήσεων της ΕΕ τροφοδοτεί τα δεινά στη Γάζα

Πολλές κυβερνήσεις συνεχίζουν να εκφράζουν ανησυχία για την τρομακτική κατάσταση στη Γάζα, αλλά οι δηλώσεις τους περί σεβασμού του διεθνούς ανθρωπιστικού δικαίου καλύπτονται από την υποκρισία τους, αναφέρουν οι Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα.

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Στον κόσμο του ο Π. Μαρινάκης – Από φιάσκο σε Βατερλό η εξωτερική πολιτική της κυβέρνησης
ΠΑΣΟΚ 16.06.25

Τσουκαλάς: Στον κόσμο του ο Π. Μαρινάκης – Από φιάσκο σε Βατερλό η εξωτερική πολιτική της κυβέρνησης

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Κώστας Τσουκαλάς τόνισε πως «η κυβέρνηση της ΝΔ το τελευταίο διάστημα πάει από φιάσκο σε Βατερλό στα θέματα εξωτερικής πολιτικής και αυτό είναι πανθομολογούμενο»

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για «Ομάδα Αλήθειας»: Τα στοιχεία συνδέουν ευθέως τη ΝΔ με παραβίαση του νόμου για τη χρηματοδότηση των κομμάτων
«Πασιφανές σκάνδαλο» 16.06.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για «Ομάδα Αλήθειας»: Τα στοιχεία συνδέουν ευθέως τη ΝΔ με παραβίαση του νόμου για τη χρηματοδότηση των κομμάτων

Κατά τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ, μετά τις νέες αποκαλύψεις έγινε «ακόμη πιο σαφές ότι παραβιάστηκε ο νόμος περί χρηματοδότησης των κομμάτων από τη ΝΔ, με εταιρείες τύπου Blue Skies, με τριγωνικές συναλλαγές και εικονικές συμβάσεις»

Σύνταξη
Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Η απάντηση μέσω story στο αιχμηρό σχόλιο του Στίβεν Έι Σμιθ για το «underachiever»
Μπάσκετ 16.06.25

Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Η απάντηση μέσω story στο αιχμηρό σχόλιο του Στίβεν Έι Σμιθ για το «underachiever»

Ο γνωστός δημοσιογράφος Στίβεν Έι Σμιθ, χαρακτήρισε προ ολίγων ημερών τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο «underachiever» και ο «Greek Freak», έδωσε την δική του απάντηση μέσω instagram story.

Σύνταξη
Ημέρα… ΜακΚίσικ στον Ολυμπιακό
Euroleague 16.06.25

Ημέρα… ΜακΚίσικ στον Ολυμπιακό

Σήμερα Δευτέρα (16/6) αναμένεται να πραγματοποιηθεί το ραντεβού του Γιώργου Σκινδήλια με τον Σακίλ ΜακΚίσικ, σχετικά με το μέλλον του Αμερικανού στον Ολυμπιακό

Σύνταξη
Νέα Αριστερά: Επίσημη εργασιακή σχέση της ΝΔ με την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας» – «Ούτε ανεξάρτητοι ούτε εθελοντές»
«Προπαγανδιστική μηχανή» 16.06.25

Νέα Αριστερά: Επίσημη εργασιακή σχέση της ΝΔ με την «Ομάδα Αλήθειας» – «Ούτε ανεξάρτητοι ούτε εθελοντές»

Στο κάδρο από τη Νέα Αριστερά V+O, Blue Skies και οι κ.κ. Μπένος, Δογάνης, Τζέλης και Τζανουδάκης - Οι νέες αποκαλύψεις τονίζουν πως τα τέσσερα πρόσωπα είχαν κατά το παρελθόν «επίσημη εργασιακή σχέση με τη ΝΔ»

Σύνταξη
Καρυστιανού αποκλειστικά στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα: «Δέχθηκα απειλή γιατί κατηγόρησα τον Μητσοτάκη για εσχάτη προδοσία»
Αποκάλυψη 16.06.25

Καρυστιανού αποκλειστικά στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα: «Δέχθηκα απειλή γιατί κατηγόρησα τον Μητσοτάκη για εσχάτη προδοσία»

«Η σύνδεση και μόνο του ονόματος Μητσοτάκη με το έγκλημα της εσχάτης προδοσίας δεν μπορεί να μείνει ατιμώρητη, μου είπαν», λέει η η Μαρία Καρυστιανού και αποκαλύπτει για πρώτη φορά στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα ότι δέχθηκε απειλή κατά της ζωής της ίδιας και της οικογένειας της, συμβάν το οποίο κατήγγειλε στη Δίωξη Οργανωμένου Εγκλήματος.

Ράνια Τζίμα
Must Read
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 16 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο