Σάββατο 03 Μαϊου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
03.05.2025 | 10:25
Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις την Κυριακή στην Αττική λόγω αγώνα δρόμου
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΑΠΑ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
BofA Sees Eurozone Periphery Leading Growth Amid Strains
English edition 03 Μαΐου 2025 | 09:34

BofA Sees Eurozone Periphery Leading Growth Amid Strains

The investment recovery and reform momentum are expected to continue driving Greece’s growth through 2025 and 2026

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Τα μυστικά για να καίτε λίπος με περπάτημα

Τα μυστικά για να καίτε λίπος με περπάτημα

Spotlight

Bank of America (BofA) is striking an optimistic tone on the prospects of the eurozone periphery, despite the lingering impact of trade tariff shocks that have somewhat delayed the region’s growth momentum. Greece follows this positive trend according to the bank’s latest analysis.

Bank of America forecasts the eurozone’s peripheral economies will continue to outpace the broader bloc in 2025 and 2026. However, it warns that uneven post-2020 recoveries and differing growth structures pose ongoing risks. Added pressures from tariff uncertainty and rising bond yields further cloud the outlook.

Bank of America highlights fiscal policy as a key vulnerability, noting limited room for national governments to act independently. With pressures from post-pandemic shifts and evolving policy landscapes, careful fiscal management will be essential.

Despite the common pressures, regional economies on the eurozone’s periphery have largely outperformed the broader average since the pandemic.

Greece, in particular, is highlighted for the strength and consistency of its performance, which BofA attributes to three main factors that emerged in the pandemic era: a significant rebound in capital expenditure, a relatively muted transmission of European Central Bank monetary tightening, and a steadfast commitment to fiscal discipline and structural reforms.

These same factors—especially the investment recovery and reform momentum—are expected to continue driving Greece’s growth through 2025 and 2026.

At the same time, the bank acknowledges the limitations of Greece’s growth exposure. The country’s lower interest rate sensitivity means that the benefits from potential monetary easing will likely be more subdued compared to its eurozone peers.

Moreover, although Greece has lagged in bringing inflation down, increases in the minimum wage during 2023 and 2024 have already led to earlier-than-expected gains in real income.

The European Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) remains a critical element in the outlook. While all peripheral countries stand to benefit from its implementation, fiscal constraints limit how far national governments can push on their own. This places heightened importance on the efficient and timely deployment of EU funds to address long-term structural issues.

Despite relative strength in the periphery, BofA has lowered growth forecasts for several eurozone countries amid rising trade policy uncertainty and tighter tariffs.

Projections for Italy, Greece, and Portugal were each cut by 40 basis points for 2025–26, while Ireland faced a sharper 70-point downgrade. Spain is expected to hold up better, helped by strong carry-over momentum from 2025.

BofA’s updated GDP growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 are as follows: Italy at 0.4% and 0.7%, Spain at 2.4% and 1.5%, Portugal at 2.2% and 1.6%, Greece at 1.7% for both years, and Ireland at 3.5% and 1.9%. The eurozone as a whole is expected to grow by 0.8% in 2025 and 1.0% in 2026.

Source: Tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ποιες εισηγμένες φοβούνται και ποιες όχι τη βουτιά του δολαρίου 

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Ποιες εισηγμένες φοβούνται και ποιες όχι τη βουτιά του δολαρίου 

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Τα μυστικά για να καίτε λίπος με περπάτημα

Τα μυστικά για να καίτε λίπος με περπάτημα

OT FORUM
Τελική ευθεία για το 5ο OT FORUM – «Νέα Εποχή για τις Κεφαλαιαγορές»

Τελική ευθεία για το 5ο OT FORUM – «Νέα Εποχή για τις Κεφαλαιαγορές»

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol
English edition 02.05.25

Tasos Koumplis – A Player Symbol

The Olympiacos’ star never wore another club's jersey, while transforming volleyball in Greece in the process

Σύνταξη
The Red Gloves
English edition 02.05.25

The Red Gloves

From Kleidouchakis and Grammatikopoulos to our own era and Tzolakis, the No. 1 jersey has been worn by many. And many a fine goalkeeper has left a legacy for his successors to follow

Σύνταξη
The Cup Final of the Century 
English edition 30.04.25

The Cup Final of the Century 

 It wasn't just a football match, it was a historic event, an almost absurd experience, where the result took a back seat to the tension, the drama and an existential rush

Σύνταξη
Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General
English edition 29.04.25

Stavros Daifas – A Foot Soldier and a General

An executive whose dedication to the Club and winning spirit were unparalleled - he was at the helm at crucial moments in Olympiacos’ history, when his presence guaranteed that the team performed at its very best

Σύνταξη
We rule this land
English edition 29.04.25

We rule this land

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Olympiacos’ home and other historic venues

Σύνταξη
inStream
Αντιδράσεις για Αταμάν στην Τουρκία: «Σκάνδαλο ότι είναι προπονητής της Εθνικής» (pics, vids)
Euroleague 03.05.25

Αντιδράσεις για Αταμάν στην Τουρκία: «Σκάνδαλο ότι είναι προπονητής της Εθνικής» (pics, vids)

Ο Εργκίν Αταμάν είχε μια πολύ... ιδιαίτερη αντίδραση στο ματς του Παναθηναϊκού με την Εφές φεύγοντας για τα αποδυτήρια, με τους Τούρκους να τον αποδοκιμάζουν έντονα – Τι γράφεται στο «X» για τον προπονητή του «τριφυλλιού».

