Road Closures, Traffic Changes in Athens for March 25 Celebrations

As Greece prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on March 25—marking the start of the War of Independence in 1821 and coinciding with the Feast of the Annunciation—various events, including school and military parades, will take place across the country.

To accommodate these celebrations, the Hellenic Police have announced a series of traffic regulations affecting key streets and avenues in central Athens on Monday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 25. The measures include road closures and parking bans, with adjustments to public transportation routes expected to be announced soon.

Monday, March 24, 2025

From 06:00 am on March 24 until the end of the military parade on March 25, vehicle circulation and parking will be prohibited on the following roads and their side streets up to the first parallel street:

Achilleos (between Karaiskaki Square and Thermopylon Street, both directions)

(between Karaiskaki Square and Thermopylon Street, both directions) Lenorman (entire length, both directions)

(entire length, both directions) Kolokynthous (entire length)

(entire length) Vourvachi (entire length)

(entire length) Petmeza (entire length)

(entire length) Kallirois (from Vouliagmenis Ave. to Petmeza Street, direction towards Frantzi)

(from Vouliagmenis Ave. to Petmeza Street, direction towards Frantzi) Karolou (entire length, both directions)

(entire length, both directions) Marnis (entire length, both directions)

(entire length, both directions) Anthipolochagou Stamati Regkoukou (entire length, both directions)

Additionally, from 12:00 PM on March 24 until 9:00 PM on March 25, traffic and parking will be prohibited on the unnamed road leading from the Lycabettus Ring Road to the Lycabettus Hill summit.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

From 06:00 AM until the end of the military parade, vehicle circulation, and parking will be prohibited on the following avenues and streets, as well as their side streets up to the first parallel street:

Vasilissis Sofias Avenue (between Vasilissis Konstantinou Ave. and Vasilissis Amalias Ave., both directions)

(between Vasilissis Konstantinou Ave. and Vasilissis Amalias Ave., both directions) Irodou Attikou (entire length)

(entire length) Vasileos Georgiou B’ (entire length)

(entire length) Vasileos Georgiou A’ (entire length)

(entire length) Vasilissis Amalias Avenue (entire length, both directions)

(entire length, both directions) Eleftheriou Venizelou (Panepistimiou Street) (entire length)

(entire length) Omonia Square

Piraeus Street (between Omonia Square and Iera Odos, both directions)

(between Omonia Square and Iera Odos, both directions) Athinas Street (entire length, both directions)

(entire length, both directions) Agios Konstantinou Street (entire length)

(entire length) Karaiskaki Square

28th October (Patission Street) (between Eleftheriou Venizelou (Panepistimiou) and Alexandras Ave., both directions)

(between Eleftheriou Venizelou (Panepistimiou) and Alexandras Ave., both directions) Th. Diligianni Street (between Karaiskaki Square and I. Metaxa Street, both directions)

(between Karaiskaki Square and I. Metaxa Street, both directions) 3rd September Street (between Omonia Square and Marnis Street)

(between Omonia Square and Marnis Street) Syntagma Square

Filellinon Street (entire length)

(entire length) Stadiou Street (entire length)

(entire length) Syngrou Avenue (between Am. Frantzi Street and Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, both directions)

(between Am. Frantzi Street and Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, both directions) Akadimias Street (entire length)

(entire length) Athanasiou Diakou Street (entire length, both directions)

Additionally, from 06:00 AM on March 25 until the end of all events, vehicle circulation and parking will be prohibited on:

Anthipolochagou Stamati Regkoukou (entire length, both directions, and side streets up to the first parallel road)

The area around Athens Metropolitan Cathedral , including: Mitropoleos Street (entire length and side streets up to the first parallel road) Aiolou Street (between Ermou and Adrianou streets, including side streets up to the first parallel road) Ermou Street (between Asomaton Square and Aiolou Street)

, including:

