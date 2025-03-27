Παρασκευή 28 Μαρτίου 2025
28.03.2025 | 14:11
Φορολοταρία: Έγινε η κλήρωση – Δείτε αν κερδίσατε έως και 50.000 ευρώ
PPC: 2024 Goals on Target With EBITDA at 1.8bln€
English edition 27 Μαρτίου 2025 | 15:49

PPC: 2024 Goals on Target With EBITDA at 1.8bln€

Power utility announces data center ‘valley’ in western Macedonia of 1 GW, with energy of 2.7 GW

Σύνταξη
Spotlight

Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece’s dominant power utility, reported a strong adjusted EBITDA performance over the past two-year period, reaching 1.8 billion euros – or 41% – since 2023.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ATHEX-listed utility said an increase in investments in RES’s, “flexible production”, as well as in the distribution and digitalization infrastructure, has reduced risks for the company in the wake of its de-lignification process.

PPC said total investments reached three billion euros, of which it said 85% are growth oriented.

Installed power through renewable energy sources reached 5.5GW at the end of 2024, up from 4.6GW in 2023, and will eventually total 6.2GW after the completion of works in progress.

PPC’s lignite production in 2024 was reduced by 28% compared to 2023 to fall to 3.2TWh, which corresponds to 15% of the utility’s total production.

Conversely, RES production recorded a marginal increase in 2024 compared to 2023 (6.2TWh), despite a drop in hydroelectric production due to lower water reserves, or 29% of PPC’s total production. As a result, the sum of CO2 emissions (Scope 1) was reduced by roughly 2% compared to 2023.

A recent announcement by Greece’s Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAAEY) said PPC ended 2024 with a market share of 71.69% in the low-voltage sector, supplying 5.52 million power meters around the east Mediterranean country, slightly down from 72.3 percent and 5.56 million power meters a year earlier.

Data center ‘valley’

In a related development, PPC CEO Georgios Stassis on Wednesday first announced, in a teleconference with market analysts, that the Ptolemaida V lignite-fired unit will be shut down by 2025 and subsequently converted to an open cycle natgas-fired unit (350MW) by 2027. The unit is projected to produced up to 500MW when up and running.

Additionally, Stassis revealed that the prospect for the construction of a 300MW data center in the wider Kozani area of western Macedonia – the “heart” of Greece lignite fields and PPC power production.

He said with energy will be supplied by the converted Ptolemaida unit, photovoltaic production of up to 1.3GW and mega-batteries of 300MW, along with two hydroelectric reservoirs, 320 and 240MW, respectively.

In pointing to the creation of a data center “valley”, in fact, Stassis said PPC-owned land will host such infrastructure, which high-voltage lines already in place and within an hour-and-a-half from Thessaloniki.

Source: Tovima.com

Ακίνητα
Ακίνητα: Τέσσερις στους 10 ιδιοκτήτες στην Ελλάδα κατέχουν 2η κατοικία – Στο 64% η ιδιοκατοίκηση

Ακίνητα: Τέσσερις στους 10 ιδιοκτήτες στην Ελλάδα κατέχουν 2η κατοικία – Στο 64% η ιδιοκατοίκηση

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συγκρατούν και σήμερα οι τράπεζες, βαρίδια Πειραιώς και Alpha Bank

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Συγκρατούν και σήμερα οι τράπεζες, βαρίδια Πειραιώς και Alpha Bank

Τάκης Βεντίκος: Ο πατριάρχης του κουλουάρ
Σπορ 28.03.25

Τάκης Βεντίκος: Ο πατριάρχης του κουλουάρ

Ο άνθρωπος που αφιέρωσε όλη του τη ζωή στον Δαφνοστεφανωμένο Εφηβο, που μόχθησε για να επανιδρύσει από το μηδέν το τμήμα στίβου του Ολυμπιακού και ευτύχησε να το δει κυρίαρχο

Σύνταξη
Γιάννης Φουντούλης: «Αιώνιος» αρχηγός
Σπορ 28.03.25

Γιάννης Φουντούλης: «Αιώνιος» αρχηγός

Ο εμβληματικός «περιφερειακός» ήταν προορισμένος να τιμήσει τον Ολυμπιακό και να γράψει με χρυσά γράμματα το όνομά του στην ιστορία του συλλόγου. Σαν εκπλήρωση μιας προφητείας

Σύνταξη
English edition
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field
English edition 28.03.25

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades

Σύνταξη
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’
English edition 28.03.25

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy

Σύνταξη
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
English edition 27.03.25

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis
English edition 26.03.25

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Άνοιξε το Γενί Τζαμί για τους μουσουλμάνους τις τελευταίες μέρες του Ραμαζανιού
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη 28.03.25

Άνοιξε το Γενί Τζαμί για τους μουσουλμάνους τις τελευταίες μέρες του Ραμαζανιού

«Με τη λήξη της νηστείας ακολουθεί, την Κυριακή, η χαρά και η γιορτή», τόνισε ιμάμης Μοχάμεντ Ελζαχαμπι - Οι ώρες και οι μέρες που θα είναι ανοιχτό το Γενί Τζαμί στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Σύνταξη
Σεισμός στη Μιανμάρ: Φόβοι για εκατοντάδες νεκρούς – 80 οι αγνοούμενοι στην Μπανγκόκ
Τεράστια καταστροφή 28.03.25

Φόβοι για εκατοντάδες νεκρούς από τον σεισμό στη Μιανμάρ - Τουλάχιστον 80 αγνοούμενοι στην Μπανγκόκ

Διασώστης έκανε λόγο στο BBC για εκατόμβη νεκρών στον σεισμό της Μιανμάρ - Τους 80 έφτασαν οι αγνοούμενοι εργάτες στην οικοδομή που κατέρρευσε στην Μπανγκόκ

Σύνταξη
Απίστευτο σκηνικό στο Μπαρτσελόνα – Οσασούνα: Ο διαιτητής φάνηκε να πανηγυρίζει το χαμένο πέναλτι του Όλμο (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 28.03.25

Απίστευτο σκηνικό στο Μπαρτσελόνα – Οσασούνα: Ο διαιτητής φάνηκε να πανηγυρίζει το χαμένο πέναλτι του Όλμο (vid)

Σάλο προκάλεσε στην Ισπανία, ο διαιτητής του Μπαρτσελόνα – Οσασούνα, καθώς σε βίντεο που κυκλοφορεί φαίνεται σαν να πανηγυρίζει το χαμένο πέναλτι του Ντάνι Όλμο.

Σύνταξη
Τζέφρι Ρας – Ένας σπαρταριστός, ευλύγιστος, κομψός, μυώδης θεός στη σοφίτα του
Ξεχωριστός 28.03.25

Τζέφρι Ρας - Ένας σπαρταριστός, ευλύγιστος, κομψός, μυώδης θεός στη σοφίτα του

Ο οσκαρικός Τζέφρι Ρας απαντά στις ερωτήσεις των αναγνωστών του Guardian σχετικά με τον ρόλο του Πίτερ Σέλερς και του Μαρκήσιου ντε Σαντ, την πόλη του, την Τούμπουμπα, και το νέο του θρίλερ, The Rule of Jenny Pen.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Σε ιστορικό χαμηλό οι πάγοι της Αρκτικής – Προειδοποίηση για τον καιρό στο Βόρειο Ημισφαίριο
Κλιματική αλλαγή 28.03.25

Σε ιστορικό χαμηλό οι πάγοι της Αρκτικής – Προειδοποίηση για τον καιρό στο Βόρειο Ημισφαίριο

Ο θαλάσσιος πάγος της Αρκτικής βρίσκεται αυτή την περίοδο στη μέγιστη έκτασή του, η οποία όμως έχει πέσει στα χαμηλότερα επίπεδα που έχουν καταγραφεί ποτέ.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βουλή: Τίτλοι τέλους για προανακριτική – Με απόφαση της πλειοψηφίας παραπέμπεται ο Χρήστος Τριαντόπουλος – Αντιδράσεις από την αντιπολίτευση
Τέμπη 28.03.25

Τίτλοι τέλους για προανακριτική - Με απόφαση της πλειοψηφίας παραπέμπεται ο Τριαντόπουλος - Αντιδράσεις από την αντιπολίτευση

Πλέον με απόφαση της η προανακριτική επιτροπή θα συνεδριάσει ξανά στις 7 του Απρίλη προκειμένου να συζητήσει τις πορισματικές αναφορές των κομμάτων

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Προανακριτική συγκάλυψης, την κλείνουν για να μην αναγκαστεί να απολογηθεί ο Μητσοτάκης
«Συγκάλυψη» 28.03.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Προανακριτική συγκάλυψης, την κλείνουν για να μην αναγκαστεί να απολογηθεί ο Μητσοτάκης

«Κλείνουν άρον άρον την Προανακριτική για να μην ανοίξουν τα στόματα των μαρτύρων και των πραγματογνωμόνων», υπογραμμίζει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία

Σύνταξη
Απόρρητο