Σύνταξη
Το ΕΚΠΑ τίμησε τη μνήμη του Παναγιώτη Κοντού μετονομάζοντας το Διδασκαλείο Νέας Ελληνικής Γλώσσας
Αναγκαία τιμή 03.05.25

Το ΕΚΠΑ τίμησε τη μνήμη του Παναγιώτη Κοντού μετονομάζοντας το Διδασκαλείο Νέας Ελληνικής Γλώσσας

Τιμώντας τον καθηγητή Παναγιώτη Κοντό, που «έφυγε» πέρσι, το ΕΚΠΑ μετονόμασε το Διδασκαλείο Νέας Ελληνικής Γλώσσας, σε Διδασκαλείο Νέας Ελληνικής Γλώσσας - ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ

Σύνταξη
Εκλογές στην Αυστραλία: Στις κάλπες με το βλέμμα στραμμένο σε Τραμπ και κόστος διαβίωσης
Βουλευτικές εκλογές 03.05.25

Οι Αυστραλοί στις κάλπες με το βλέμμα στραμμένο σε Τραμπ και κόστος διαβίωσης - Τι δείχνουν οι δημοσκοπήσεις

Tα δύο μεγάλα κόμματα στην Αυστραλία εστίασαν στο κόστος διαβίωσης. Οι δημοσκοπήσεις, ωστόσο, δείχνουν ότι η αβεβαιότητα που πηγάζει από τους δασμούς του Τραμπ μετατράπηκε γρήγορα σε σημαντικό θέμα

Σύνταξη
Σάρλοτ Γουντ: «Προτιμώ να δείχνουμε θάρρος, όχι να ελπίζουμε»
Language & Books 03.05.25

Σάρλοτ Γουντ: «Προτιμώ να δείχνουμε θάρρος, όχι να ελπίζουμε»

Η αυστραλή συγγραφέας Σάρλοτ Γουντ, υποψήφια για Μπούκερ 2024, μιλάει για το μυθιστόρημά της «Stone yard devotional», το οποίο συστήνει ως ένα από τα καλύτερα της σεζόν το έγκριτο lithub.com, για την κλιματική κρίση στην Αυστραλία και την ηθική στάση των πολιτών

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Όταν η οικονομία πάει καλά οι φούστες των γυναικών κονταίνουν – Όταν υπάρχει φτώχεια, μακραίνουν
Μίνι, μίντι, μάξι 03.05.25

Όταν η οικονομία πάει καλά οι φούστες των γυναικών κονταίνουν – Όταν υπάρχει φτώχεια, μακραίνουν

Όταν η οικονομία των κρατών και οι τράπεζες καταρρέουν οι γυναίκες βλέπουν τον ενδυματολογικό τους κώδικα (και κυρίως τις φούστες τους) να συντηρικοποιείται.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Κάποιοι βολεύονται να στοχοποιούν τα δημόσια πανεπιστήμια αντί να αναλαμβάνουν την ευθύνη τους
Editorial 03.05.25

Κάποιοι βολεύονται να στοχοποιούν τα δημόσια πανεπιστήμια αντί να αναλαμβάνουν την ευθύνη τους

Κάποια στιγμή να τελειώνει το παραμυθάκι ότι για τα κακώς κείμενα στα πανεπιστήμια φταίει ότι είναι δημόσια και έχουν δημοκρατικά εκλεγμένες διοικήσεις

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
ΥΠΕΞ για Συρία: Βαθιά ανησυχία για το ξέσπασμα θρησκευτικής βίας κατά των Δρούζων
«Να τερματιστεί η βία» 03.05.25

ΥΠΕΞ για Συρία: Βαθιά ανησυχία για το ξέσπασμα θρησκευτικής βίας κατά των Δρούζων

Το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών τονίζει για τη Συρία την ανάγκη για θεσμούς χωρίς αποκλεισμούς που θα διασφαλίζουν την ασφάλεια και την πλήρη ενσωμάτωση όλων των εθνοτικών και θρησκευτικών κοινοτήτων

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το all cash του Περιστέρη, ανοίγει η «βεντάλια» της Qualco, οι επόμενες κινήσεις Εξάρχου, οι θέσεις τη Aegean, η δέσμευση Karas, τα ραντάρ του Ιωάννου, τα ραντεβού των τραπεζιτών

Το all cash του Περιστέρη, ανοίγει η «βεντάλια» της Qualco, οι επόμενες κινήσεις Εξάρχου, οι θέσεις τη Aegean, η δέσμευση Karas, τα ραντάρ του Ιωάννου, τα ραντεβού των τραπεζιτών

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

Με νέες ρυθμίσεις ξεπαγώνουν οικοδομικές άδειες

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

100 ημέρες Τραμπ: Οι 30 στιγμές μιας θητείας που ξεκίνησε όπως καμία άλλη

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ο γιος του Arnold Schwarzenegger είναι το επόμενο μεγάλο όνομα του Hollywood

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Πώς να προσθέσετε 15 χρόνια στην ζωή σας

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Παιδί: Τελικά δεν είναι καλό να του λέμε πόσο υπέροχο είναι;

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

Αντιπυρική περίοδος: Παράταση της προθεσμίας καθαρισμού οικοπέδων μέχρι 15 Ιουνίου – «Τσουχτερά» πρόστιμα

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 03 Μαϊου 2025
Απόρρητο