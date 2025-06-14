Σάββατο 14 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.06.2025 | 12:42
Μεγάλη επιχείρηση της Πυροσβεστικής για φωτιά στο Λασίθι - Σηκώθηκαν ελικόπτερα
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.06.2025 | 12:31
Οδηγός ΙΧ παρέσυρε δύο πεζούς στο κέντρο της Αθήνας
# ΠΟΡΕΙΑ ΠΡΟΣ ΓΑΖΑ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Google Cloud Reported Serious Global Outages
English edition 14 Ιουνίου 2025 | 09:40

Google Cloud Reported Serious Global Outages

Downdetector, a website tracking real-time service disruptions, logged over 13,000 outage reports for Google Cloud

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Ύπνος: Κοιμόμαστε καλά τα Σαββατοκύριακα και προστατεύουμε την… ακοή μας

Ύπνος: Κοιμόμαστε καλά τα Σαββατοκύριακα και προστατεύουμε την… ακοή μας

Spotlight

Google Cloud experienced significant global outages on Thursday, disrupting a range of major online services and platforms. “We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products,” read a status update on the Google Cloud website, indicating the disruptions began at 1:51 p.m. Greek time. “Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue,” the company stated.

Downdetector, a website tracking real-time service disruptions, logged over 13,000 outage reports for Google Cloud around 2:30 p.m. Greek time, though that number dropped significantly by early afternoon.

Later in the day, Google acknowledged that customers were “still experiencing varying degrees of impact” and that engineers were working to restore full functionality. However, the company said it did not yet have an estimated time for resolution.

The outages are a major setback for the tech giant, which has been striving to keep pace in the cloud infrastructure race with leading competitors Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The cloud division—led by Thomas Kurian—has been one of Google’s fastest-growing segments in recent years, fueled by rising demand for AI-related products and services.

Parent company Alphabet has also been cutting costs, including layoffs in sales, customer experience, internal operations, and marketing teams, as reported by CNBC in February.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Ιράν: Έκτακτοι έλεγχοι στα καύσιμα για πιθανή κερδοσκοπία

Ιράν: Έκτακτοι έλεγχοι στα καύσιμα για πιθανή κερδοσκοπία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ύπνος: Κοιμόμαστε καλά τα Σαββατοκύριακα και προστατεύουμε την… ακοή μας

Ύπνος: Κοιμόμαστε καλά τα Σαββατοκύριακα και προστατεύουμε την… ακοή μας

Πολιτική
Κικίλιας: Tο χειρότερο δυνατό σενάριο να κλείσουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

Κικίλιας: Tο χειρότερο δυνατό σενάριο να κλείσουν τα Στενά του Ορμούζ

inWellness
inTown
English edition
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για απόφαση ΣτΕ για μη κρατικά ΑΕΙ: Οφείλουμε να προστατεύσουμε το άρθρο 16
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 14.06.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για απόφαση ΣτΕ για μη κρατικά ΑΕΙ: Οφείλουμε να προστατεύσουμε το άρθρο 16

«Συνεχίζουμε τον αγώνα για την προάσπιση και την ενίσχυση του δημόσιου πανεπιστημίου», υπογραμμίζει ο τομεάρχης Παιδείας του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ Διονύσης Καλαματιανός

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: «Έτρεμε το καταφύγιο, δεν έχει ξαναγίνει αυτό» – Κάτοικος του Τελ Αβίβ για την απάντηση του Ιράν
«Σοκαρίστηκα» 14.06.25

«Έτρεμε το καταφύγιο, δεν έχει ξαναγίνει αυτό» - Κάτοικος του Ισραήλ για την απάντηση του Ιράν

«Οι περισσότεροι δεν κοιμηθήκαμε από τότε που ξεκίνησε το χτύπημα του Ισραήλ στο Ιράν και χθες ήμασταν στο καταφύγιο μέχρι σχεδόν τις 6:00 το πρωί» λέει ο ραδιοφωνικός παραγωγός Ιωνάθαν Ιατρού

Σύνταξη
Σβίγκου σε συνέδριο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Κάποιες πολιτικές κινήσεις ήταν λαθεμένες – Χρειαζόμαστε ανανέωση και ανασυγκρότηση
Συνέδριο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 14.06.25

Σβίγκου: Κάποιες πολιτικές κινήσεις ήταν λαθεμένες - Χρειαζόμαστε έναν ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ανανεωμένο και ανασυγκροτημένο

Η γραμματέας της ΚΕ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ Ράνια Σβίγκου εξέφρασε την άποψη ότι «ο κόσμος της Αριστεράς και του προοδευτικού χώρου δεν θα συγχωρέσει νέες αποχωρήσεις και νέους κατακερματισμούς».

Σύνταξη
Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας για Ιράν – Ισραήλ: Η κυβέρνηση να αναλάβει πρωτοβουλία στο ΣΑ υπέρ της αποκλιμάκωσης
Επαπειλούμενος πόλεμος 14.06.25

Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας για Ιράν – Ισραήλ: Η κυβέρνηση να αναλάβει πρωτοβουλία στο ΣΑ υπέρ της αποκλιμάκωσης

Από το Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας τονίζεται ότι «πρέπει άμεσα όλες οι εμπλεκόμενες πλευρές να επιδείξουν αυτοσυγκράτηση και να επιστρέψουν στη διπλωματική οδό»

Σύνταξη
Επιλεκτική ευαισθησία σημαίνει υποκρισία: όλοι οι άνθρωποι πρέπει να μπορούν να ζήσουν με αξιοπρέπεια. Και στη Γάζα…
Editorial 14.06.25

Επιλεκτική ευαισθησία σημαίνει υποκρισία: όλοι οι άνθρωποι πρέπει να μπορούν να ζήσουν με αξιοπρέπεια. Και στη Γάζα…

Η ημέρα του Pride κυρίως συμβολίζει το δικαίωμα στη ζωή και στην αξιοπρέπεια. Παντού, όπου υπάρχει άνθρωπος.

