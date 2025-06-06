Παρασκευή 06 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# inForum
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
EC Approves Greek Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plans 2025-2028
English edition 06 Ιουνίου 2025 | 11:38

EC Approves Greek Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plans 2025-2028

Greece’s public debt was reduced by 10.3% of GDP—a major step toward long-term fiscal consolidation.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Βιταμίνη A: Γιατί η απόλαυση πρέπει να έχει θέση στο πιάτο μας;

Βιταμίνη A: Γιατί η απόλαυση πρέπει να έχει θέση στο πιάτο μας;

Spotlight

The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday approved Greece’s national medium-term fiscal-structural plans (MTP) for 2025–2028 as part of the European Semester framework.

The published documents highlight Greece’s significant fiscal results in 2024, noting a 1.7% budget surplus, accompanied by a notable GDP reversal from a 0.7% deficit in 2023.

Greece’s public debt was reduced by 10.3% of GDP—a major step toward long-term fiscal consolidation.

The European Commission acknowledges Greece’s progress in tackling tax evasion, a campaign that has contributed to a primary surplus estimated at 4.8% of GDP—a reflection of improved revenue collection and fiscal discipline.

The country also remained within the cap set for the growth of primary spending. Greece was permitted to raise primary spending by 2.6% in 2024; it recorded a decrease of 0.3%. Expenditure in 2025 is expected to rise by 4.3%, marginally above the 3.7% target.

Defense spending, meanwhile, has slightly declined over the past few years but remains robust. General government defense expenditures accounted for 2.7% of GDP in 2021, 2.6% in 2022, and 2.2% in 2023. According to the Commission’s 2025 Spring Forecast, defense spending is projected to hold steady at 2.4% of GDP in both 2024 and 2025.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
ΑΕΠ: Στο 2,2% η ανάπτυξη το πρώτο τρίμηνο του 2025 [γράφημα]

ΑΕΠ: Στο 2,2% η ανάπτυξη το πρώτο τρίμηνο του 2025 [γράφημα]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Βιταμίνη A: Γιατί η απόλαυση πρέπει να έχει θέση στο πιάτο μας;

Βιταμίνη A: Γιατί η απόλαυση πρέπει να έχει θέση στο πιάτο μας;

Ακίνητα
Ακίνητα: Τι επέλεξαν οι αγοραστές το 2024 – Τι δείχνει πανελλαδική έρευνα της RE/MAX [γραφήματα]

Ακίνητα: Τι επέλεξαν οι αγοραστές το 2024 – Τι δείχνει πανελλαδική έρευνα της RE/MAX [γραφήματα]

inForum
InForum – Αλεξόπουλος: Η TP Greece προσφέρει πακέτα μετεγκατάστασης σε υποψήφιους που μετακινούνται για εργασία στην Ελλάδα
inForum 06.06.25

InForum – Αλεξόπουλος: Η TP Greece προσφέρει πακέτα μετεγκατάστασης σε υποψήφιους που μετακινούνται για εργασία στην Ελλάδα

Ο Τριαντάφυλλος Αλεξόπουλος, διευθυντής ανθρώπινου δυναμικού της TP Greece, εξηγεί πώς η εταιρεία έχει προσελκύσει εργαζομένους από 110 διαφορετικές εθνότητες.

Σύνταξη
Brain drain και κίνητρα – Πώς τα κράτη προσελκύουν τους νέους επιστήμονες
Ευρώπη 06.06.25

Brain drain και κίνητρα – Πώς τα κράτη προσελκύουν τους νέους επιστήμονες

Ευρωπαϊκές κυβερνήσεις και ιδρύματα αναπτύσσουν προγράμματα που είναι δελεαστικά για νέους επιστήμονες - Με ποιους τρόπους τους προσελκύουν εν τω μέσω μιας έξαρσης του brain drain στις ΗΠΑ

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Brain drain 05.06.25

Oι μακροοικονομικές συνέπειες του brain drain - Πόσο μειώθηκε το ΑΕΠ λόγω της «μεγάλης φυγής»

Στον απόηχο του διήμερου συνεδρίου inForum: Brain Retain & Regain, η πανεπιστημιακός Ευγενία Βέλλα, αναλύει τις μακροοικονομικές συνέπειες του brain drain και προτείνει μετρα για την ανάσχεσή του.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
inTown
English edition
Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration
English edition 29.05.25

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration

Musk’s departure marks the end of a dramatic chapter in Trump’s second-term governance strategy. While DOGE will continue, its future without Musk’s influence remains uncertain.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΕΛ.ΑΣ.: «Διασπορά ψευδών ειδήσεων η σύνδεση της αυτοκτονίας του αστυνομικού με τα Τέμπη»
Εκτός πραγματικότητας 06.06.25

«Διασπορά ψευδών ειδήσεων η σύνδεση της αυτοκτονίας του αστυνομικού με τα Τέμπη» - Ανακοίνωση ΕΛ.ΑΣ.

