Who is Investing in the Luxury Real Estate Along the Athenian Riviera?
English edition 10 Μαΐου 2025 | 11:04

Who is Investing in the Luxury Real Estate Along the Athenian Riviera?

“The Athenian Riviera is not a single market, it is many micro-markets, each tailored to a different lifestyle”

Spotlight

Agrowing number of international buyers are turning their attention to the Athenian Riviera, which has seen a notable rise in high-end property transactions in recent months. According to a report from the Athens News Agency, the stretch of coastline south of Athens is now considered one of the more active luxury real estate markets in Europe for the 2024–2025 period, drawing interest from a wide range of wealthy investors.

While motivations and preferences vary by region, the overall trend reflects sustained international interest in properties along the Riviera, shaped by lifestyle choices.

Vouliagmeni: High-End Demand for Privacy and Seafront Access

Corina Saia, CEO of Premier Realty Greece, described Vouliagmeni as a place “where discretion meets absolute luxury.”

Glyfada: Popular Among Urban Professionals

Saia said that many buyers seek to maintain “urban elegance” while gaining access to seaside living.

Voula: A Residential Option for Families and the Diaspora

Voula is emerging as a quieter alternative within the Riviera, according to the report. The area, which averages €5,680 per square meter, is reportedly attracting families and individuals from the Greek diaspora, particularly from the U.S., Australia, and Canada. Many are seeking long-term or retirement residences, prioritizing security and green space over more commercial or high-density zones.

Hellinikon: Development-Driven Interest

The Athens News Agency highlights the role of the €8 billion smart city development in Hellinikon as a key driver of new real estate interest. The area, averaging €5,039 per square meter, is appealing to investors particularly from Israel, China, and Germany. Though the long-term returns remain to be seen, buyers are showing interest in properties that incorporate sustainability features and expected capital gains.

Varkiza and Sounio: Low-Density Coastal Living

Further south, Varkiza and Sounio are seeing demand from individuals looking for seasonal or retirement properties in low-density settings. Prices in these areas range from €5,000 to €6,000 per square meter. “Buyers often arrive by boat,” Saia noted in the Athens News Agency report. “They are looking for villa-style homes with access to the sea, mainly for summer use.”

Multiple Micro-Markets, Varied Buyers

“The Athenian Riviera is not a single market, it is many micro-markets, each tailored to a different lifestyle,” Saia told the Athens News Agency.

Source: tovima.com

