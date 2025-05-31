Σάββατο 31 Μαϊου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.05.2025 | 15:19
Αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη σε κτίριο στη Βόρεια Ρηνανία – Βεστφαλία – Δύο νεκροί
Greece’s Bold Plan to Reverse Brain Drain by 2027
English edition 31 Μαΐου 2025 | 14:29

Greece’s Bold Plan to Reverse Brain Drain by 2027

According to official data, by 2024, approximately 350,000 of the estimated 600,000–680,000 Greeks who emigrated between 2010 and 2021 had returned home.

Spotlight

In a bid to reverse the brain drain of the past decade, the Greek government has launched a national initiative to bring back 50,000 young professionals by 2027. The plan combines financial incentives with collaborations from major companies to create attractive, high-skilled job opportunities for those who left during the economic crisis.

Since 2019, a growing wave of returnees has been recorded, with six in ten choosing to trust Greece again for both their professional and personal lives. According to official data, by 2024, approximately 350,000 of the estimated 600,000–680,000 Greeks who emigrated between 2010 and 2021 had returned home.

However, a recent study by the National Documentation Centre and Kapa Research reveals that personal and family reasons—not economic or career prospects—were the primary drivers behind most returnees’ decisions.

Nevertheless, Greece’s improving economic outlook has played a significant role in motivating many to come back. About 38% of respondents said the country’s economic recovery heavily influenced their decision, while 23% cited the ability to find a job in Greece with comparable pay and prospects to those abroad as a key factor.

To encourage returns, the government offers a 50% income tax break for seven years to those relocating their tax residency to Greece. Meanwhile, the “BrainReGain– Hellenism in Action” initiative hosts events across Europe to highlight return opportunities to Greeks abroad.

A 2023 BrainReGain survey profiled the Greek professionals currently living and working abroad in the post-crisis years. Most are based in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, are over the age of 35, and express a strong desire to return. Their fields of employment are primarily in technology (19%), academia (10%), and healthcare (10%).

These returnees are typically highly skilled with substantial work experience. The most in-demand roles for which they submit applications to Greek companies include IT professionals, financial analysts, engineers, business administrators, software developers, and accountants.

Source: Tovima.com

AGRO
ΟΟΣΑ: Στροφή σε αγροτικές επιδοτήσεις με «πράσινο» πρόσημο – Αποκαλυπτική έκθεση

ΟΟΣΑ: Στροφή σε αγροτικές επιδοτήσεις με «πράσινο» πρόσημο – Αποκαλυπτική έκθεση

Τεχνολογία
Data Centers: Kύμα ανάπτυξης με ώθηση από τον κλάδο της Ενέργειας

Data Centers: Kύμα ανάπτυξης με ώθηση από τον κλάδο της Ενέργειας

Έρευνα: Δείξε μου την εποχή, να σου πω τη διάθεσή σου
Φως 31.05.25

Έρευνα: Δείξε μου την εποχή, να σου πω τη διάθεσή σου

Σύμφωνα με νέα έρευνα, οι άνθρωποι έχουμε βιολογικά προγραμματιστεί να είμαστε εποχιακά όντα, γεγονός που παίζει ρόλο στο πώς αντιδρούμε και προσαρμοζόμαστε στις αλλαγές των εποχών και του φωτός.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 29.05.25

Νέες ταινίες: Μέσα στο σουρεαλιστικό μυαλό του Γουές Άντερσον

Με τον Γουές Άντερσον να κυκλοφορεί στα γνώριμα δημιουργικά του λημέρια και την Τζέσικα Λανγκ να δίνει ένα ακόμα ρεσιτάλ ερμηνείας, το κινηματογραφικό καλοκαίρι ξεκινάει δυναμικά. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες της εβδομάδας.

Σύνταξη
Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration
English edition 29.05.25

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration

Musk’s departure marks the end of a dramatic chapter in Trump’s second-term governance strategy. While DOGE will continue, its future without Musk’s influence remains uncertain.

Σύνταξη
Νέος ΚΟΚ: Τι φέρνει για όρια ταχύτητας, κινητά και «κόντρες» – Ψηφιακά θα βεβαιώνονται τα πρόστιμα
Μεγάλες αλλαγές 31.05.25

Τι φέρνει ο νέος ΚΟΚ για όρια ταχύτητας, κινητά και «κόντρες» - Πώς θα βεβαιώνονται τα πρόστιμα

Από τον Σεπτέμβριο ενεργοποιούνται οι κάμερες ασφαλείας στην Αττική - Τσουχτερά πρόστιμα βάσει του νέου ΚΟΚ για όσους κάνουν χρήση κινητού όταν οδηγούν έως αφαίρεση διπλώματος για τους υπότροπους

