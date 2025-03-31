Τρίτη 01 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.03.2025 | 16:12
Συστάσεις της επιτροπής εκτίμησης κινδύνου προς τους πολίτες για την κακοκαιρία
# ΕΚΡΕΜ ΙΜΑΜΟΓΛΟΥ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Was Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO of Okeanis Eco Tankers, cheering over extra earnings from carrying ‘sanctioned’ Russian oil?
English edition 31 Μαρτίου 2025 | 22:50

Was Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO of Okeanis Eco Tankers, cheering over extra earnings from carrying ‘sanctioned’ Russian oil?

Okeanis CEO Aristidis Alafouzos tried to give assurances that the company was not carrying sanctioned Russian oil – Recently published data point to the opposite

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ύπνος: Κοιμήσου και… ο μεταβολισμός σου δουλεύει!

Ύπνος: Κοιμήσου και… ο μεταβολισμός σου δουλεύει!

Spotlight

During a May 2024 Q1 earnings call with analysts, Okeanis CEO Aristidis Alafouzos tried to give assurances that the company was not carrying sanctioned Russian oil. Recently published data point to the opposite.

On 15 May 2024 Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO of the NYSE-listed Okeanis Eco Tankers, wrote a triumphant tweet about his company’s revenues. On a chart with spot earnings of rival companies he hand-drew the earnings of Okeanis, showing that the company had higher earnings for the past four quarters. The tweet was made one day ahead of the company’s Q1 2024 Conference Call.

Invited to this call, amongst others, were analysts from Fearnley Securities, Pareto Securities, ABG Sundal Collier, Clarksons Platou Securities, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, and B. Riley Securities. Also invited were representatives of Okeanis’ shareholders, apart from the Alafouzos family, and major investment banks including State Street Bank and Trust Company, Avanza Bank AB, Interactive Brokers LLC, Bank of New York Mellon, Brown Brothers Harriman (Lux.) SCA, Clearstream Banking, Nordnet Bank AB, Citibank, NORDNET LIVSFORSIKRING AS and Sogna Capital.

During that call, as reported by Tradewinds on 17 May 2024, Aristidis Alafouzos insisted that his company was still outperforming rivals and “said that bookings so far from April to June had been at $75,900 per day for 82% of days on its VLCCs and $60,800 per day for 57% of suezmax capacity. This is 50% and 48% respectively more than competitors that have released their bookings to date”.

However, this outperformance came under scrutiny during the call by the analysts who had been fielding questions from clients over these figures. One participant said that this “almost sounds too good to be true”.

Aristidis Alafouzos then tried to offer an explanation of this outperformance by pointing to the supposed good positioning of a relatively small fleet that could pick the exact cargoes they wanted, triangulate their charters and drastically reducing the time ships are sailing carrying ballast rather than cargo.

It seems that analysts were not convinced that Okeanis had basically reinvented the wheel – since all major shipping companies engage in such planning of charters – and analysts asked the obvious question: namely, whether such extra earnings implied the carrying of higher-risk oil price cap cargoes from Russia.

Such questions were expected to be raised, given the extent of Russian oil cargoes carried by both Okeanis Eco Tankers and Kyklades Maritime Corporation, the Alafouzos family’s privately-owned shipping company. This was well known among industry specialists at the time, but more recently made headlines when tovima.com revealed marine traffic about Alafouzos-owned ships carrying oil cargoes from Russian ports after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

When facts contradict words

According to the Tradewinds article, Aristidis Alafouzos insisted that the company had not been relying on higher-risk price cap cargoes from Russia. “The suezmax cargoes that we lifted from the Black Sea, they were all from CPC and I think most of them were fixtures to a US oil major”, he said, adding that Okeanis has not carried any Russian oil under the price cap in 2024 or since the beginning of 2023.

It is true that CPC is the Russian Black Sea terminal that exports a blend of 90% Kazakhstani and 10% Russian crude that is not under sanctions. It is also true, according to Maritime traffic data and cross-checked with market sources, that Okeanis does transport oil from CPC.

However, the marine traffic data that tovima.com published show that Okeanis also transported in 2023 and 2024 Russian oil under the price cap: from Novorossiysk, Primorsk, Murmansk, Kozmino and Ust-Luga.

According to these data, ships currently listed (according to the company’s website) as part of the Okeanis fleet, carried at least ten Russian price cap oil cargoes in 2023 and 2024. If we add to this number the cargoes carried by Kyklades Maritime Corporation, the company privately owned by the Alafouzos family (which has ships cross-listed with Okeanis), the number is much higher, meaning that a significant part of the cargoes carried by ships owned by the Alafouzos family had to do with price cap Russian oil.

Regarding the data pointing to Alafouzos-owned ships engaging significantly with carrying sanctioned Russian oil, we should add the fact that URALS (the benchmark for Russian oil) have been trading above the price cap for almost the entirety of this period, something that can be considered an extra “incentive” for those that want to engage in sanctions-breaching shipments. It is also well known in shipping that higher-than-average earnings often point to high-risk cargoes, including oil carried in breach of the sanctions.

