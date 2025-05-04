Κυριακή 04 Μαϊου 2025
Greece Slams Erdogan Over Cyprus Remarks Amid UN Peace Efforts
English edition 04 Μαΐου 2025

Greece Slams Erdogan Over Cyprus Remarks Amid UN Peace Efforts

Greek diplomatic sources underscored that any attempt to impose ‘faits accomplis’ in the occupied territories represents a highly negative development.

Spotlight

Athens has issued a firm response through diplomatic sources to the provocative statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus, on Saturday, May 3.

While inaugurating the newly constructed “presidential complex”, Erdogan declared that Turkey was “placing yet another seal on these lands” and “offering another magnificent project to the Turkish Cypriot people.”

Greek diplomatic sources underscored that any attempt to impose ‘faits accomplis’ in the occupied territories represents a highly negative development.

They stressed that such actions come at a time when significant efforts are being undertaken by the United Nations Secretary-General to revive informal discussions on the Cyprus issue. These include the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar as the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Cyprus.

The same sources reiterated that Greece’s steadfast goal remains the reunification of Cyprus under the agreed framework of the United Nations, in a manner that serves the interests of all Cypriots and contributes to international peace and security.

Meanwhile, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides weighed in on Erdogan’s statements, which alluded to “realities” regarding the Cyprus issue.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Cyprus, Christodoulides emphasized the long-standing reality of a “50-year illegal occupation” of part of the island.

He also pointed to the growing opposition among Turkish Cypriots, highlighting their increasingly vocal reactions to Ankara’s actions — including recent protests over social issues such as the headscarf.

According to Christodoulides, Erdogan’s visit appears largely driven by these internal tensions within the Turkish Cypriot community. He questioned whether the visit would yield the intended results, suggesting that it may not align with the actual desires and will of the Turkish Cypriot population.











