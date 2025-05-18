Κυριακή 18 Μαϊου 2025
18.05.2025 | 14:43
Άνδρας εντοπίστηκε νεκρός σε μονοπάτι στον Γιούχτα Ηρακλείου
18.05.2025 | 14:20
Επίθεση με γκαζάκια στο σπίτι του πρώην προέδρου του ΕΟΔΑΣΑΑΜ
The Football We Want: Evangelos Marinakis’ Embrace With OFI Crete Owner Michael Bousis During the Greek Cup Final
English edition 18 Μαΐου 2025 | 16:41

The Football We Want: Evangelos Marinakis’ Embrace With OFI Crete Owner Michael Bousis During the Greek Cup Final

The Olympiacos FC owner and the owner of OFI Crete had a friendly tete-a-tete during the Betsson Cup final on Saturday at the Athens Olympic Stadium, a match that was served as a celebration for Greek football

Τα μάτια μας «αλλάζουν» με κάθε αναπνοή- Γιατί αυτή η ανακάλυψη είναι σημαντική;

Τα μάτια μας «αλλάζουν» με κάθε αναπνοή- Γιατί αυτή η ανακάλυψη είναι σημαντική;

Olympiacos FC was the big winner of the Betsson Greek Cup final on Saturday evening, defeating OFI Crete 2-0 and winning the 19th Double in the Club’s history, as the Piraeus side had already won the Super League Championship for the 2024-2025 season.

The Reds concluded the Club’s centennial season – Olympiacos was founded in March 1925 – in the best possible manner, lifting the Greek Cup in a packed Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA), and with the final serving as a celebration of Greek football.

Olympiacos’ owner and President, Evangelos Marinakis, embraced and had a friendly one-on-one exchange with OFI Crete President Michael Bousis on the pitch just prior to the commencement of the Cup final, again demonstrating that sports unite. The scene was indicative of an evening where every facet of the Cup final was organized in exemplary fashion.

Source: tovima.com

Αγρότες: Πόσο «πληρώνουν» τη γραφειοκρατία της ΚΑΠ [γραφήματα]

Αγρότες: Πόσο «πληρώνουν» τη γραφειοκρατία της ΚΑΠ [γραφήματα]

Τα μάτια μας «αλλάζουν» με κάθε αναπνοή- Γιατί αυτή η ανακάλυψη είναι σημαντική;

Τα μάτια μας «αλλάζουν» με κάθε αναπνοή- Γιατί αυτή η ανακάλυψη είναι σημαντική;

World
Kίνα: Επιβάλλει δασμούς αντιντάμπινγκ σε πλαστικά από ΗΠΑ, ΕΕ, Ιαπωνία και Ταϊβάν

Kίνα: Επιβάλλει δασμούς αντιντάμπινγκ σε πλαστικά από ΗΠΑ, ΕΕ, Ιαπωνία και Ταϊβάν

A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding
English edition 17.05.25

A Summer Furnace: Athens Metro Struggles with Heat, Overcrowding

Currently, around 800,000 people use Athens’ fixed-track transit daily. In 2024, ridership increased by 8% compared to 2023, and 25% compared to 2022, a clear sign that Athenians are returning to public transit following the pandemic

Σύνταξη
Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius
English edition 16.05.25

Grigoris Georgatos – A football genius

The Greek version of Roberto Carlos was one of the all-time greats for the Reds, as he readily provided moments of magic and enjoyment on the pitch

Σύνταξη
Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad
English edition 15.05.25

Lajos Détári – Even the Gods have gone mad

In the summer of 1988 Olympiacos brought the Hungarian super star to Greece, a landmark player transfer for Greek football that was accompanied by a legendary welcome, excesses, glory and the advent of the ‘barren years’

Σύνταξη
Ο Έλτον Τζον θα μηνύσει την κυβέρνηση για την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη και τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα
Πνευματική ιδιοκτησία 18.05.25

Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Ο Έλτον Τζον καταγγέλλει το «εγκληματικό» σχέδιο για τα δικαιώματα πνευματικής ιδιοκτησίας

Ο Έλτον Τζον δήλωσε ότι είναι έτοιμος να «δώσει μάχη μέχρι τέλους» και να οδηγήσει την κυβέρνηση ενώπιον της δικαιοσύνης, εφόσον χρειαστεί, για αυτήν τη «μεγάλης κλίμακας κλοπή».

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: Η επέκταση των μαχών στη Γάζα ρισκάρει τις ζωές των ομήρων, καταγγέλλουν οι οικογένειές τους
Η ανακοίνωση 18.05.25

Η επέκταση των μαχών από το Ισραήλ στη Γάζα ρισκάρει τις ζωές των ομήρων, καταγγέλλουν οι οικογένειές τους

Το Ισραήλ αποφάσισε την κλιμάκωση των χερσαίων επιχειρήσεων στη Γάζα, με τους συγγενείς των ομήρων να αντιδρούν σε αυτή την απόφαση

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Τα 7 σημάδια που δείχνουν ότι η αγορά εργασίας βρίσκεται στα πρόθυρα μιας σοβαρής κατάρρευσης
Μαύρα σύννεφα 18.05.25

Τα 7 σημάδια που δείχνουν ότι η αγορά εργασίας βρίσκεται στα πρόθυρα μιας σοβαρής κατάρρευσης

Η αγορά εργασίας αρχίζει να εμφανίζει ρωγμές - Οιωνοί στην άλλη άκρη του Ατλαντικού υποδηλώνουν πως ένας «καυτός» δυτικός άνεμος δεν αποκλείεται να επηρεάσει το ευρωπαϊκό στερέωμα

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Γουέστ Χαμ – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ 1-2: Μεγάλο διπλό στο Λονδίνο και όλα ανοιχτά!
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.05.25

Γουέστ Χαμ – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ 1-2: Μεγάλο διπλό στο Λονδίνο και όλα ανοιχτά!

Η Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ πανηγύρισε μια πολύ σημαντική νίκη στην έδρα της Γουέστ Χαμ (1-2) και παραμένουν όλα ανοιχτά για τα ευρωπαϊκά εισιτήρια – Τα πάντα θα κριθούν την τελευταία αγωνιστική.

Σύνταξη
Υγεία: Αστείρευτες οι ψευδείς πληροφορίες – Πώς μπορεί να μπει «ΣΤΟΠ» στην παραπληροφόρηση
Ρωτήστε ειδικούς 18.05.25

Αστείρευτες οι ψευδείς πληροφορίες για την υγεία - Πώς μπορεί να μπει «ΣΤΟΠ» στην παραπληροφόρηση

Ιδιαίτερα σοβαρό είναι το πρόβλημα της διάδοσης ψευδών πληροφοριών σχετικά με ζητήματα υγείας, θέτοντας σε κίνδυνο τους ανυποψίαστους πολίτες

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Νιουκάστλ
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.05.25

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Νιουκάστλ

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Νιουκάστλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άρσεναλ – Νιουκάστλ για την 37η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
«Τα δελφίνια»: Αντιπολιτευτικά πυρά για την κατάρρευση της τοιχογραφίας – Η απάντηση της Μενδώνη
«Ριπές ανέμων» 18.05.25

Αντιπολιτευτικά πυρά για την κατάρρευση της τοιχογραφίας στο ανάκτορο της Κνωσού - Η απάντηση της Μενδώνη

Η τοιχογραφία με τα δελφίνια αποτελούνταν από τρία μέρη. Τα δύο από αυτά αποκολλήθηκαν και έπεσαν με αποτέλεσμα να υποστούν σοβαρές φθορές και να σπάσουν.

Σύνταξη
