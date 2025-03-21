Παρασκευή 21 Μαρτίου 2025
Greek Banks Outperform Eurozone in Key Financial Metrics
English edition 21 Μαρτίου 2025 | 20:02

Greek Banks Outperform Eurozone in Key Financial Metrics

The four systemic Greek banking groups achieved combined net profits of approximately 4.3 billion euros last year, primarily driven by their organic results.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greek banks have emerged as champions in Europe across a range of crucial financial indicators, based on results for key figures of systemically important groups in the Eurozone for 2024, published by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, March 21.

The ECB’s report highlights several key takeaways:

Profitability: The four systemic Greek banking groups achieved combined net profits of approximately 4.3 billion euros last year, primarily driven by their organic results. This allowed them to maintain a double-digit return on equity, surpassing 17% for most groups, compared to the European average of 9.54%.

Costs: In addition to boosting their revenues, Greek banks successfully kept various costs under control, helping improve their results. The cost-to-income ratio for the four systemic groups ranged from 30% to 39%, well below the Eurozone average of 55%.

Credit Risk: Greek banks have seen significant progress in reducing delinquency rates. After a large-scale reduction in non-performing loans and an increase in the portfolio of performing loans, the late-payment ratios now hover close to the European average.

At the end of 2024, these ratios ranged from 2.6% to 3.8%, compared to the average of 2.28% among Europe’s largest banks. This convergence has played a key role in the sharp decline in credit risk costs, which stood between 50 and 69 basis points in Greece, compared to 47 basis points in the Eurozone.

Capital Strength: Strong organic capital generation, following three consecutive years of net positive results totaling over 11 billion euros, has significantly boosted the relevant indicators.

The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio for the four systemic Greek banks ranged from 14.7% to 18.3%, compared to the European average of 15.86%. Meanwhile, the total capital adequacy ratio stood between 18.5% and 19.99%, in line with the Eurozone’s 19.99%.

Liquidity Ratios: The improvement in liquidity ratios, which were severely affected during the last decade’s financial crisis, has been catalyzed by a strengthened deposit base in Greece. At the end of 2024, the loan-to-deposit ratio for systemic Greek banks ranged from 63% to 76%, compared to 100.43% in the rest of Europe.

Profit Diversification: The only area where Greek banks lag is in the diversification of their profit sources. Currently, around 80% of their revenues come from interest, making them more vulnerable to periods of monetary policy easing, such as the current one. In contrast, the norm in the Eurozone is that non-interest income accounts for about 30% of total revenue.

ΦΥΣΙΚΟ ΑΕΡΙΟ
Φυσικό αέριο: Μείωση των αποθεμάτων και αύξηση των τιμών – Η Ευρώπη σε άμυνα

Φυσικό αέριο: Μείωση των αποθεμάτων και αύξηση των τιμών – Η Ευρώπη σε άμυνα

Vita.gr

Όνειρα γλυκά με αυτό το απολαυστικό smoothie – Το μυστικό συστατικό

Όνειρα γλυκά με αυτό το απολαυστικό smoothie – Το μυστικό συστατικό

English edition
Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3
English edition 21.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Athens City to Baa3

“The City of Athens looks toward the future with confidence, reinforced by positive ratings that confirm its steady course,” the statement reads. The global firm raised the rating to Baa3 from Ba1, with a stable outlook, while also upgrading its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to Baa3 from Ba1.

Σύνταξη
An empire strikes back
English edition 21.03.25

An empire strikes back

The leading multi-sport club in Europe is making history in Greece and on the continent. Olympiacos’ amateur division has continued to scale the heights due to the unfailingly well-thought-out moves it has made at all levels since 2010

Σύνταξη
ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.
English edition 21.03.25

ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.

According to data from the relevant survey, tourist arrivals at accommodations in January 2025 reached 742,865, while overnight stays totaled 1,656,673. This represents an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 2.7% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2024

Σύνταξη
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen
English edition 20.03.25

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in "Never on Sunday" to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece's most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen

Σύνταξη
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History
English edition 19.03.25

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something ...magical happened. The team that became a Legend...forever

Σύνταξη
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’
English edition 19.03.25

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Ισραήλ: «Επιλέγει τον ατελείωτο πόλεμο» – 40 πρώην όμηροι ζητούν τερματισμό των επιθέσεων και συνομιλίες
Σημαντική παρέμβαση 21.03.25

