Public Services in Greece to Go Under Review with New Rating Tool
English edition 25 Απριλίου 2025

Public Services in Greece to Go Under Review with New Rating Tool

Public services will receive their evaluation scores and feedback directly, fostering a system of accountability and continuous improvement.

As early as next week, residents across Greece will be able to rate and provide feedback on a wide range of public services through a new government-run online platform, Interior Minister Thodoris Livanios announced on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure transparency, improve efficiency, and increase citizen engagement in public administration.

Users will be able to access the platform to evaluate central and local government services, assigning ratings on a scale from 1 to 10. In addition to numerical scores, the platform will offer two open comment sections: one for general feedback and a second for specific service requests.

The scope of services available for evaluation is wide, including government bodies such as EFKA (social security), DYPA (employment services), AADE (tax authority), the digital services of gov.gr, and even public amenities like playgrounds, green spaces, and cleanliness.

“We will all be able to evaluate the condition of these vital services that impact our daily lives and quality of life securely and easily via our computers,” said Minister Livanios in an interview to ERT.

The platform is expected to go live on Tuesday or Wednesday, targeting the approximately 5 million citizens registered in the National Communication Registry. These users will be prompted to answer between 40 and 50 questions in each round of evaluation.

Importantly, the data collected from these surveys will be made publicly accessible. Relevant public service departments will receive their evaluation scores and feedback directly, fostering a system of accountability and continuous improvement.

Livanios said that the evaluations will take place twice a year: once in April-May and again in October-November.

“This is a step toward a more responsive and citizen-centered public administration,” he concluded.

Source: Tovima.com

