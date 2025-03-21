ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.

Arrivals and overnight stays in hotels, camping sites, and rental rooms recorded an uptick of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively, in January 2025, according to provisional data released by Greece’s statistical authority (ELSTAT).

According to data from the relevant survey, tourist arrivals at accommodations in January 2025 reached 742,865, while overnight stays totaled 1,656,673. This represents an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 2.7% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2024.

A closer look at the ELSTAT figures shows that, in January 2025, foreign visitor arrivals rose by 6.3%, while their overnight stays increased by 5.1%. Domestic travelers also recorded an upward trend, with a 2.4% increase in arrivals and a 1.3% rise in overnight stays. Domestic tourists accounted for the majority of accommodation usage, making up 67.0% of total arrivals and 63.3% of overnight stays. The average length of stay for January 2025 stood at 2.2 nights.

In hotels and campsites, domestic arrivals amounted to 447,011, reflecting a 2.6% increase, while foreign arrivals reached 228,594, up by 5.9%. Meanwhile, in rental accommodations, domestic arrivals stood at 51,005, marking a slight 0.8% rise, whereas foreign arrivals saw a significant increase of 11.9%, reaching 16,255.