Τετάρτη 21 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.05.2025 | 19:59
Στάση εργασίας στα σχολεία την Πέμπτη
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.05.2025 | 19:07
Μεγάλη φωτιά στην Εύβοια - Σηκώθηκαν εναέρια μέσα
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.05.2025 | 18:12
Σοβαρό τροχαίο στη Συγγρού - Μοτοσικλέτα παρέσυρε πεζό
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
EU to Hit Cheap Chinese Imports with €2 Handling Fee
English edition 21 Μαΐου 2025 | 20:02

EU to Hit Cheap Chinese Imports with €2 Handling Fee

Roughly 8 percent of all parcels arriving in Greece now come from China, predominantly from AliExpress, with Temu and Shein close behind.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ύπνος χωρίς διακοπές με… 1 φράση

Ύπνος χωρίς διακοπές με… 1 φράση

Spotlight

The European Union is preparing to slap a flat €2 “handling fee” on every low-value parcel—anything priced under €150—that lands directly on consumers’ doorsteps, a move Brussels says is aimed squarely at the tidal wave of cheap shipments dispatched by Chinese marketplaces such as Temu and Shein.

According to the Financial Times, trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič presented the plan as part of the broader customs-reform package now circulating among member states, arguing that national authorities are overwhelmed by micro-shipments and that domestic retailers face unfair competition from sellers who often sidestep safety and tax rules.

Scale is the Commission’s core concern. By its own count 4.6 billion low-value parcels poured into the EU in 2024—about 12 million a day—and officials say “well over 90 percent” originated in China. Each of those parcels currently glides through customs with only a simplified electronic declaration; the €2 levy is meant to fund the extra inspections that more rigorous checks will require. A reduced €0.50 rate will apply to shipments that first enter an EU warehouse, and the long-disputed €150 “de minimis” customs-duty exemption will be scrapped altogether under the same reform, explains FT.

Greece is not yet publishing its own parcel tallies, but the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen told Financial Report that roughly 8 percent of all parcels arriving in Greece now come from China, naming AliExpress first and Temu and Shein close behind.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Business
ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας: Οι επενδυτές του mega project των 600 εκατ. στη Λάρισα

ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας: Οι επενδυτές του mega project των 600 εκατ. στη Λάρισα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ύπνος χωρίς διακοπές με… 1 φράση

Ύπνος χωρίς διακοπές με… 1 φράση

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ολική επαναφορά – «Επιασε» και τις 1.835 μονάδες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ολική επαναφορά – «Επιασε» και τις 1.835 μονάδες

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Red Towers 
English edition 21.05.25

Red Towers 

Panagiotis Fasoulas and Argiris Kambouris. Two towering players who left their mark on Olympiacos and Greek basketball as a whole

Σύνταξη
Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations
English edition 20.05.25

Greek Agri Subsidy HQ Raided by EU Prosecutors, Police Over Large-Scale Fraud Allegations

Internal affairs officers of the police department, in the presence of EU prosecutors, conducted a spot raid at the headquarters of the Greek Payment Authority of Common Agricultural Policy (C.A.P.) Aid Schemes (OPEKEPE) in Athens on Monday after allegations of fraud involving agricultural subsidies. Two prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) were also present during […]

Σύνταξη
Dušan Bajević – the Reformer
English edition 20.05.25

Dušan Bajević – the Reformer

The man who broke the "curse" and brought the Reds back to the road of success with foresight and an obsession with discipline

Σύνταξη
Looking Down From the Heights
English edition 19.05.25

Looking Down From the Heights

A trio of supersonic ‘football MIGs’ flew into Piraeus for the 1990-91 season – Yet the incomparable threesome of Protasov, Savichev and Lytovchenko only came away with one Cup, in 1992. Nevertheless…

Σύνταξη
inStream
Φάμελλος: Η ήττα της δεξιάς και των άδικων πολιτικών προϋποθέτει συστράτευση και ανασύνθεση του προοδευτικού χώρου
«Παρών» ο Δούκας 21.05.25

Φάμελλος: Η ήττα της δεξιάς και των άδικων πολιτικών προϋποθέτει συστράτευση και ανασύνθεση του προοδευτικού χώρου

«Η μισή μας καρδιά είναι στην κινητοποίηση που γίνεται με την παλαιστινιακή παροικία στο Σύνταγμα», τόνισε ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος, στην εκδήλωση του Ινστιτούτου «Νίκος Πουλατζάς» για τα 80 χρόνια από το τέλος του Β΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου

Σύνταξη
Χρήστος Μαυρίκης: Με ποιες ποινές είναι αντιμέτωπος – Τι ισχυρίζεται για το περιεχόμενο της επιστολής
Ελλάδα 21.05.25

Με ποιες ποινές είναι αντιμέτωπος ο Χρήστος Μαυρίκης - Τι ισχυρίζεται για το περιεχόμενο της επιστολής

Για παρερμηνεία των όσων έγραφε στην επιστολή του προς τον Αρεοπαγίτη, κάνει λόγο Χρήστος Μαυρίκης που κατηγορείται ότι επιχείρησε να «λαδώσει» ανώτατο δικαστικό λειτουργό.

