The Football We Want: Evangelos Marinakis’ Embrace With OFI Crete Owner Michael Bousis During the Greek Cup Final

Olympiacos FC was the big winner of the Betsson Greek Cup final on Saturday evening, defeating OFI Crete 2-0 and winning the 19th Double in the Club’s history, as the Piraeus side had already won the Super League Championship for the 2024-2025 season.

The Reds concluded the Club’s centennial season – Olympiacos was founded in March 1925 – in the best possible manner, lifting the Greek Cup in a packed Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA), and with the final serving as a celebration of Greek football.

Olympiacos’ owner and President, Evangelos Marinakis, embraced and had a friendly one-on-one exchange with OFI Crete President Michael Bousis on the pitch just prior to the commencement of the Cup final, again demonstrating that sports unite. The scene was indicative of an evening where every facet of the Cup final was organized in exemplary fashion.

Source: tovima.com