Greek Stock Market in Top 5 Performers Globally
English edition 29 Μαΐου 2025 | 19:07

Greek Stock Market in Top 5 Performers Globally

The primary goal of the Greek stock market is to be upgraded from emerging to developed status- ATHEX CEO Giannos Kontopoulos.

Spotlight

In recent years, the Greek stock market has emerged as one of the world’s top performers, ranking consistently in the global top five and currently holding second place in 2025, just behind Warsaw, according to Athens Stock Exchange Group CEO Giannos Kontopoulos. Now, the CEO says the primary goal is to upgrade the Greek market from emerging to developed status.

Since 2021, the market has seen a strong upward trend, with major indices reaching levels last seen before the financial crisis. From 2022 to 2025, the General Price Index rose by nearly 94%, far outpacing the European average of 36.7%, while the banking index soared by 173%.

Market capitalization has increased by 19% in 2025 alone, returning to pre-crisis levels, and bank capitalization has jumped from €6.7 billion in 2020 to €37.6 billion.  Daily trading activity is at its highest since 2010, averaging €190 million in 2025—a 35% rise from 2024 and a 167% increase since 2021.

Foreign investors continue to dominate, holding 68.1% of market capitalization and accounting for 61.5% of trading, with net inflows of €387 million in 2025.  The number of active investors has also grown by 14%. Distributions by listed companies have reached €4.6 billion so far in 2025, with the potential to break the all-time 2007 record.

The Exchange is on the watch list of major rating agencies, with reviews scheduled into 2026, and a series of investor roadshows—including one with the Prime Minister in London—are planned to promote the Greek market’s growth and maturity.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration
English edition 29.05.25

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration

Musk’s departure marks the end of a dramatic chapter in Trump’s second-term governance strategy. While DOGE will continue, its future without Musk’s influence remains uncertain.

Σύνταξη
Socratis Kokkalis – An Entire Era
English edition 23.05.25

Socratis Kokkalis – An Entire Era

He tenure marked the beginning of the end of the ‘barren years’ by achieving the Club’s restart, and he kept the helm for years with titles and distinctions

Σύνταξη
Giannis Ioannidis – ‘We’ll Love You Forever’
English edition 23.05.25

Giannis Ioannidis – ‘We’ll Love You Forever’

Greek basketball’s 'blond', as he was known throughout his career as a basketball player and then as one of Europe's premier coaches, achieved something more important than titles: an eternal place in fans’ hearts in amid an era that will forever bear his stamp

Σύνταξη
«Shrinkflation»: Η αθόρυβη εξάπλωση στα συρρικνωμένα προϊόντα που θορύβησε την κυβέρνηση
29.05.25

Η αθόρυβη εξάπλωση στα συρρικνωμένα προϊόντα που θορύβησε την κυβέρνηση - Έρχεται ειδική σήμανση

Η συρρίκνωση (shrinkflation) είναι όταν οι εταιρείες μειώνουν το μέγεθος ή την ποσότητα ενός προϊόντος, διατηρώντας την ίδια τιμή, αυξάνοντας έτσι το κόστος ανά μονάδα.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μονή Σινά: Ανησυχητική εξέλιξη που εκθέτει ανεπανόρθωτα την κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη
29.05.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μονή Σινά: Ανησυχητική εξέλιξη που εκθέτει ανεπανόρθωτα την κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη

«Η κυβέρνηση παράγει ιδιαιτέρως δυσμενή αποτελέσματα και στις διεθνείς σχέσεις της χώρας», επισημαίνει για τις εξελίξεις με τη Μονή Σινά ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία

Σύνταξη
Θάνατος 19χρονου σε λούνα παρκ στη Χαλκιδική: Εδώλιο για 4 και μετατροπή κατηγορίας προτείνει η εισαγγελέας
29.05.25

Θάνατος 19χρονου σε λούνα παρκ στη Χαλκιδική: Εδώλιο για 4 και μετατροπή κατηγορίας προτείνει η εισαγγελέας

Η αντιεισαγγελέας Πρωτοδικών προτείνει μετατροπή της κατηγορίας για τον θάνατο του 19χρονου στο λούνα παρκ στη Χαλκιδική από ανθρωποκτονία με ενδεχόμενο δόλο σε θανατηφόρα έκθεση

Σύνταξη
Ζάκυνθος: Ομολόγησε προφορικά ο 54χρονος για τη δολοφονία της συμβολαιογράφου
29.05.25

Ομολόγησε προφορικά ο 54χρονος για τη δολοφονία της συμβολαιογράφου

Ο 54χρονος που φέρεται να σκότωσε τη συμβολαιογράφο αναμένεται να απολογηθεί αύριο, με τους αστυνομικούς να έχουν στείλει όλα τα στοιχεία που έχουν συλλέξει για το έγκλημα στη Ζάκυνθο

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης για Μονή Σινά: Μητσοτάκης και ΥΠΕΞ είναι για ακόμη μια φορά βαθύτατα εκτεθειμένοι
29.05.25

Ανδρουλάκης για Μονή Σινά: Μητσοτάκης και ΥΠΕΞ είναι για ακόμη μια φορά βαθύτατα εκτεθειμένοι

«Το νέο αυτό σοβαρό περιστατικό, δυστυχώς, επιβεβαιώνει ότι το διπλωματικό αποτύπωμα της χώρας στην ευρύτερη περιοχή απομειώνεται επικίνδυνα», τονίζει ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας για Μονή Σινά: Οι «επιτυχίες» της εξωτερικής πολιτικής Μητσοτάκη συνεχίζονται
29.05.25

Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας για Μονή Σινά: Οι «επιτυχίες» της εξωτερικής πολιτικής Μητσοτάκη συνεχίζονται

«Η Ελλάδα χρειάζεται σοβαρή και αποτελεσματική εξωτερική πολιτική, με σεβασμό στην ιστορία και την πίστη του λαού μας – όχι μόνο λόγια και φωτογραφίες», τονίζει το Κίνημα Δημοκρατίας

Σύνταξη
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

