06.06.2025 | 19:05
Πτώμα γυναίκας ανασύρθηκε από τον Πηνειό ποταμό
Σημαντική είδηση:
06.06.2025 | 18:42
Τραγωδία στο Φαράγγι της Σαμαριάς – Νεκρός 67χρονος τουρίστας
Iconic Santorini on Latest ‘Bucket List’
English edition 07 Ιουνίου 2025

Iconic Santorini on Latest ‘Bucket List’

Trip.com lists Santorini on its ‘Top 10’ of island and coastal destination; Bali in first place

Σύνταξη
Vita.gr
Vita.gr

Μείωσε τις θερμίδες, όχι την απόλαυση! Πώς θα τα καταφέρεις

Spotlight

The latest “bucket list” of top beach and coastal destinations around the world this week again includes a popular Greek island. This list, by online travel site Trip.com, presents a survey for holiday-makers seeking waterfalls, volcanos, sun and sand.

The site’s extensive data was used to determine the “top 10”, in tandem with reviews by users, sales and the characteristics of each destination.

As such, the large tropical island of Bali – a premier destination in Oceania – is ranked as first. The northern part of Bali, which itself is part Indonesia archipelago, is praised as a scuba divers’ paradise, replete with exotic and plentiful marine life.

In terms of Greece, the iconic holiday destination of Santorini (Thira) is listed in ninth place, behind Phuket, Male in the Maldives, Sanya in China and the island state of Singapore.

Daily Mail Kudos for Hydra

In the same light, the “Daily Mail” rates cosmopolitan Hydra, the rock isle off the northeast coast of the Peloponnese, as an ideal destination for this summer, saying it has the charm of Santorini but with a much more tranquil environment.

The Fleet Street daily notes that the Saronic Gulf islet, forever linked with renowned songwriter, singer and poet Leonard Cohen’s young adulthood and as the setting for the 1957 Hollywood film “Boy on a Dolphin” with Sofia Loren, is a mere 75 minutes away by fast craft, and is devoid of motor vehicles.

Source: tovima.com 

Ενέργεια
Όμιλος ΔΕΗ: Πώς μπαίνει στην εποχή της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης

Όμιλος ΔΕΗ: Πώς μπαίνει στην εποχή της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης

Vita.gr
Σχέση: Eίναι αυτό το μυστικό επιτυχίας μετά από μελέτη 40.000 ζευγαριών;

Σχέση: Eίναι αυτό το μυστικό επιτυχίας μετά από μελέτη 40.000 ζευγαριών;

Τρόφιμα – ποτά
Elbisco: Οι ισολογισμοί που αγνοούνται και η χαμένη ευκαιρία

Elbisco: Οι ισολογισμοί που αγνοούνται και η χαμένη ευκαιρία

inForum
Brain drain και κίνητρα – Πώς τα κράτη προσελκύουν τους νέους επιστήμονες
Ευρώπη 06.06.25

Brain drain και κίνητρα – Πώς τα κράτη προσελκύουν τους νέους επιστήμονες

Ευρωπαϊκές κυβερνήσεις και ιδρύματα αναπτύσσουν προγράμματα που είναι δελεαστικά για νέους επιστήμονες - Με ποιους τρόπους τους προσελκύουν εν τω μέσω μιας έξαρσης του brain drain στις ΗΠΑ

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Brain drain 05.06.25

Oι μακροοικονομικές συνέπειες του brain drain - Πόσο μειώθηκε το ΑΕΠ λόγω της «μεγάλης φυγής»

Στον απόηχο του διήμερου συνεδρίου inForum: Brain Retain & Regain, η πανεπιστημιακός Ευγενία Βέλλα, αναλύει τις μακροοικονομικές συνέπειες του brain drain και προτείνει μετρα για την ανάσχεσή του.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
English edition
Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration
English edition 29.05.25

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration

Musk’s departure marks the end of a dramatic chapter in Trump’s second-term governance strategy. While DOGE will continue, its future without Musk’s influence remains uncertain.

Σύνταξη
Για αυτό ο Ολυμπιακός «καθάρισε» τον Παναθηναϊκό – Το στατιστικό που έκανε τη διαφορά στο ΟΑΚΑ (vids)
Μπάσκετ 07.06.25

Για αυτό ο Ολυμπιακός «καθάρισε» τον Παναθηναϊκό – Το στατιστικό που έκανε τη διαφορά στο ΟΑΚΑ (vids)

Ο Ολυμπιακός έκανε σπουδαία εμφάνιση και… μπρέικ στο ΟΑΚΑ κόντρα στον Παναθηναϊκό και είναι στο… χέρι του να σηκώσει τον τίτλο – Το τρομερο στατιστικό των ερυθρόλευκων στο Game 3…

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Ο παράνομος έρωτας και οι δύο απόπειρες αυτοκτονίας: Ο Μπίλι Τζόελ πριν γίνει ο «Piano Man»
Σκοτεινά χρόνια 07.06.25

Ο παράνομος έρωτας και οι δύο απόπειρες αυτοκτονίας: Ο Μπίλι Τζόελ πριν γίνει ο «Piano Man»

