Greek Tax Authority Prepares to Name-and-Shame Debtors

Greece’s tax office (AADE) and national social-security fund (e-EFKA) have begun a final countdown for thousands of people and companies that each owe more than €150,000 to the state.

Key date – 20 June.

All debtors in that bracket have been told—via a notice in their TAXISnet mailbox—that they must either pay up or enter a formal instalment plan by midnight on 20 June. The warning e-mail lands 25 days before authorities publish their annual “name-and-shame” tables.

Publication – 30 June (one month earlier than in 2024).

Two separate files will go live on AADE’s website that day: one listing private individuals, the other listing businesses. Anyone still in arrears after the 20 June cutoff will see their data released.

How many are at risk?

AADE: roughly 30,000 taxpayers above the €150,000 threshold.

e-EFKA: just over 36,000 contributors—barely 1.7 % of the fund’s total payer base—yet together they owe about €21.7 billion, or 44 % of all outstanding social-security debt. The average liability per head tops €600,000.

All listed amounts are more than 12 months overdue.

Liabilities of that size also dominate the tax ledger: debts above €150,000 account for well over 85 % of total tax arrears.

Information that will be displayed

For individuals – Tax Identification Number, full name, father’s name, principal debt, plus breakdowns by tax office, audit centre and customs service.

For companies – Tax ID, corporate name, registered address, principal debt and itemised sums owed to each agency.

Who is spared publication?

Even if the size and age criteria are met, debts are not disclosed when:

they are covered by an active instalment agreement that is being honoured;

payment has been formally suspended by a court or administrative act;

the debt has been declared uncollectable;

the debtor is deceased or a minor;

the debtor is a state-sector entity.

Debtors can still ask for corrections or removal after the lists go online.

Greece first adopted public disclosure in 2017, paused the practice during the COVID-19 emergency in 2020, and reinstated it in 2023. This year’s early publication is meant to speed up collections and shrink a stubborn backlog of unpaid taxes and contributions.