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Επίσημο: Στην ΑΕΚ ο Νίκολιτς
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.06.25

Επίσημο: Στην ΑΕΚ ο Νίκολιτς

Προπονητής της ΑΕΚ είναι με κάθε επισημότητα ο Μάρκο Νίκολιτς, με την Ένωση να ανακοινώνει την πρόσληψη του.

Σύνταξη
Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Στους 337.000 ανήλθαν οι πολίτες που τον εξέδωσαν – 96.000 περιπτώσεις διαφορών
Ψηφιακό «κλειδί» 14.06.25

Στους 337.000 ανήλθαν οι πολίτες που εξέδωσαν τον Προσωπικό Αριθμό - 96.000 περιπτώσεις διαφορών

Ο Προσωπικός Αριθμός λειτουργεί ως ψηφιακό «κλειδί» για κάθε επαφή του πολίτη με τις δημόσιες υπηρεσίες - Οι διαφορές έως τώρα εντοπίζονται κυρίως σε ονόματα και ημερομηνίες γέννησης

Σύνταξη
«Βγήκα από τη μήτρα ψάχνοντας για την οπτική γωνία της κάμερας» – Η εκθαμβωτική, σκληρή ζωή της Λάιζα Μινέλι
Γεννημένη στο Χόλιγουντ 14.06.25

«Βγήκα από τη μήτρα ψάχνοντας για την οπτική γωνία της κάμερας» - Η εκθαμβωτική, σκληρή ζωή της Λάιζα Μινέλι

To επιεικές αλλά τρελά εθιστικό ντοκιμαντέρ Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story παρουσιάζει την τεράστια δύναμη της τεράστιας σταρ Λάιζα Μινέλι, παράλληλα με την τραγωδία μιας ζωής που έζησε υπό την εκτυφλωτική λάμψη του θεάματος.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έκτακτοι έλεγχοι στα καύσιμα λόγω των εξελίξεων στη Μέση Ανατολή – Στο στόχαστρο κερδοσκοπικά παιχνίδια
Ανησυχία 14.06.25

Έκτακτοι έλεγχοι στα καύσιμα λόγω των εξελίξεων στη Μέση Ανατολή - Στο στόχαστρο κερδοσκοπικά παιχνίδια

Συνεργεία της ΔΙΜΕΑ προχωρούν σε εκτεταμένους ελέγχους σε όλο το κύκλωμα εμπορίας και διάθεσης υγρών καυσίμων, μετά την εκτόξευση των τιμών του Μπρεντ που προκάλεσε η ανάφλεξη στη Μέση Ανατολή

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Το παρασκήνιο στην υπόθεση Τζέιμς – Μονακό και η «σύνδεση» με τον Ολυμπιακό: «Αυτή είναι η προτεραιότητα του αν αποχωρήσει…»
Euroleague 14.06.25

Το παρασκήνιο στην υπόθεση Τζέιμς – Μονακό και η «σύνδεση» με τον Ολυμπιακό: «Αυτή είναι η προτεραιότητα του αν αποχωρήσει…»

Η περίπτωση του Μάικ Τζέιμς απασχολεί τη Μονακό, αλλά και όλη τη Euroleague, με το μέλλον του να είναι στον… αέρα – Το παρασκήνιο στο Πριγκιπάτο, η «σύνδεση» με τον Ολυμπιακό και η προτεραιότητα του, σύμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Ασυνείδητος έσερνε άλογο με αγροτικό – Τρομαγμένο το ζώο, προσπαθούσε να αποφύγει τις ρόδες
Στην Κρήτη 14.06.25

Ασυνείδητος έσερνε άλογο με αγροτικό - Τρομαγμένο το ζώο, προσπαθούσε να αποφύγει τις ρόδες (βίντεο)

Πλάνα από βίντεο δείχνουν το άλογο να βρίσκεται πολύ κοντά στις ρόδες του οχήματος που κινούνταν σε δρόμο του Ηρακλείου στην Κρήτη χάνοντας πολλές φορές τον βηματισμό του για να τις αποφύγει

Σύνταξη
Ποια είναι η Ρόμπιν Παρκς που θα παίξει στο Ευρωμπάσκετ Γυναικών με την Εθνική μας ομάδα (vids)
Μπάσκετ 14.06.25

Ποια είναι η Ρόμπιν Παρκς που θα παίξει στο Ευρωμπάσκετ Γυναικών με την Εθνική μας ομάδα (vids)

Η Ρόμπιν Παρκς θα είναι η νατουραλιζέ που θα παίξει στο Ευρωμπάσκετ Γυναικών για λογαριασμό της Εθνικής μας ομάδας και θα αποτελέσει την πρώτη ξένη στην ιστορία της.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 14 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο