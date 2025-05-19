Δευτέρα 19 Μαϊου 2025
19.05.2025
Μεγάλη φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στη Ριτσώνα
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.05.2025
Ήχησε το 112 για τη φωτιά στο Μαρκόπουλο - «Κλείστε πόρτες και παράθυρα»
Time Out: Greek Lagoon Beach Best in Europe for 2025
English edition 19 Μαΐου 2025

Time Out: Greek Lagoon Beach Best in Europe for 2025

Kassadras is the western-most of three promontories jutting out into the Aegean Sea from the mainland, the others being Sithonia, in the middle, and Mt. Athos, in the east.

Vita.gr
Time Out has named a sea lagoon in northern Greece as the best beach in Europe for 2025, with destinations in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Croatia also in the “top 10”.

Taking the top billing is Port Glarokavos, which is located in the Kassandra Peninsula of Chalkidi (Halkidiki) prefecture. Kassadras is the western-most of three promontories jutting out into the Aegean Sea from the mainland, the others being Sithonia, in the middle, and Mt. Athos, in the east.

According to the online travel and entertainment site, “…the Lagoon brags tranquil, shallow waters which make it a popular spot for families as well as kayakers and paddle-boarders. Portions of it are designated for sunbeds, while others are kept as unspoiled zones, perfect for bird watching.”

The top European beaches, according to the same site, are:

  • Port Glarokavos Lagoon Beach, Greece
  • Cala Brandinchi, Italy
  • Cala Pregonda, Spain
  • Cala Luna, Italy
  • Gale Fontainhas Beach, Portugal
  • La Pelosa Beach, Italy
  • Playa de Los Muertos, Spain
  • Assos Beach, Greece (Cephalonia island)
  • Banje Beach, Croatia
  • Gulpiyuri Beach, Spain

Source: tovima.com

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Έφοδος των Εσωτερικών Υποθέσεων της ΕΛΑΣ

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Έφοδος των Εσωτερικών Υποθέσεων της ΕΛΑΣ

Business
ΑΧΙΑ: EBITDA 464 εκατ. ευρώ και κέρδη 42 εκατ. ευρώ περιμένει από τη ΔΕΗ

ΑΧΙΑ: EBITDA 464 εκατ. ευρώ και κέρδη 42 εκατ. ευρώ περιμένει από τη ΔΕΗ

Looking Down From the Heights
English edition 19.05.25

Looking Down From the Heights

A trio of supersonic ‘football MIGs’ flew into Piraeus for the 1990-91 season – Yet the incomparable threesome of Protasov, Savichev and Lytovchenko only came away with one Cup, in 1992. Nevertheless…

Σύνταξη
Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’
English edition 19.05.25

Alekos Alexandris – The ‘Hitman’

Playing in a position where mistakes aren’t an option, he endured, excelled and became a point of reference for an entire era

Σύνταξη
A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding
English edition 17.05.25

A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding

Currently, around 800,000 people use Athens’ fixed-track transit daily. In 2024, ridership increased by 8% compared to 2023, and 25% compared to 2022, a clear sign that Athenians are returning to public transit following the pandemic

Σύνταξη
Βατικανό: Πρώτη συνάντηση του νέου Πάπα με τον Βαρθολομαίο – Τι είπαν και το νέο ραντεβού που έκλεισαν
Βατικανό 19.05.25

Πρώτη συνάντηση του νέου Πάπα με τον Βαρθολομαίο - Τι είπαν και το νέο ραντεβού που έκλεισαν

Ο Πάπας και ο Οικουμενικός Πατριάρχης πρόκειται να συνεχίσουν να καλλιεργούν την στενή, αδελφική σχέση που είχε δημιουργηθεί ανάμεσα στον Βαρθολομαίο και τον εκλιπόντα Αργεντινό ποντίφικα

Σύνταξη
Αεροδρόμια: Αύξηση 14% στην επιβατική κίνηση στο α’ τετράμηνο του 2025
Στοιχεία ΥΠΑ 19.05.25

Αύξηση 14% στην επιβατική κίνηση στο σύνολο των αεροδρομίων της χώρας

Τα στατιστικά στοιχεία της ΥΠΑ δείχνουν ότι η επιβατική κίνηση στα αεροδρόμια μεταξύ Ιανουαρίου και Απριλίου 2025 έφτασε τους 13.804.391 επιβάτες έναντι 12.645.721την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2024

Σύνταξη
Δεν είναι Αόρατοι – Είναι εκεί κάθε μέρα για εμάς: Σεβαστείτε τους Ανθρώπους της καθαριότητας των Δήμων
Απαιτείται σεβασμός 19.05.25

Δεν είναι Αόρατοι – Είναι εκεί κάθε μέρα για εμάς: Σεβαστείτε τους Ανθρώπους της καθαριότητας των Δήμων

Η ανεξέλεγκτη απόρριψη ογκωδών αντικειμένων στο δημόσιο χώρο φέρνει αφόρητη πίεση στους υπαλλήλους καθαριότητας των Δήμων. Τους συνανθρώπους μας που με χιόνια, βροχές και καύσωνες φροντίζουν για την καθαριότητα.

Χρήστος Ράπτης
Χρήστος Ράπτης
Σε εκδήλωση του ΣΑ του ΟΗΕ για τη θαλάσσια ασφάλεια θα προεδρεύσει ο Μητσοτάκης
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 19.05.25

Σε εκδήλωση του ΣΑ του ΟΗΕ για τη θαλάσσια ασφάλεια θα προεδρεύσει ο Μητσοτάκης

Σύμφωνα με τον κυβερνητικό εκπρόσωπο Παύλο Μαρινάκη, στην κεντρική εκδήλωση της ελληνικής Προεδρίας του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας θα μιλήσει ο ΓΓ του ΟΗΕ, António Guterres, η Πρόεδρος της Ένωσης Ελλήνων Εφοπλιστών Μελίνα Τραυλού, κ.ά.

Σύνταξη
Κουτσούμπας για τη Γενοκτονία των Ποντίων: Να μη ζήσει ποτέ κανείς άλλος λαός τον πόλεμο και την προσφυγιά
Επικαιρότητα 19.05.25

Κουτσούμπας για τη Γενοκτονία των Ποντίων: Να μη ζήσει ποτέ κανείς άλλος λαός τον πόλεμο και την προσφυγιά

«Στηρίζουμε τη δίκαιη διεκδίκηση για τη "Διεθνή Αναγνώριση της Γενοκτονίας των Ελλήνων Ποντίων», τονίζει σε δήλωσή του ο γγ του ΚΚΕ Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας

Σύνταξη
Superleague: «Η μεγαλύτερη πρόκληση για το ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο, η πιο επιτυχημένη χρονιά της 25ετίας»
Ποδόσφαιρο 19.05.25

Superleague: «Η μεγαλύτερη πρόκληση για το ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο, η πιο επιτυχημένη χρονιά της 25ετίας»

Ο Media Consultant της UEFA, Ανδρέας Δημάτος, ανέλυσε για λογαριασμό της Superleague την παρουσία των ελληνικών ομάδων στις ευρωπαϊκές διοργανώσεις, τη σεζόν που ολοκληρώθηκε, αλλά και τη μεγάλη ευκαιρία ενόψει της νέας 2025-26.

Σύνταξη
«Ζούσα μέσα σε ένα ψέμα»: Το οικογενειακό μυστικό που έκρυβε η Μαρίσκα Χάργκιτεϊ για πάνω από 30 χρόνια
My Mom Jayne 19.05.25

«Ζούσα μέσα σε ένα ψέμα»: Το οικογενειακό μυστικό που έκρυβε η Μαρίσκα Χάργκιτεϊ για πάνω από 30 χρόνια

Η σταρ της σειράς Low & Order Μαρίσκα Χάργκιτεϊ, αποκάλυψε το μεγάλο μυστικό της οικογένειάς της - ένα θέμα για το οποίο δεν είχε μιλήσει για περισσότερες από τρεις δεκαετίες.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Κι όμως, ακόμα και τα πιο προηγμένα μοντέλα ΑΙ δεν ξέρουν να διαβάζουν την ώρα και την ημερομηνία
Τεχνητή ασχετοσύνη 19.05.25

Κι όμως, ακόμα και τα πιο προηγμένα μοντέλα ΑΙ δεν ξέρουν να διαβάζουν την ώρα και την ημερομηνία

Κανένα από τα μοντέλα που δοκιμάστηκε δεν μπορούσε να ερμηνεύει σωστά τις θέσεις των δεικτών του ρολογιού ή να κάνει υπολογισμούς στο ημερολόγιο.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