When Alafouzos admits engaging in high-risk cargoes

During the call, Aristidis Alafouzos admitted carrying cargoes from areas that are considered high-risk, when there are “available and safe” cargoes. He also openly admitted that he would have no problem with carrying cargoes even from Venezuela and the Russian Black Sea ports: “I don’t think there’s any higher risk of loading in Libya, West Africa, Venezuela, Black Sea than in the AG [Arabian Gulf]”

Consequently, he described the company’s strategy in the following manner: “Once we are comfortable with safety, our job is to make as much money for the shareholders as we can”.

One might say that by describing the company’s choices in such a manner, Aristidis Alafouzos implicitly admitted that the company would have no problem carrying price-cap Russian cargo, irrespective of all the ethical and legal questions involved in such a choice.

Important questions remain unanswered

So far, Okeanis Eco Tankers have not given clear responses to the facts presented in the tovima.com article.

If one looks at the data about Alafouzos companies’ shipments out of Russia, one can find many instances of cargoes carried during the period in which the URALS price (the main benchmark of Russian sanctioned oil) exceeded the price-cap.

One can also find cargoes out of Kozmino, after the US Authorities’ alert on 17 April 2023 that cargoes out of that particular port, situated near Vladivostok and the terminal point of the Eastern Siberia – Pacific Ocean Pipeline, were exceeding the price cap.

Moreover, one can also find cargoes out of Murmansk, the Arctic Circle port, after the US sanctioned SUEK, the majority stakeholder of Murmansk port, on 23 February 2024.

Even more surprisingly, it appears that far from being an opportunistic play, there was a conscious effort on the part of the listed company to target such suspicious business. Indeed, several of their ships performed consecutive voyages from those Russian ports. For instance, between February and July 2023, M/T Folegandros only performed voyages from Murmansk to India. At the same time, M/T Kimolos and M/T Poliegos were also running a continuous service between the Russian ports of Murmansk, Ust Luga and Novorossiysk to India. It is unclear whether the companies protected their investors by carrying out any due diligence for those voyages, notably concerning the identity of the Charterers and the authenticity of the documentation provided (if any). Market sources raised specific questions about the identity of the charterers and the fact that some of them have changed names a number of times and none of them have entered into charters with any other reputable public company.

Did they take all the necessary steps to ensure that their vessels were loaded with cargoes that were not in breach of the price cap, including pre-loading attestations that these cargoes complied with the price cap and were not going to be sold at a higher price? Did they end up carrying cargoes with incomplete attestation that were sold at a higher price?

Have their vessels carried cargoes described as CN2707 (oils and other products that are outside the scope of the price cap) without testing analysis confirming that CN Code, and therefore risked carrying sanctioned oil products disguised as non-sanctioned?

Have their vessels been chartered or sub-chartered to companies that have been sanctioned by the US, EU or UK (whether or not they were sanctioned at the time), and what steps have they taken to avoid dealing with companies and vessels that are currently under sanctions?

To date, Okeanis Eco Tankers have also not responded to the serious allegations relating to the sale by Kyklades Maritime of Nissos Delos at the end of 2024, a tanker that now seems to be part of the Russian “dark fleet.” When they decided this sale, were they aware that this would be the outcome? Have they sold or otherwise disposed of any vessels that have subsequently been used in Russia, or that might now be characterized as part of the dark fleet or ended up being owned or operated by companies that have been sanctioned? Have they taken all the steps to avoid such a breach of EU directives?

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Αγορές
Αγορά συναλλάγματος: Η ρευστότητα στο μικροσκόπιο – Τι είναι το φαινόμενο της οφθαλμαπάτης

Αγορά συναλλάγματος: Η ρευστότητα στο μικροσκόπιο – Τι είναι το φαινόμενο της οφθαλμαπάτης

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Ύπνος: Κοιμήσου και… ο μεταβολισμός σου δουλεύει!

Ύπνος: Κοιμήσου και… ο μεταβολισμός σου δουλεύει!

Επιχειρήσεις
Μασούτης – Κρητικός: Υπέγραψαν συμφωνία και ήρθαν ένα βήμα πιο κοντά το deal

Μασούτης – Κρητικός: Υπέγραψαν συμφωνία και ήρθαν ένα βήμα πιο κοντά το deal

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Οταν χτυπούν οι καμπάνες
Σπορ 31.03.25

Οταν χτυπούν οι καμπάνες

Από το 1961 και με ελάχιστες διακοπές, Βραδυποριακός και Ταλαιπωριακός δίνουν μία φορά τον χρόνο ραντεβού στο γήπεδο της Προοδευτικής: μεσημέρι Μεγάλης Παρασκευής. Το αντάμωμα των παλαιμάχων του Ολυμπιακού και της Προοδευτικής

