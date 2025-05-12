Δευτέρα 12 Μαϊου 2025
Greek PM in Rome for Greece–Italy High-Level Cooperation Council
12 Μαΐου 2025 | 11:59

Greek PM in Rome for Greece–Italy High-Level Cooperation Council

The visit underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two Mediterranean EU member states, as both Athens and Rome seek to jointly address regional and European challenges.

Σύνταξη
Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in Rome Monday for a series of high-level talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as the two leaders convene the Greece–Italy High-Level Cooperation Council, a key forum expected to yield a range of bilateral agreements across multiple sectors.

According to Greek government sources, the visit highlights the “multi-level cooperation” between the two countries, particularly in areas of shared geopolitical and economic interest.

Migration at the Forefront

A central topic of discussion is expected to be migration, a pressing issue for both Greece and Italy, given their geographic roles on the front line of the EU’s external borders. The two nations have consistently emphasized the need for a comprehensive European approach, including:

  • Stronger border controls,
  • Enhanced cooperation with third countries,
  • Increased returns of irregular migrants,
  • And a fair balance between responsibility and solidarity among EU states.

Mitsotakis and Meloni are expected to align their views ahead of key European Council discussions, advocating for policies that reflect the complexity of the migration issue while respecting human rights and European values.

Broader Agenda: Defense, Security, and Energy

Beyond migration, the two leaders will also address a range of critical issues including:

  • European security and defense, with a focus on strengthening bilateral defense ties,
  • Cooperation with third countries on security matters,
  • And advancing the EU’s strategic autonomy in line with shared democratic values, while avoiding new external dependencies.

Athens emphasizes that partnerships with external actors should be grounded in common European principles.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

The High-Level Cooperation Council will bring together ministers from both governments to discuss concrete initiatives. Mitsotakis is accompanied by a high-profile delegation including Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, and several other key ministers from portfolios such as:

  • Public Order,
  • Economic Development,
  • Agriculture,
  • Digital Governance,
  • Climate Crisis and Civil Protection,
  • Transportation,
  • Environment and Energy.

The broad agenda will cover areas such as:

  • Trade and investment,
  • Energy cooperation, with special emphasis on strengthening the Greece–Italy electricity interconnection,
  • Connectivity and infrastructure projects, positioning the two countries as strategic links between Europe and North Africa,
  • And closer cooperation in the transportation sector.

Outcomes of the council meetings, including potential agreements, are expected to be announced following the conclusion of the summit.

Source: tovima.com

Μεταφορές
Κυβέρνηση: Η Μελόνι και το ιταλικό «κλειδί» για τον ελληνικό σιδηρόδρομο με το βλέμμα στο εκλογικό έτος 2027  

Κυβέρνηση: Η Μελόνι και το ιταλικό «κλειδί» για τον ελληνικό σιδηρόδρομο με το βλέμμα στο εκλογικό έτος 2027  

Δευτέρα 12 Μαϊου 2025