Σύνταξη
Γιατί ο χθεσινός έρωτας μπορεί να είναι απωθητικός σήμερα – Ειδικοί εξηγούν γιατί πολλοί το μετανιώνουν
Ευλογία και κατάρα 31.05.25

Γιατί ο χθεσινός έρωτας μπορεί να είναι απωθητικός σήμερα – Ειδικοί εξηγούν γιατί πολλοί το μετανιώνουν

Η απογοήτευση με έναν σύντροφο μπορεί να συμβεί ίσως επειδή παίρνουμε αυτό που θέλουμε τη δεδομένη στιγμή σε υπερβολικό βαθμό. Αλλά το πλήρωμα του χρόνου θα ξεκαθαρίσει το τοπίο για τον έρωτα που επιλέξαμε.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Η γκλαμουριά, τα αστέρια του Hollywood, οι «γκαλάκτικος», το Κατάρ και η Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν, που… άλλαξε για να… πάρει Champions League
Champions League 31.05.25

Η γκλαμουριά, τα αστέρια του Hollywood, οι «γκαλάκτικος», το Κατάρ και η Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν, που… άλλαξε για να… πάρει Champions League

Όχι, η Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν δεν κατέκτησε ακόμη το Champions League. Ούτε είναι βέβαιο ότι θα το κατακτήσει και αυτή τη φορά. Αλλά είναι επιβεβαιωμένο γεγονός, ότι η νέα, νεανική και... ποδοσφαιρική εκδοχή της, δείχνει πιο έτοιμη από ποτέ, να χαρίσει στο Παρίσι, το... ασημικό που του λείπει. Τα πώς, τα γιατί και τα... πολλά «πεταμένα» ευρώ.

Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Η ελλιπής κατάρτιση των εργαζόμενων βάζει «φρένο» στην ευρύτερη χρήση της
AI 31.05.25

Η ελλιπής κατάρτιση των εργαζόμενων βάζει «φρένο» στην ευρύτερη χρήση της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης

Παρά το γεγονός ότι η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη αναπτύσσεται ταχύτατα, η έλλειψη εξοικείωσης των εργαζόμενων θέτει εμπόδια στην πιο αποτελεσματική υιοθέτησή της

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Παλαιστίνη: Μαζική πορεία στην ισραηλινή πρεσβεία – «Stop στη στρατιωτική συνεργασία Αθήνας και Τελ Αβίβ»
«Λευτεριά» 31.05.25

Μαζική πορεία αλληλεγγύης στην Παλαιστίνη - «Να σταματήσει η στρατιωτική συνεργασίας Ελλάδας και Ισραήλ»

Μεγάλη συγκέντρωση και πορεία αλληλεγγύης στην Παλαιστίνη πραγματοποίησαν φορείς, συνδικάτα και κόμματα - «Stop στη γενοκτονία» και «καμιά συνεργασία με το Ισραήλ» φώναξαν οι διαδηλωτές

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατά ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ο επιμερισμός, η αποποίηση ή μετάθεση ευθυνών δεν είναι προοδευτική στάση
Πυρά 31.05.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατά ΠΑΣΟΚ για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ο επιμερισμός, η αποποίηση ή μετάθεση ευθυνών δεν είναι προοδευτική στάση

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης σε δηλώσεις που πραγματοποίησε από τα Γρεβενά έβαλε στο κάδρο του σκανδάλου στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ

Σύνταξη
Η ομιλία του Αταμάν στα αποδυτήρια μετά το Game 1: «Πρέπει να παίξουμε καλύτερα στο ΣΕΦ» (vid)
Μπάσκετ 31.05.25

Η ομιλία του Αταμάν στα αποδυτήρια μετά το Game 1: «Πρέπει να παίξουμε καλύτερα στο ΣΕΦ» (vid)

Ο Εργκίν Αταμάν μίλησε στα αποδυτήρια στους παίκτες του μετά το Game 1 κόντρα στον Ολυμπιακό, τονίζοντας την κακή επιθετική λειτουργία των «πρασίνων» κόντρα στους «ερυθρολεύκους».

Σύνταξη
Όπερες που βασίζονται σε βιβλία
Βιβλία στη σκηνή 31.05.25

Όπερες που βασίζονται σε βιβλία

Με αφορμή την έναρξη του Φεστιβάλ Αθηνών με την όπερα «Τουραντόντ» του Πουτσίνι, που προέρχεται από παλαιότερη διήγηση ασιατικής προέλευσης, επιστρέφουμε σε πασίγνωστα όπερες που βασίζονται πολλές φορές σε λιγότερο γνωστά λογοτεχνικά έργα

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

