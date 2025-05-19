Time Out: Greek Lagoon Beach Best in Europe for 2025

Time Out has named a sea lagoon in northern Greece as the best beach in Europe for 2025, with destinations in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Croatia also in the “top 10”.

Taking the top billing is Port Glarokavos, which is located in the Kassandra Peninsula of Chalkidi (Halkidiki) prefecture. Kassadras is the western-most of three promontories jutting out into the Aegean Sea from the mainland, the others being Sithonia, in the middle, and Mt. Athos, in the east.

According to the online travel and entertainment site, “…the Lagoon brags tranquil, shallow waters which make it a popular spot for families as well as kayakers and paddle-boarders. Portions of it are designated for sunbeds, while others are kept as unspoiled zones, perfect for bird watching.”

The top European beaches, according to the same site, are: