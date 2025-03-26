Eurobarometer: Inflation, Cost-of-Living Top Greek Concerns

According to the latest Eurobarometer, inflation, price increases and the cost-of-living crisis are the number one priority Greeks believe the European Parliament should address. Economic support and job creation, more support for public health, and fighting poverty and social exclusion are also high on Greek citizens’ list of priorities.

The EU’s push for stronger defense capabilities (Re-Arm Europe), which is high on the agenda of European leaders — along with the huge influx of funding expected for defense due to shifting global geopolitics and the ongoing war in Ukraine- is less of a concern to European citizens than cost-of-living. Greeks appear even more cautious about boosting Europe’s defense, according to the Eurobarometer findings.

The economy comes first

As for the priorities they would like the European Parliament to focus on, EU citizens list inflation, price hikes and the cost-of-living first (43%), with this figure jumping to 52% among Greek respondents.

Second on the list of priorities for Greeks is supporting the economy and creating new jobs (48%), followed by more support for public health (46%) and fighting poverty and social exclusion (46%).

Just two in ten Greeks prioritize EU defense and security

EU defense and security ranks fifth in importance for Greeks, with 23% choosing it — 8 percentage points lower than the EU average.

Greeks also appear slightly more pessimistic than the EU average about their standard of living. Only 13% believe it will improve, while 39% say it will decline.

A recent European Parliament survey of EU citizens aged 16–30 found that rising prices and the cost of living are a major concern for the majority. One-third of respondents said they believe the EU should focus on environment and climate change over the next five years, while 31% believe the economy and job creation should be the top priority.

Nearly three in ten (29%) want the EU to focus on social protection, welfare, and access to healthcare. More than one in five mentioned education and training (27%) and housing (23%) as important priorities for the EU. EU defense and security followed with 21%, though this varies across countries, with young people in countries close to the Ukraine-Russia conflict expressing more concern, such as Czechoslovakia (36%), Poland (33%), and Estonia (32%).

In Greece, young people ranked economic conditions and job creation (43%), and rising prices and cost of living (42%) as their top political priorities. These were followed by social protection, welfare and access to healthcare (32%), and environment and climate change (28%).

Unlike other countries, European defense and security ranks lower among young Greeks, at just 14%.

Peace and democracy remain core EU values

Looking at the values Europeans want the European Parliament to defend, peace (45%), democracy (32%), and human rights protection in Europe and globally (22%) come out on top. These results have remained steady at the EU level, highlighting citizens’ firm support for the EU’s founding values and principles.

In Greece, respondents ranked peace first (53%), followed by rule of law (33%) and democracy (29%).