«Το Ισραήλ επιλέγει τον αδιάκοπο πόλεμο» - 40 πρώην όμηροι ζητούν τερματισμό των επιθέσεων και συνομιλίες

Πρώην όμηροι και συγγενείς ομήρων που κρατούνται στη Γάζα καλούν την κυβέρνηση του Ισραήλ να σταματήσει τον πόλεμο στον παλαιστινιακό θύλακα

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Η διπλωματία του «σπασμένου τηλεφώνου» – Κομφούζιο μετά τις επικοινωνίες Τραμπ, Πούτιν, Ζελένσκι
Αποκλίσεις 21.03.25

Η διπλωματία του «σπασμένου τηλεφώνου» - Κομφούζιο μετά τις επικοινωνίες Τραμπ, Πούτιν, Ζελένσκι

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συνομίλησε με τους Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν και Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι για την Ουκρανία, ωστόσο οι ανακοινώσεις και οι δηλώσεις που ακολούθησαν είχαν αποκλίσεις

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Απρόοπτο με Όσμαν στον Παναθηναϊκό
Euroleague 21.03.25

Απρόοπτο με Όσμαν στον Παναθηναϊκό

«Πονοκέφαλος» για τον Εργκίν Αταμάν στον Παναθηναϊκό – Γύρισε τον αστράγαλό του ο Όσμαν στο ματς με την Άλμπα και έφυγε για τα αποδυτήρια.

Σύνταξη
Δυτική Όχθη: «Η επιχείρηση του Ισραήλ είναι η μεγαλύτερη και η πιο καταστροφική από τη δεύτερη Ιντιφάντα»
Δηλώσεις Λαζαρίνι 21.03.25

«Η επιχείρηση του Ισραήλ στη Δυτική Όχθη είναι η μεγαλύτερη και η πιο καταστροφική από τη δεύτερη Ιντιφάντα»

Ο Φιλίπ Λαζαρίνι, επικεφαλής της UNRWA μίλησε για την κατάσταση στη Δυτική Όχθη - «Τέτοιες στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις μεγάλης κλίμακας δεν μπορούν να γίνουν ο νέος κανόνας», έγραψε

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Όλοι αξίζουν τη φροντίδα που χρειάζονται: Η Τζέσικα Μπίελ και η ανιψιά της για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Συνδρόμου Down
Αγάπη μόνο 21.03.25

Όλοι αξίζουν τη φροντίδα που χρειάζονται: Η Τζέσικα Μπίελ και η ανιψιά της για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Συνδρόμου Down

H ηθοποιός και συγγραφέας Τζέσικα Μπίελ είναι θεία της Ζάια. Οι δυό τους συμμαχούν για την εξάλειψη του στίγματος και την ενδυνάμωση των ανθρώπων με σύνδρομο Down

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
LIVE: Αγγλία – Αλβανία
Προκριματικά Μουντιάλ 21.03.25

LIVE: Αγγλία – Αλβανία

LIVE: Αγγλία – Αλβανία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την αναμέτρηση Αγγλία – Αλβανία για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Σφραγίζει τον διαμελισμό της Ουκρανίας ο Τραμπ – «Αυτή τη στιγμή συντάσσεται έγγραφο για τα εδάφη»
Διαπραγματεύσεις 21.03.25

Σφραγίζει τον διαμελισμό της Ουκρανίας ο Τραμπ – «Αυτή τη στιγμή συντάσσεται έγγραφο για τα εδάφη»

«Υπό διαπραγμάτευση το συμβόλαιο» κατανομής των εδαφών σε Ρωσία και Ουκρανία, λέει ο Τραμπ. Υπό τον έλεγχο των ΗΠΑ μπορεί να τεθούν ενεργειακές υποδομές για «προστασία» από τη Ρωσία.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Φάμελλος: Με στίχους του Χικμέτ υπέρ του Ιμάμογλου – «Τι τάχα αν είσαι φυλακή; Να μη λυγάς! Αυτό είνʼ όλο»
Η επιστολή 21.03.25

«Τι τάχα αν είσαι φυλακή; Να μη λυγάς! Αυτό είνʼ όλο»: Φάμελλος υπέρ Ιμάμογλου με στίχους του Ναζίμ Χικμέτ

Ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος τάχθηκε στο πλευρό του Εκρέμ Ιμάμογλου - Στην επιστολή του τονίζει ότι ελπίζει πως αυτή η «απαράδεκτη κατάσταση» θα λάβει σύντομα τέλος

Σύνταξη