Δημοσιεύματα και αναρτήσεις που συνδέουν τον θάνατο αστυνομικού στη Διεύθυνση Εγκληματολογικών Ερευνών με τα Τέμπη δεν ανταποκρίνονται στην πραγματικότητα, αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση της ΕΛ.ΑΣ.

Σύνταξη
Τζάνειο: Αγωνία για την 62χρονη που υπεβλήθη σε λανθασμένη μετάγγιση – Τι λένε ο γιος και ο δικηγόρος της
Νέα ανακοίνωση του Τζάνειου 06.06.25

«Έχουν πληγεί 5 βασικά κέντρα του οργανισμού της» - Αγωνία για την 62χρονη που υπεβλήθη σε λανθασμένη μετάγγιση

Για το τραγικό λάθος στο Τζάνειο έχει διαταχθεί ΕΔΕ, ενώ κλήθηκε και ο εισαγγελέας - Τι λέει η νέα ανακοίνωση της διοίκησης του νοσοκομείου

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ – Μασκ: Ο «εμφύλιος» ξέφυγε – Από τις φιλοφρονήσεις και τη συμμαχία στις προσβολές και τις αποκαλύψεις
Εκατέρωθεν επιθέσεις 06.06.25

Ο «εμφύλιος» Τραμπ και Μασκ ξέφυγε - Από τις φιλοφρονήσεις και τη συμμαχία στις προσβολές και τις αποκαλύψεις

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και Έλον Μασκ ανταλλάσσουν κατηγορίες - Η βελούδινη απομάκρυνση του μεγιστάνα της υψηλής τεχνολογίας από το DOGE έχει εξελιχθεί σε πόλεμο

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ανδρουλάκης για Μονή Σινά: «Σεβασμός στη θρησκευτική ελευθερία και στο ιδιοκτησιακό καθεστώς»
Τι συζητήθηκε 06.06.25

«Σεβασμός στη θρησκευτική ελευθερία και στο ιδιοκτησιακό καθεστώς» - Ανδρουλάκης από Κάιρο για Μονή Σινά

«Θα είμαστε δίπλα σας, θα πιέσουμε όλοι μαζί να βρεθεί μια λύση» τόνισε ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ προς τον Αρχιεπίσκοπο Σινά κ.κ. Δαμιανό και ηγούμενο της Ιεράς Μονής της Αγίας Αικατερίνης του Όρους Σινά

Σύνταξη
InForum – Αλεξόπουλος: Η TP Greece προσφέρει πακέτα μετεγκατάστασης σε υποψήφιους που μετακινούνται για εργασία στην Ελλάδα
inForum 06.06.25

InForum – Αλεξόπουλος: Η TP Greece προσφέρει πακέτα μετεγκατάστασης σε υποψήφιους που μετακινούνται για εργασία στην Ελλάδα

Ο Τριαντάφυλλος Αλεξόπουλος, διευθυντής ανθρώπινου δυναμικού της TP Greece, εξηγεί πώς η εταιρεία έχει προσελκύσει εργαζομένους από 110 διαφορετικές εθνότητες.

Σύνταξη
Ο κορυφαίος «πιλότος κοκαΐνης» του Πάμπλο Εσκομπάρ περιγράφει λεπτομερώς την εργασία του
Κολομβία 06.06.25

Ο κορυφαίος «πιλότος κοκαΐνης» του Πάμπλο Εσκομπάρ περιγράφει λεπτομερώς την εργασία του

Ο Tirso «TJ» Dominguez λέει ότι ο Εσκομπάρ τον πλήρωνε 20 εκατομμύρια δολάρια μηνιαίως για να μεταφέρει φορτία κοκαΐνης με αεροπλάνα - «Είχα 30 Lamborghini και ντυνόμουν καλά».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Πώς ο καβγάς Μασκ-Τραμπ απειλεί να εκτροχιάσει το διαστημικό πρόγραμμα των ΗΠΑ
Σύγκρουση κορυφής 06.06.25

Πώς ο καβγάς Μασκ-Τραμπ απειλεί να εκτροχιάσει το διαστημικό πρόγραμμα των ΗΠΑ

Ο Τραμπ απείλησε να ακυρώσει συμβόλαια της SpaceX ύψους δεκάδων δισ. δολαρίων, ο Μασκ απάντησε ότι θα αποσύρει τα σκάφη που μεταφέρουν τους αμερικανούς αστροναύτες.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Ισπανία: Η έκκληση τοπικής αστυνομίας για σεβασμό στους δημόσιους χώρους γύρισε μπούμερανγκ
Μπούμερανγκ 06.06.25

Θύελλα αντιδράσεων ξεσήκωσε έκκληση της ισπανικής αστυνομίας για σεβασμό στους δημόσιους χώρους - Ο λόγος

Τι είναι το tomando el fresco και γιατί η επιλογή της φωτογραφίας από την αστυνομία της Σάντα Φε στην Ισπανία, με ηλικιωμένες να κάθονται σε καρέκλες έξω και να συζητούν, αποδείχτηκε ατυχής

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 06 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο