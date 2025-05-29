Greek Stock Market in Top 5 Performers Globally

In recent years, the Greek stock market has emerged as one of the world’s top performers, ranking consistently in the global top five and currently holding second place in 2025, just behind Warsaw, according to Athens Stock Exchange Group CEO Giannos Kontopoulos. Now, the CEO says the primary goal is to upgrade the Greek market from emerging to developed status.

Since 2021, the market has seen a strong upward trend, with major indices reaching levels last seen before the financial crisis. From 2022 to 2025, the General Price Index rose by nearly 94%, far outpacing the European average of 36.7%, while the banking index soared by 173%.

Market capitalization has increased by 19% in 2025 alone, returning to pre-crisis levels, and bank capitalization has jumped from €6.7 billion in 2020 to €37.6 billion. Daily trading activity is at its highest since 2010, averaging €190 million in 2025—a 35% rise from 2024 and a 167% increase since 2021.

Foreign investors continue to dominate, holding 68.1% of market capitalization and accounting for 61.5% of trading, with net inflows of €387 million in 2025. The number of active investors has also grown by 14%. Distributions by listed companies have reached €4.6 billion so far in 2025, with the potential to break the all-time 2007 record.

The Exchange is on the watch list of major rating agencies, with reviews scheduled into 2026, and a series of investor roadshows—including one with the Prime Minister in London—are planned to promote the Greek market’s growth and maturity.

