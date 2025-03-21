Παρασκευή 21 Μαρτίου 2025
Greek Tourism: Beyond Records, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 21 Μαρτίου 2025 | 12:45

Greek Tourism: Beyond Records, Toward Sustainable Growth

If Greece aims for a 5% share in both markets, combined with overall international tourism growth, the country could see an additional 19 million tourists by 2040.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

The latest issue of the “Business Trends” study series by the National Bank of Greece explores the evolving prospects for Greek tourism. The sector is urged not to rest on its laurels after achieving “easy records” but to leverage emerging opportunities for a more efficient and sustainable tourism model.

Tourism experienced robust growth in 2024, reaching an all-time high with 36 million arrivals and 21 billion euros in revenue (a 4% annual rise), alongside a 2-percentage-point reduction in seasonality.

Looking ahead, the global tourism market is expected to grow by 3%-5% in 2025, according to UNWTO projections. Early indicators, such as airline bookings, suggest that Greece is well-positioned to outperform this trend.

Despite uncertainties remaining high for the sector, with volatile conditions on the international stage, Greek tourism is urged to stay focused on its long-term strategic goals by aligning with global market trends.

Over the next two decades, the global tourism industry is set to maintain its strong momentum, reaching 2.4 billion tourists by 2040. A key shift is underway, with demand increasingly driven by non-European travelers, leading to structural transformations in the global tourism landscape.

For Europe to maintain its share in both short- and long-haul travel by 2040, it must attract 30% more European tourists and double its intake of non-European visitors compared to current levels.

Greece has ample room to expand its currently modest share of the growing non-European tourism market. Over the past five years, Greece has captured just 2.5% of non-European visitors to Europe, compared to a 5% share among European tourists.

If Greece aims for a 5% share in both markets, combined with overall international tourism growth, the country could see an additional 19 million tourists by 2040.

However, the industry must resist the temptation of simply chasing new arrival records, gradually shifting away from its traditional “sun and sea” model toward a more balanced seasonal distribution.

This would mean reducing the peak summer months (July-August) from 37% of annual arrivals to 27%, a level more representative of the region’s climate.

Under these conditions, Greece could absorb its growing tourist demand without exacerbating overcrowding during peak months like August. Meanwhile, the average spending per overnight stay has the potential to rise by 15% in real terms, driving total tourism revenue up to 34 billion euros by 2040 —an increase of 14 billion euros from 2024.

Επιχειρήσεις
Fais Group: Στην τελική ευθεία η δημόσια προσφορά – Ισχυρό ενδιαφέρον από επενδυτές

Fais Group: Στην τελική ευθεία η δημόσια προσφορά – Ισχυρό ενδιαφέρον από επενδυτές

Επιχειρήσεις
Energean: Δεν προχώρησε το deal με Carlyle – Καθυστερήσεις στις εγκρίσεις ρυθμιστικών αρχών

Energean: Δεν προχώρησε το deal με Carlyle – Καθυστερήσεις στις εγκρίσεις ρυθμιστικών αρχών

English edition
Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3
English edition 21.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3

“The City of Athens looks toward the future with confidence, reinforced by positive ratings that confirm its steady course,” the statement reads. The global firm raised the rating to Baa3 from Ba1, with a stable outlook, while also upgrading its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to Baa3 from Ba1.

Σύνταξη
An empire strikes back
English edition 21.03.25

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010

Σύνταξη
ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.
English edition 21.03.25

ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.

According to data from the relevant survey, tourist arrivals at accommodations in January 2025 reached 742,865, while overnight stays totaled 1,656,673. This represents an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 2.7% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2024

Σύνταξη
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen
English edition 20.03.25

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in "Never on Sunday" to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece's most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen

Σύνταξη
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History
English edition 19.03.25

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something ...magical happened. The team that became a Legend...forever

Σύνταξη
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’
English edition 19.03.25

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.

Σύνταξη
Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank
English edition 18.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank

Moody’s raised the credit ratings of Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank to “Baa2” from “Baa3,” while their outlooks have now been revised to stable from positive

Σύνταξη
Όταν ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος ξεγελάστηκε από ένα πλέιμποϊ που αγαπούσε την κοκαΐνη και τις σεξεργάτριες
Νταλί; Πικάσο; 21.03.25

Όταν ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος ξεγελάστηκε από ένα πλέιμποϊ που αγαπούσε την κοκαΐνη και τις σεξεργάτριες

Το 2017, ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος (τότε πρίγκιπας) έστειλε μια επαινετική επιστολή στον Βρετανό κοσμικό Τζέιμς Σταν. Και τότε, ξεκίνησαν όλα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Καρυστιανού: Παραπλανούν όσοι μιλούν για δημιουργία κόμματος από τον Σύλλογο – Μόνος στόχος η δικαίωση
Τέμπη 21.03.25

Καρυστιανού: Παραπλανούν όσοι μιλούν για δημιουργία κόμματος από τον Σύλλογο – Μόνος στόχος η δικαίωση

Η Μαρία Καρυστιανού τονίζει πως «μόνος στόχος του Συλλόγου των Θυμάτων των Τεμπών είναι η δικαίωση των αδικοχαμένων ψυχών και η αποκάλυψη της αλήθειας»

Σύνταξη
Ιστορική επίσκεψη της πρέσβειρας του Βιετνάμ στο Δημαρχείο Έδεσσας
Διεθνείς σχέσεις 21.03.25

Ιστορική επίσκεψη της πρέσβειρας του Βιετνάμ στο Δημαρχείο Έδεσσας

Ο Δήμαρχος Έδεσσας έκανε ειδική μνεία στους ιστορικούς δεσμούς που συνδέουν την Έδεσσα με το Βιετνάμ από το 2012 όταν και πραγματοποιήθηκε η πρώτη επίσκεψη Βιετναμέζου αξιωματούχου.

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Ειδικός στις υποκλοπές, ειδικός στα bots, ειδικός στη συγκάλυψη – Ακατάλληλος να κυβερνά
Σκληρή κριτική 21.03.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Ειδικός στις υποκλοπές, ειδικός στα bots, ειδικός στη συγκάλυψη – Ακατάλληλος να κυβερνά

«Η ελληνική κοινωνία πρέπει να προστατευτεί από την προπαγάνδα του», τονίζει για τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία

Σύνταξη
Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3
English edition 21.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3

“The City of Athens looks toward the future with confidence, reinforced by positive ratings that confirm its steady course,” the statement reads. The global firm raised the rating to Baa3 from Ba1, with a stable outlook, while also upgrading its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to Baa3 from Ba1.

Σύνταξη
