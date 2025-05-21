Τετάρτη 21 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.05.2025 | 14:32
Ανακοινώθηκαν οι βάσεις εισαγωγής στα Πρότυπα σχολεία
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.05.2025 | 12:36
Ουκρανός πρώην πολιτικός πέφτει νεκρός από πυρά στη Μαδρίτη
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greek Tax Authority Prepares to Name-and-Shame Debtors
English edition 21 Μαΐου 2025 | 14:37

Greek Tax Authority Prepares to Name-and-Shame Debtors

The tax office has issued a final warning to those owing taxes and social security contributions, threatening to publish their names if they don’t pay up.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Οι αντιφατικές αλήθειες που οδηγούν στην ευτυχία

Οι αντιφατικές αλήθειες που οδηγούν στην ευτυχία

Spotlight

Greece’s tax office (AADE) and national social-security fund (e-EFKA) have begun a final countdown for thousands of people and companies that each owe more than €150,000 to the state.

Key date – 20 June.
All debtors in that bracket have been told—via a notice in their TAXISnet mailbox—that they must either pay up or enter a formal instalment plan by midnight on 20 June. The warning e-mail lands 25 days before authorities publish their annual “name-and-shame” tables.

Publication – 30 June (one month earlier than in 2024).
Two separate files will go live on AADE’s website that day: one listing private individuals, the other listing businesses. Anyone still in arrears after the 20 June cutoff will see their data released.

How many are at risk?

  • AADE: roughly 30,000 taxpayers above the €150,000 threshold.
  • e-EFKA: just over 36,000 contributors—barely 1.7 % of the fund’s total payer base—yet together they owe about €21.7 billion, or 44 % of all outstanding social-security debt. The average liability per head tops €600,000.
  • All listed amounts are more than 12 months overdue.

Liabilities of that size also dominate the tax ledger: debts above €150,000 account for well over 85 % of total tax arrears.

Information that will be displayed

For individuals – Tax Identification Number, full name, father’s name, principal debt, plus breakdowns by tax office, audit centre and customs service.
For companies – Tax ID, corporate name, registered address, principal debt and itemised sums owed to each agency.

Who is spared publication?

Even if the size and age criteria are met, debts are not disclosed when:

  • they are covered by an active instalment agreement that is being honoured;
  • payment has been formally suspended by a court or administrative act;
  • the debt has been declared uncollectable;
  • the debtor is deceased or a minor;
  • the debtor is a state-sector entity.

Debtors can still ask for corrections or removal after the lists go online.

Greece first adopted public disclosure in 2017, paused the practice during the COVID-19 emergency in 2020, and reinstated it in 2023. This year’s early publication is meant to speed up collections and shrink a stubborn backlog of unpaid taxes and contributions.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Business
ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας: Mega deal με Ισραηλινούς για μονάδα ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας με φυσικό αέριο

ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας: Mega deal με Ισραηλινούς για μονάδα ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας με φυσικό αέριο

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Οι αντιφατικές αλήθειες που οδηγούν στην ευτυχία

Οι αντιφατικές αλήθειες που οδηγούν στην ευτυχία

World
ΕΚΤ: Το μεταβαλλόμενο γεωπολιτικό τοπίο απειλεί τη χρηματοπιστωτική σταθερότητα

ΕΚΤ: Το μεταβαλλόμενο γεωπολιτικό τοπίο απειλεί τη χρηματοπιστωτική σταθερότητα

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations
English edition 20.05.25

Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations

Internal affairs officers of the police department, in the presence of EU prosecutors, conducted a spot raid at the headquarters of the Greek Payment Authority of Common Agricultural Policy (C.A.P.) Aid Schemes (OPEKEPE) in Athens on Monday after allegations of fraud involving agricultural subsidies. Two prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) were also present during […]

Σύνταξη
Dušan Bajević – the Reformer
English edition 20.05.25

Dušan Bajević – the Reformer

The man who broke the "curse" and brought the Reds back to the road of success with foresight and an obsession with discipline

Σύνταξη
Looking Down From the Heights
English edition 19.05.25

Looking Down From the Heights

A trio of supersonic ‘football MIGs’ flew into Piraeus for the 1990-91 season – Yet the incomparable threesome of Protasov, Savichev and Lytovchenko only came away with one Cup, in 1992. Nevertheless…

Σύνταξη
Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’
English edition 19.05.25

Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’

Playing in a position where mistakes aren’t an option, he endured, excelled and became a point of reference for an entire era

Σύνταξη
inStream
LIVE: Βουλιαγμένη – Ολυμπιακός
Πόλο 21.05.25

LIVE: Βουλιαγμένη – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Βουλιαγμένη – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Βουλιαγμένη – Ολυμπιακός για τον δεύτερο τελικό των playoffs της Α1 πόλο ανδρών. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από ΕΡΤ2.

