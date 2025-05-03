Σάββατο 03 Μαϊου 2025
RRF – Greece Receives €3.1BN from Fund
English edition 03 Μαΐου 2025 | 12:01

RRF – Greece Receives €3.1BN from Fund

With this latest tranche, Greece has now received a total of €21.3 billion from the RRF, surpassing 59% of the total budget allocated under its national recovery plan, “Greece 2.0.”

Σύνταξη
A
A
The European Commission has disbursed €3.1 billion to Greece from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), following the successful completion of the country’s fifth payment request, submitted at the end of December 2024.

With this latest tranche, Greece has now received a total of €21.3 billion from the RRF, surpassing 59% of the total budget allocated under its national recovery plan, “Greece 2.0.”

According to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, this payment request related to the fulfillment of 32 milestones and targets—29 under the grant component and three under the loan component of the plan. As a result, Greece has now completed 139 milestones, or more than 35% of its overall target of 394, placing it well above the EU-27 average of 29%.

Under the grant section, completed milestones included the contracting of major projects such as urban planning initiatives across 750 municipal units nationwide, and more than 65 strategic urban redevelopment projects in municipalities—among them the redevelopment of Votanikos and the Athenian Riviera. Other key achievements included the implementation of the “antiNERO” forest protection plan, reforestation efforts, and anti-erosion and flood control works in the regions of Evros and Rhodope.

Further progress was made with the approval of over 20 innovation centers at universities and 70 Research Excellence Partnerships between Greek universities and private enterprises. The energy upgrade of an additional 8,000 homes under the “Exoikonomo” program was completed, along with the launch of new energy efficiency schemes.

In terms of reforms, important advancements were also recorded: VAT refund processes have been expedited, the Hellenic Cadastre reached 85% completion in its mapping efforts, and a legislative framework was enacted to support the transition to high-speed broadband infrastructure.

Source: Tovima.com

Business
New Yorker, Vakko: Οι «άγνωστοι» ξένοι παίκτες που θέλουν να ντύσουν τους Έλληνες

New Yorker, Vakko: Οι «άγνωστοι» ξένοι παίκτες που θέλουν να ντύσουν τους Έλληνες

Τουρισμός
Αθήνα: Έτος ρεκόρ για τα πολυτελή ξενοδοχεία το 2024

Αθήνα: Έτος ρεκόρ για τα πολυτελή ξενοδοχεία το 2024