Το πρώτο μέρος του ντοκιμαντέρ για τη ζωή του Μπίλι Τζόελ «Billy Joel: And So It Goes» έκανε πρεμιέρα στη Νέα Υόρκη, αποκαλύπτωντας κομμάτια της ζωής του που λίγοι άνθρωποι ήξεραν.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Από τις πανελλαδικές στη βιοπάλη: Γιατί η GenZ αφήνει τις ανώτατες σπουδές για δουλειές του «μπλε κολάρου»
Τριτοβάθμια εκπαίδευση 07.06.25

Από τις πανελλαδικές στη βιοπάλη: Γιατί η GenZ αφήνει τις ανώτατες σπουδές για δουλειές του «μπλε κολάρου»

Οι πανελλαδικές έριξαν σήμερα αυλαία (πλην των ειδικών μαθημάτων). Όμως το όνειρο της εισαγωγής στο πανεπιστήμιο έχει θαμπώσει. Οι νέοι που αφήνουν τις σπουδές για το μεροκάματο είναι διεθνής τάση.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Τζάνειο: Μάχη για τη ζωή της δίνει η 62χρονη από τη λάθος μετάγγιση αίματος – Η αστυνομία αναζητεί τον νοσηλευτή
Ελλάδα 07.06.25

Μάχη για τη ζωή της δίνει η 62χρονη από τη λάθος μετάγγιση αίματος - Η αστυνομία αναζητεί τον νοσηλευτή

Σύμφωνα με την ενημέρωση των γιατρών η γυναίκα έχει 5% πιθανότητα να επιβιώσει, ανέφερε ο δικηγόρος της οικογένειας της 62χρονης που νοσηλεύεται στη ΜΕΘ στο Τζάνειο.

Σύνταξη
Αγίου Πνεύματος: Κορυφώνεται η έξοδος των εκδρομέων για το τριήμερο – Γεμάτα φεύγουν τα πλοία
Μποτιλιασμένοι δρόμοι 07.06.25

Κορυφώνεται η έξοδος των εκδρομέων για το τριήμερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος - Γεμάτα φεύγουν τα πλοία

Οι πληρότητες στα πλοία αγγίζουν και το 100% - Αυξημένη η κίνηση από το πρωί του Σαββάτου στους δρόμους προς τα λιμάνια - Μαζικά εγκαταλείπουν την Αθήνα οι εκδομείς για το τριήμερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος

Σύνταξη
Ο Μιλουτίνοφ βγήκε ξανά μπροστά: H «dominant» εμφάνιση στο ΟΑΚΑ, η… δήλωση παραμονής και το «δέσιμο» με τον κόσμο (vids)
Μπάσκετ 07.06.25

Ο Μιλουτίνοφ βγήκε ξανά μπροστά: H «dominant» εμφάνιση στο ΟΑΚΑ, η… δήλωση παραμονής και το «δέσιμο» με τον κόσμο (vids)

Ο Νίκολα Μιλουτίνοφ ήταν ο… κρυφός MVP, κάλυψε και με το παραπάνω την απουσία του Φαλ και απέδειξε άλλη μια φορά ότι είναι ένας από τους πιο κυριαρχικούς ψηλούς στην Ευρώπη. Η «σύνδεση» με τον κόσμο και η υπόθεση του συμβολαίου του που «καίει»…

Σύνταξη
Πρώην αρχηγός Μοσάντ για παραλογισμό Ισραήλ: «Δεν έπρεπε να ισοπεδώσουμε τη Γάζα – Άλλο πόλεμος, άλλο εκδίκηση»
Ξεκάθαρος 07.06.25

Πρώην αρχηγός Μοσάντ για παραλογισμό Ισραήλ: «Αχρείαστη η επίθεσή μας στη Γάζα – Άλλο πόλεμος, άλλο εκδίκηση»

Ο Ταμίρ Πάρντο διοίκησε την ισραηλινή υπηρεσία πληροφοριών Μοσάντ από το 2011 έως το 2016, αλλά αφιέρωσε όλη του τη ζωή στον αγώνα ενάντια σε ό,τι θεωρεί τρομοκρατία. Είναι ένας από τους πρώην πράκτορες στο Ισραήλ που θεωρούν παραλογισμό όσα συμβαίνουν στους Παλαιστίνιους.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Λέκκας: Έχει χαθεί το 70% του δασικού ιστού στην Αττική – Δεν έχουμε την πολυτέλεια να χάσουμε ούτε ένα δέντρο
Πυρκαγιές, ξηρασία, πλημμύρες 07.06.25

Λέκκας: Έχει χαθεί το 70% του δασικού ιστού στην Αττική - Δεν έχουμε την πολυτέλεια να χάσουμε ούτε ένα δέντρο

Τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου κρούει ο Ευθύμιος Λέκκας για τις πυρκαγιές και τα πλημμυρικά φαινόμενα - Τι είπε για τους σεισμούς

Σύνταξη
Κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης στην Ιταλία: «Aπολύστε τον Σπαλέτι»
On Field 07.06.25

Κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης στην Ιταλία: «Aπολύστε τον Σπαλέτι»

Η Νορβηγία νίκησε εύκολα με 3-0 την Ιταλία στα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου, η «σκουάντρα ατζούρα» ξεκίνησε με το αριστερό και ήδη μιλούν για αντικατάσταση του Λουτσιάνο Σπαλέτι.

Γιώργος Νασμής
Γιώργος Νασμής
