Iconic Santorini on Latest ‘Bucket List’
Trip.com lists Santorini on its ‘Top 10’ of island and coastal destination; Bali in first place
The latest “bucket list” of top beach and coastal destinations around the world this week again includes a popular Greek island. This list, by online travel site Trip.com, presents a survey for holiday-makers seeking waterfalls, volcanos, sun and sand.
The site’s extensive data was used to determine the “top 10”, in tandem with reviews by users, sales and the characteristics of each destination.
As such, the large tropical island of Bali – a premier destination in Oceania – is ranked as first. The northern part of Bali, which itself is part Indonesia archipelago, is praised as a scuba divers’ paradise, replete with exotic and plentiful marine life.
In terms of Greece, the iconic holiday destination of Santorini (Thira) is listed in ninth place, behind Phuket, Male in the Maldives, Sanya in China and the island state of Singapore.
Daily Mail Kudos for Hydra
In the same light, the “Daily Mail” rates cosmopolitan Hydra, the rock isle off the northeast coast of the Peloponnese, as an ideal destination for this summer, saying it has the charm of Santorini but with a much more tranquil environment.
The Fleet Street daily notes that the Saronic Gulf islet, forever linked with renowned songwriter, singer and poet Leonard Cohen’s young adulthood and as the setting for the 1957 Hollywood film “Boy on a Dolphin” with Sofia Loren, is a mere 75 minutes away by fast craft, and is devoid of motor vehicles.
Source: tovima.com