Σύνταξη
ΑΣΕΠ: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι ημερομηνίες του πανελλήνιου διαγωνισμού – Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα
Πληροφορίες για υποψηφίους 21.05.25

Το ΑΣΕΠ ανακοίνωσε τις ημερομηνίες του γραπτού διαγωνισμού – Ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα προγραμματισμού των εξετάσεων

Ο διαγωνισμός του ΑΣΕΠ θα διεξαχθεί 20 Ιουνίου 2025 έως 7 Ιουλίου 2025 στην Αθήνα. Στη Θεσσαλονίκη, οι εξετάσεις θα γίνουν 12 έως 27 Ιουλίου.

Σύνταξη
Οι «στρατιώτες» είναι πάντα πολύτιμοι
On Field 21.05.25

Οι «στρατιώτες» είναι πάντα πολύτιμοι

Μπιανκόν και Γκαρθία έδωσαν πολλές «μάχες» στην σεζόν και ο Μεντιλίμπαρ είχε πολλούς λόγους να δώσει «παράσημα» και στους δύο παίκτες του

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Βίντεο Ανδρουλάκη για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ο καθρέφτης της διαφθοράς της κυβέρνησης της ΝΔ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.05.25

Βίντεο Ανδρουλάκη για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Ο καθρέφτης της διαφθοράς της κυβέρνησης της ΝΔ

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης ξεδιπλώνει στο βίντεο το χρονολόγιο της πολιτικής ανάδειξης από το ΠΑΣΟΚ της κακοδιαχείρισης στον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, που έχει τεθεί υπό ευρωπαϊκή εποπτεία

Σύνταξη
Στεγαστική κρίση: Αμείλικτοι αριθμοί, σκληρή πραγματικότητα – Μια βόμβα στην κοινωνική συνοχή
Οικονομία 21.05.25

Αμείλικτοι αριθμοί, σκληρή πραγματικότητα - Βόμβα στην κοινωνική συνοχή η στεγαστική κρίση

Η Ελλάδα κατέχει την πρωτιά στη στεγαστική κρίση στην Ευρώπη, με το κόστος στέγασης για το 28,5% των νοικοκυριών να υπερβαίνει το 40% του διαθέσιμου εισοδήματος, τη στιγμή που ο ευρωπαϊκός μέσος όρος είναι 8,8%

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Λάρισα: Θύματα συστηματικής κακοποίησης τα παιδιά – «Κυκλοφορούσαν πεινασμένα», λένε οι κάτοικοι
Ελλάδα 21.05.25

Θύματα συστηματικής κακοποίησης τα παιδιά στη Λάρισα - «Κυκλοφορούσαν πεινασμένα», λένε οι κάτοικοι

Τα δύο αδελφάκια, το 5χρονο αγοράκι και το 6χρονο κοριτσάκι, έχουν πάντως, υποδείξει στους γιατρούς ως υπαίτιο για την κακοποίηση τους τον 50χρονο που παραδόθηκε σήμερα.

Σύνταξη
Μετρητά: Τρεις ημέρες έκτακτης ανάγκης – Κάντε το στρώμα σας… ATM
Σε περίπτωση που... 21.05.25

Τρεις ημέρες έκτακτης ανάγκης - Κάντε το στρώμα σας… ATM

Σε ένα κόσμο που τα μετρητά τείνουν να γίνουν είδος προς εξαφάνιση και το πλαστικό χρήμα κερδίζει ολοένα και περισσότερο έδαφος στις συναλλαγές μας θα υπάρχει πάντα η περίπτωση που τα συστήματα ηλεκτρονικών πληρωμών θα παρουσιάσουν κάποιου είδους πρόβλημα…

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Πούτιν για Ουκρανούς: Καταστρέφουν τα μνημεία του Β’ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου διότι είναι ηλίθιοι
Κόσμος 21.05.25

Πούτιν για Ουκρανούς: Καταστρέφουν τα μνημεία του Β’ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου διότι είναι ηλίθιοι

«Είναι άνθρωποι με νεοναζιστικές ιδέες και θα έρχονταν δεύτεροι ακόμη και σε έναν διαγωνισμό ηλιθίων. Γιατί; Επειδή είναι ηλίθιοι», τόνισε ο Πούτιν, κατά τη διάρκεια επίσκεψής του στο Κουρσκ

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Τιμωρίες από την ΔΕΑΒ για τον τελικό – γιορτή: Μία αγωνιστική στον Ολυμπιακό, δύο στον ΟΦΗ
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.05.25

Τιμωρίες από την ΔΕΑΒ για τον τελικό – γιορτή: Μία αγωνιστική στον Ολυμπιακό, δύο στον ΟΦΗ

Απίστευτο και όμως… ελληνικό: Σε ματς – γιορτή, η ΔΕΑΒ τιμώρησε τον Ολυμπιακό με μια αγωνιστική κεκλεισμένων των θυρών και με ποινή δύο αγωνιστικών τον ΟΦΗ.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 21 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο