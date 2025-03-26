Πέμπτη 27 Μαρτίου 2025
Βιβλίο
«Αστική ζούγκλα»: εκεί όπου το δάσος συναντά την πόλη
27.03.2025 | 11:35
Φωτιά σε κτίριο στον Πειραιά – Στο σημείο ισχυρές δυνάμεις της πυροσβεστικής
Eurobarometer: Inflation, Cost-of-Living Top Greek Concerns
English edition 26 Μαρτίου 2025 | 15:10

Eurobarometer: Inflation, Cost-of-Living Top Greek Concerns

For Greeks, the EU’s push for stronger defense capabilities takes back seat to the need for a focus on addressing the cost-of-living crisis.

Σύνταξη
Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Spotlight

According to the latest Eurobarometer, inflation, price increases and the cost-of-living crisis are the number one priority Greeks believe the European Parliament should address. Economic support and job creation, more support for public health, and fighting poverty and social exclusion are also high on Greek citizens’ list of priorities.

The EU’s push for stronger defense capabilities (Re-Arm Europe), which is high on the agenda of European leaders — along with the huge influx of funding expected for defense due to shifting global geopolitics and the ongoing war in Ukraine- is less of a concern to European citizens than cost-of-living. Greeks appear even more cautious about boosting Europe’s defense, according to the Eurobarometer findings.

The economy comes first

As for the priorities they would like the European Parliament to focus on, EU citizens list inflation, price hikes and the cost-of-living first (43%), with this figure jumping to 52% among Greek respondents.

Second on the list of priorities for Greeks is supporting the economy and creating new jobs (48%), followed by more support for public health (46%) and fighting poverty and social exclusion (46%).

Just two in ten Greeks prioritize EU defense and security

EU defense and security ranks fifth in importance for Greeks, with 23% choosing it — 8 percentage points lower than the EU average.

Greeks also appear slightly more pessimistic than the EU average about their standard of living. Only 13% believe it will improve, while 39% say it will decline.

A recent European Parliament survey of EU citizens aged 16–30 found that rising prices and the cost of living are a major concern for the majority. One-third of respondents said they believe the EU should focus on environment and climate change over the next five years, while 31% believe the economy and job creation should be the top priority.

Nearly three in ten (29%) want the EU to focus on social protection, welfare, and access to healthcare. More than one in five mentioned education and training (27%) and housing (23%) as important priorities for the EU. EU defense and security followed with 21%, though this varies across countries, with young people in countries close to the Ukraine-Russia conflict expressing more concern, such as Czechoslovakia (36%), Poland (33%), and Estonia (32%).

In Greece, young people ranked economic conditions and job creation (43%), and rising prices and cost of living (42%) as their top political priorities. These were followed by social protection, welfare and access to healthcare (32%), and environment and climate change (28%).

Unlike other countries, European defense and security ranks lower among young Greeks, at just 14%.

Peace and democracy remain core EU values

Looking at the values Europeans want the European Parliament to defend, peace (45%), democracy (32%), and human rights protection in Europe and globally (22%) come out on top. These results have remained steady at the EU level, highlighting citizens’ firm support for the EU’s founding values and principles.

In Greece, respondents ranked peace first (53%), followed by rule of law (33%) and democracy (29%).

Σάμι Φάις: Η είσοδός μας στο ΧΑ σηματοδοτεί μια νέα αρχή προσδοκιών για τον όμιλό μας

Σάμι Φάις: Η είσοδός μας στο ΧΑ σηματοδοτεί μια νέα αρχή προσδοκιών για τον όμιλό μας

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

Πρωινό φως ή καφές: Ποιο είναι το καλύτερο ελιξίριο ενέργειας;

ΔΕΗ: Στοχεύει στο top 4 των ευρωπαϊκών data centers

ΔΕΗ: Στοχεύει στο top 4 των ευρωπαϊκών data centers

Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής
Σπορ 27.03.25

Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής

Δύο αμούστακα παιδιά, που γλίτωσαν από του χάρου τα δόντια και για να επιβιώσουν από την κακουχία και την πείνα ήρθαν στον Πειραιά, έμελλε να αποτελέσουν ένα από τα σημαντικότερα κεφάλαια στην ένδοξη ιστορία του μπασκετικού Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο
Σπορ 27.03.25

Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο

Κατέκτησε την κορυφή της Ευρώπης, για να γνωρίσει μερικούς μήνες αργότερα την πιο σκοτεινή στιγμή της καριέρας του. Επέστρεψε και έφερε τίτλους και μια απαράμιλλη αγωνιστική νοοτροπία, δημιουργώντας μια ομάδα-ορόσημο για το ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ

Σύνταξη
English edition
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
English edition 27.03.25

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis
English edition 26.03.25

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team

Σύνταξη
Greece to Raise Minimum Wage to €880 in April
English edition 24.03.25

Greece to Raise Minimum Wage to €880 in April

The new gross monthly minimum wage is expected to rise by 5% to 6%, reaching approximately €880, in a country where almost half of employees make less than €1,000 per month.

Σύνταξη
Manolo flies, Manolo soars
English edition 24.03.25

Manolo flies, Manolo soars

An Olympic champion and a silver medalist at the recent World Indoor Championship at just 26 years old, Emmanouil Karalis is much more than just an athlete that reaches for the sky.

Σύνταξη
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Ξεκίνησε η σύνοδος της «συμμαχίας των προθύμων» στο Παρίσι – Πυρά Στάρμερ κατά Πούτιν
Δείτε φωτογραφίες 27.03.25

Ξεκίνησε η σύνοδος της «συμμαχίας των προθύμων» για την Ουκρανία στο Παρίσι - Πυρά Στάρμερ κατά Πούτιν

Στο Παρίσι βρίσκονται ηγέτες από 31 χώρες για να συζητήσουν πώς μπορούν να βοηθήσουν την Ουκρανία σε περίπτωση που υπάρξει εκεχειρία ή ειρηνευτική συμφωνία

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής
Σπορ 27.03.25

Αδελφοί Σπανουδάκη: Ταξιδιώτες μιας άλλης εποχής

Δύο αμούστακα παιδιά, που γλίτωσαν από του χάρου τα δόντια και για να επιβιώσουν από την κακουχία και την πείνα ήρθαν στον Πειραιά, έμελλε να αποτελέσουν ένα από τα σημαντικότερα κεφάλαια στην ένδοξη ιστορία του μπασκετικού Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο
Σπορ 27.03.25

Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας: Η αλλαγή και το όνειρο

Κατέκτησε την κορυφή της Ευρώπης, για να γνωρίσει μερικούς μήνες αργότερα την πιο σκοτεινή στιγμή της καριέρας του. Επέστρεψε και έφερε τίτλους και μια απαράμιλλη αγωνιστική νοοτροπία, δημιουργώντας μια ομάδα-ορόσημο για το ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ

Σύνταξη
Δολοφονία Φαίης Μπακογιώργου: Ένοχες η σπιτονοικοκυρά, η μητέρα και η αδελφή της εγκύου
Ομόφωνα 27.03.25

Δολοφονία Φαίης Μπακογιώργου: Ένοχες η σπιτονοικοκυρά, η μητέρα και η αδελφή της εγκύου

Με βάση την ετυμηγορία του δικαστηρίου η σπιτονοικοκυρά της Φαίης Μπακογιώργου, κηρύχθηκε ένοχη για ανθρωποκτονία από πρόθεση και εμπορία ανθρώπων μεταξύ άλλων.

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Δίκη Φιλιππίδη: «Κατέβασε το παντελόνι και μου έδειξε τα γεννητικά του όργανα», κατέθεσε η Εβελίνα Παπούλια
«Κακός άνθρωπος» 27.03.25

«Κατέβασε το παντελόνι και μου έδειξε τα γεννητικά του όργανα», κατέθεσε η Εβελίνα Παπούλια στη δίκη Φιλιππίδη

Η Εβελίνα Παπούλια περιέγραψε την προσωπική της εμπειρία με τον Πέτρο Φιλιππίδη, ενώ τον χαρακτήρισε μέτριο σκηνοθέτη αλλά πολύ κακό άνθρωπο

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