Σύνταξη
Γιουσέφ Eλ Αραμπί: «Μηχανή» των γκολ
Σπορ 31.03.25

Γιουσέφ Eλ Αραμπί: «Μηχανή» των γκολ

Αυθεντικός σκόρερ. Απο «ένστικτο». Και σημείο αναφοράς μιας ολόκληρης εποχής. Ο μαροκινός σέντερ φορ άφησε σημάδι ανεξίτηλο στο μεγάλο λιμάνι

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
When The Bells Toll…
English edition 31.03.25

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the 'Limping Legends' and the 'Geriatrics' have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The 'Limping Legends' are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)

Σύνταξη
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine
English edition 31.03.25

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense - an absolute natural - a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club

Σύνταξη
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field
English edition 28.03.25

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades

Σύνταξη
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’
English edition 28.03.25

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy

Σύνταξη
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
English edition 27.03.25

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Κακοκαιρία: Επιμένουν τα έντονα καιρικά φαινόμενα – Πού θα χτυπήσουν τις επόμενες ώρες – «Πνίγηκαν» οι Κυκλάδες
Live χάρτης 31.03.25

Επιμένει για δεύτερο 24ωρο η κακοκαιρία - Πού θα χτυπήσει τις επόμενες ώρες - «Πνίγηκαν» οι Κυκλάδες

Πρωτοφανείς πλημμύρες και καταστροφές από την κακοκαιρία στις Κυκλάδες. Τα περισσότερα προβλήματα εντοπίζονται στην Πάρο και τη Μύκονο. Έρχεται «τρίγωνο καταιγίδων» τις επόμενες ώρες. 112 σε Χίο, Σάμο και Ικαρία.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Κίνα: «Μπλόκο» στην πώληση 43 λιμένων σε αμερικανικό επενδυτικό κολοσσό
Νόμος περί μονοπωλίου 31.03.25

«Μπλόκο» της Κίνας στην πώληση 43 λιμένων σε αμερικανικό επενδυτικό κολοσσό

Η Κίνα εμπόδισε μια συμφωνία ύψους 23 δις δολαρίων για την πώληση 43 λιμανιών, δύο εξ αυτών στον Παναμά, σε έναν όμιλο υπό την ηγεσία του αμερικανικού επενδυτικού κολοσσού BlackRock.

Σύνταξη
Πιτζάμες, ρούχα, οδοντόβουρτσα και λίγο χόρτο: Οι πιο ντροπιαστικές συλλήψεις διασήμων
Rock stars 31.03.25

Πιτζάμες, ρούχα, οδοντόβουρτσα και λίγο χόρτο: Οι πιο ντροπιαστικές συλλήψεις διασήμων

Ο Πολ ΜακΚάρτνεϊ είχε καλό χόρτο και δεν του πήγαινε η καρδιά να το πετάξει στη τουαλέτα. Από την άλλη πάλι, ο Τζιμ Μόρισον μέθυσε και θέλησε να δείξει το πέος του μπροστά σε χιλιάδες θαυμαστές. Και κάπως έτσι, βρέθηκαν στο κρατητήριο.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Θαλάσσιος σχεδιασμός: Ώρα ευθύνης για την Αθήνα
Ελλάδα 31.03.25

Θαλάσσιος σχεδιασμός: Ώρα ευθύνης για την Αθήνα

Η χώρα μας καταδικάζεται από το Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο επειδή εξακολουθεί να μη συμμορφώνεται με την ευρωπαϊκή οδηγία χάραξης θαλάσσιου χωροταξικού σχεδιασμού στο Αιγαίο, το Ιόνιο και τα πελάγη νοτίως της Κρήτης.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα 11 δισ. των 37 εισηγμένων, συζητήσεις για Πύργο του Πειραιά και ΜΙΝΙΟΝ, περιμένει η Trastor, διευρύνει την παρουσία του ο Νάτσης, έρχεται νέα αγορά στην ενέργεια

Τα 11 δισ. των 37 εισηγμένων, συζητήσεις για Πύργο του Πειραιά και ΜΙΝΙΟΝ, περιμένει η Trastor, διευρύνει την παρουσία του ο Νάτσης, έρχεται νέα αγορά στην ενέργεια

Τα νέα ισχυρά όπλα εναντίον της παχυσαρκίας και οι προκλήσεις – Μια επιστημονική προσέγγιση

Τα νέα ισχυρά όπλα εναντίον της παχυσαρκίας και οι προκλήσεις – Μια επιστημονική προσέγγιση

Σε γερά θεμέλια η διαφθορά στις Πολεοδομίες

Σε γερά θεμέλια η διαφθορά στις Πολεοδομίες

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

Νέα μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ότι ο γάμος τελικά… παχαίνει

Νέα μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ότι ο γάμος τελικά… παχαίνει

Φορολογία και κόστος ζωής εξανεμίζουν την αύξηση στον κατώτατο μισθό

Φορολογία και κόστος ζωής εξανεμίζουν την αύξηση στον κατώτατο μισθό

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 01 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο