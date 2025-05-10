Who is Investing in the Luxury Real Estate Along the Athenian Riviera?

Agrowing number of international buyers are turning their attention to the Athenian Riviera, which has seen a notable rise in high-end property transactions in recent months. According to a report from the Athens News Agency, the stretch of coastline south of Athens is now considered one of the more active luxury real estate markets in Europe for the 2024–2025 period, drawing interest from a wide range of wealthy investors.

While motivations and preferences vary by region, the overall trend reflects sustained international interest in properties along the Riviera, shaped by lifestyle choices.

Vouliagmeni: High-End Demand for Privacy and Seafront Access

Vouliagmeni continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, especially from the United States, the UAE, and Northern Europe, according to figures cited by the Athens News Agency. Properties in the area command some of the highest prices in the Riviera, with an average of €7,441 per square meter and top-end listings exceeding €10 million. Buyers are reportedly drawn to beachfront villas offering privacy, concierge services, and proximity to the Four Seasons resort and Asteras marina.

Corina Saia, CEO of Premier Realty Greece, described Vouliagmeni as a place “where discretion meets absolute luxury.”

Glyfada: Popular Among Urban Professionals

In Glyfada, the appeal lies in its mix of modern amenities and coastal lifestyle. The Athens News Agency notes that the area has become increasingly attractive to professionals, remote workers, and second-home buyers from urban centers such as London, Berlin, and New York. With average property prices above €5,000 per square meter, common features include smart-home systems, private gyms, and pools.

Saia said that many buyers seek to maintain “urban elegance” while gaining access to seaside living.

Voula: A Residential Option for Families and the Diaspora

Voula is emerging as a quieter alternative within the Riviera, according to the report. The area, which averages €5,680 per square meter, is reportedly attracting families and individuals from the Greek diaspora, particularly from the U.S., Australia, and Canada. Many are seeking long-term or retirement residences, prioritizing security and green space over more commercial or high-density zones.

Hellinikon: Development-Driven Interest

The Athens News Agency highlights the role of the €8 billion smart city development in Hellinikon as a key driver of new real estate interest. The area, averaging €5,039 per square meter, is appealing to investors particularly from Israel, China, and Germany. Though the long-term returns remain to be seen, buyers are showing interest in properties that incorporate sustainability features and expected capital gains.

Varkiza and Sounio: Low-Density Coastal Living

Further south, Varkiza and Sounio are seeing demand from individuals looking for seasonal or retirement properties in low-density settings. Prices in these areas range from €5,000 to €6,000 per square meter. “Buyers often arrive by boat,” Saia noted in the Athens News Agency report. “They are looking for villa-style homes with access to the sea, mainly for summer use.”

Multiple Micro-Markets, Varied Buyers

“The Athenian Riviera is not a single market, it is many micro-markets, each tailored to a different lifestyle,” Saia told the Athens News Agency.

Source: tovima.com