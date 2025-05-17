One in Three Greeks Failed to Pay Electricity Bills in 2024

Roughly one in three Greeks failed to pay their electricity bills in 2024, according to the 2024 annual report by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAAEY).

The report revealed that the aggregate sum of these arrears amounted to €3.2 billion in 2024 from 2,593,285 electricity meters, meaning 32 percent of consumers—roughly one in three—have failed to pay their electricity providers.

Industry experts attribute this increase in overdue debt to the rising cost of living and inflation, which made it hard for households and businesses to keep up with utility payments.

A comparison with data from 2023 reveals that the number of defaulting customers on their electricity bills, including both current and former clients who have switched providers, has remained relatively stable.

A closer look at the breakdown between current and former customers shows that the number of current clients with unpaid bills in 2024 stood at 1,375,314—almost unchanged from the 1,335,437 recorded the previous year. Yet, the debt in this group nearly doubled, climbing to more than €1.7 billion in 2024 from €974.9 million in 2023.

For former customers—those who switched electricity providers while leaving unpaid bills behind—both the number of delinquent meters and the total outstanding debt remained unchanged year-on-year. In both 2023 and 2024, there were 1,217,971 such meters, with debts totaling approximately €1.44 billion.