Σύνταξη
Κρις Μπράουν: 5,91 εκατ. ευρώ εγγύηση και ο κακοποιητής ράπερ μπορεί να συνεχίσει την περιοδεία του
Όλα έχουν τιμή 21.05.25

Κρις Μπράουν: 5,91 εκατ. ευρώ εγγύηση και ο κακοποιητής ράπερ μπορεί να συνεχίσει την περιοδεία του

Ο Κρις Μπράουν αφέθηκε ελεύθερος με εγγύηση 5,91 εκατομμυρίων ευρώ και μπορεί πλέον να συνεχίσει την επικείμενη περιοδεία του μετά τη σύλληψη για υπόθεση σοβαρής σωματικής βλάβης

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
ΗΠΑ: Καυγάς Τραμπ – Ραμαφόσα με κατηγορίες για «γενοκτονία λευκών αγροτών» στη Νότια Αφρική [βίντεο]
Κόσμος 21.05.25 Upd: 21:26

ΗΠΑ: Καυγάς Τραμπ – Ραμαφόσα με κατηγορίες για «γενοκτονία λευκών αγροτών» στη Νότια Αφρική [βίντεο]

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ κατηγόρησε τον Νοτιοαφρικανό πρόεδρο για «γενοκτονία εναντίον των λευκών» στη χώρα του, με τον Ραμαφόρα να απαντά «Λυπάμαι που δεν έχω να σας δώσω ένα αεροπλάνο».

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως στήθηκε το τεράστιο σκάνδαλο με τις επιδοτήσεις και οι ευθύνες της Πολιτείας
Πολιτική 21.05.25

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως στήθηκε το τεράστιο σκάνδαλο με τις επιδοτήσεις και οι ευθύνες της Πολιτείας

Το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, η εμπλοκή στελεχών του Οργανισμού με τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις ευρωπαϊκών κονδυλίων σε δήθεν αγρότες και η άνωθεν πολιτική κάλυψη. Οι έρευνες της Ευρωπαϊκής Εισαγγελίας σε Αθήνα και Κρήτη.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Η γενική εισαγγελέας απαγόρευσε στον Νετανιάχου να διορίσει νέο επικεφαλής της Σιν Μπετ
Κόσμος 21.05.25

Η γενική εισαγγελέας απαγόρευσε στον Νετανιάχου να διορίσει νέο επικεφαλής της Σιν Μπετ

Ο επικεφαλής της Σιν Μπετ δεν πέρασε από τη δέουσα διαδικασία, δεν καθαιρέθηκε από το αρμόδιο όργανο και ο Νετανιάχου βρίσκονταν σε «σύγκρουση συμφερόντων» σύμφωνα με τη Γενική Εισαγγελέα

Σύνταξη
«Δεν βλέπω κανένα αμερικανικό όνειρο- βλέπω έναν αμερικανικό εφιάλτη»: Ο Μάλκολμ Χ είναι το αγκάθι των ΗΠΑ
MAGA 21.05.25

«Δεν βλέπω κανένα αμερικανικό όνειρο- βλέπω έναν αμερικανικό εφιάλτη»: Ο Μάλκολμ Χ είναι το αγκάθι των ΗΠΑ

Ο Μάλκολμ Χ, ο οποίος γεννήθηκε πριν από 100 χρόνια αυτόν τον μήνα, παραμένει σύμβολο του κινήματος για τα πολιτικά δικαιώματα των μαύρων. Οι διδαχές του όμως ίσως είναι πιο επίκαιρες από όσο νομίζουμε.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ιαπωνία: Παραιτήθηκε ο υπουργός Γεωργίας – Δήλωσε ότι δεν αγοράζει ποτέ ρύζι
Απρεπείς δηλώσεις 21.05.25

Ο υπουργός Γεωργίας στην Ιαπωνία παραιτήθηκε – Δεν είχε αγοράσει ποτέ ρύζι, το έβρισκε δωρεάν

Η οργή για τον υπουργό Γεωργίας στην Ιαπωνία έφερε την παραίτησή του. Δήλωσε ότι δεν χρειάστηκε ποτέ να αγοράσει ρύζι, γιατί του χαρίζουν οι υποστηρικτές του.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Το μήνυμα Μερτς, η αντίδραση Μητσοτάκη, τα σενάρια για Viva Wallet, νέα ρουμανική καθυστέρηση για Cosmote, το εσωτερικό email στη Eurobank, ο στόχος Μιτζάλη

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Οι τελευταίες στιγμές μιας οικογένειας στην Πομπηία – Νέα έρευνα

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα: Αντιδράσεις για το «δανεισμό» – Η μόνιμη επιστροφή δε βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Επιθανάτια εμπειρία: Πώς αντιδράει ο εγκέφαλος;

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Ακρωτηριασμένες γυναίκες της Ουκρανίας ποζάρουν στο Playboy με περηφάνια και δύναμη

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Το θρεπτικό λαχανικό που προστατεύει το έντερο από βλάβες

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έμβρυα: Τι ρόλο παίζει στην ανάπτυξή τους η φωνή της μαμάς;

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

Έρχεται το τέλος στην ανάληψη μετρητών με κάρτα στα ΑΤΜ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 21 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο