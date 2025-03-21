Παρασκευή 21 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.03.2025 | 09:41
Μεθυσμένη οδηγός «καρφώθηκε» σε τρέιλερ αγροτικού οχήματος
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΑΝΑΣΧΗΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.
English edition 21 Μαρτίου 2025 | 10:29

ELSTAT: Arrivals and Overnight Stays Up 3.6%, 2.7%, Respectively in Jan.

According to data from the relevant survey, tourist arrivals at accommodations in January 2025 reached 742,865, while overnight stays totaled 1,656,673. This represents an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 2.7% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2024

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Θερμίδες: Καθημερινές κινήσεις που καίνε περισσότερες κι από τις προπονήσεις

Θερμίδες: Καθημερινές κινήσεις που καίνε περισσότερες κι από τις προπονήσεις

Spotlight

Arrivals and overnight stays in hotels, camping sites, and rental rooms recorded an uptick of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively, in January 2025, according to provisional data released by Greece’s statistical authority (ELSTAT).

According to data from the relevant survey, tourist arrivals at accommodations in January 2025 reached 742,865, while overnight stays totaled 1,656,673. This represents an increase of 3.6% in arrivals and 2.7% in overnight stays compared to the same month in 2024.

A closer look at the ELSTAT figures shows that, in January 2025, foreign visitor arrivals rose by 6.3%, while their overnight stays increased by 5.1%. Domestic travelers also recorded an upward trend, with a 2.4% increase in arrivals and a 1.3% rise in overnight stays. Domestic tourists accounted for the majority of accommodation usage, making up 67.0% of total arrivals and 63.3% of overnight stays. The average length of stay for January 2025 stood at 2.2 nights.

In hotels and campsites, domestic arrivals amounted to 447,011, reflecting a 2.6% increase, while foreign arrivals reached 228,594, up by 5.9%. Meanwhile, in rental accommodations, domestic arrivals stood at 51,005, marking a slight 0.8% rise, whereas foreign arrivals saw a significant increase of 11.9%, reaching 16,255.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Ακίνητα
Ακίνητα: Ακριβό… «Σπίτι Μου 2» – Πόσο αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές στα διαμερίσματα [πίνακες]

Ακίνητα: Ακριβό… «Σπίτι Μου 2» – Πόσο αυξήθηκαν οι τιμές στα διαμερίσματα [πίνακες]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Θερμίδες: Καθημερινές κινήσεις που καίνε περισσότερες κι από τις προπονήσεις

Θερμίδες: Καθημερινές κινήσεις που καίνε περισσότερες κι από τις προπονήσεις

Οικονομία
Αναπτυξιακός Νόμος: Χωρίς έλεγχο εδώ και 39 χρόνια κρατικές ενισχύσεις για έργα – Μεγάλη έρευνα από Θοδωρικάκο

Αναπτυξιακός Νόμος: Χωρίς έλεγχο εδώ και 39 χρόνια κρατικές ενισχύσεις για έργα – Μεγάλη έρευνα από Θοδωρικάκο

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Κλακέτα Μοτέρ Πάμε
Σπορ 20.03.25

Κλακέτα Μοτέρ Πάμε

Το ελληνικό σινεμά έχει συνδέσει πολλές φορές την ιστορία του με τον Ολυμπιακό. Από τη Μελίνα Μερκούρη στο «Ποτέ την Κυριακή», μέχρι τον Νίκο Σταυρίδη και τον Θανάση Βέγγο, η ερυθρόλευκη φανέλα και η μεγάλη οθόνη συναντήθηκαν με τρόπο μοναδικό

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Olympiacos on the Silver Screen
English edition 20.03.25

Olympiacos on the Silver Screen

References to Olympiacos are notable in Greek cinema. From Melina Mercouri in "Never on Sunday" to the comedic duo of Nikos Stavridis and Thanasis Veggos, Greece's most popular Club had star status on the Silver Screen

Σύνταξη
Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History
English edition 19.03.25

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something ...magical happened. The team that became a Legend...forever

Σύνταξη
‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’
English edition 19.03.25

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.

Σύνταξη
Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank
English edition 18.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank

Moody’s raised the credit ratings of Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank to “Baa2” from “Baa3,” while their outlooks have now been revised to stable from positive

Σύνταξη
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance
English edition 18.03.25

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in

Σύνταξη
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar
English edition 18.03.25

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to... keep it safe

Σύνταξη
inStream
Με Στάμενιτς βασικό και χατ-τρικ ποίημα από τον Γουντ έριξε 7αρα η Νέα Ζηλανδία
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.03.25

Με Στάμενιτς βασικό και χατ-τρικ ποίημα από τον Γουντ έριξε 7αρα η Νέα Ζηλανδία

Η Νέα Ζηλανδία συνέτριψε με 7-0 τα Φίτζι για τα προκριματικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου με τον μέσο του Ολυμπιακού να ηγείται στην μεσαία γραμμή και τον Κρις Γουντ να κάνει θαύματα.

Σύνταξη
Τον ρώτησαν αν θέλει να πεθάνει στο σπίτι ή στο νοσοκομείο – Τότε η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη του έσωσε τη ζωή
Πώς το βίωσε 21.03.25

Τον ρώτησαν αν θέλει να πεθάνει στο σπίτι ή στο νοσοκομείο – Τότε η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη του έσωσε τη ζωή

Η σωτήρια φαρμακευτική αγωγή που δόθηκε στον ασθενή δεν επινοήθηκε από τον γιατρό ή από οποιοδήποτε άτομο, αλλά είχε φτιαχτεί από τεχνητή νοημοσύνη

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: «Θα σφάξω τα λάστιχα και δεν θα σταματήσω εκεί» – Ένοχος άνδρας για ενδοοικογενειακή βία
Απείλησε τον πατέρα του 21.03.25

«Θα σφάξω τα λάστιχα και δεν θα σταματήσω εκεί» - Ένοχος άνδρας για ενδοοικογενειακή βία

Ο άνδρας μπήκε στο σπίτι του πατέρα του και τον απείλησε με μαχαίρι - Ο γιος είναι χρήστης ουσιών και προέβαινε συχνά σε ενδοοικογενειακή βία και εντάσεις - Τι ισχυρίστηκε ο ίδιος

Σύνταξη
Η «νέα Εθνική Πυξίδα» του Αλέξη Τσίπρα – Ηχηρή παρέμβαση και πυρά κατά της κυβέρνησης
Με πολλούς αποδέκτες 21.03.25

Η "νέα Εθνική Πυξίδα" του Αλέξη Τσίπρα - Ηχηρή παρέμβαση και πυρά κατά της κυβέρνησης

ΟΑλέξης Τσίπρας σε μια μακροσκελή παρέμβαση υπό τον τίτλο «Νέα εθνική πυξίδα» σημειώνει πως «η Ελλάδα εξαιτίας των επιλογών της κυβέρνησης βρίσκεται πλέον μπροστά σε υπαρξιακούς κινδύνους»

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα ματσαρίσματα στο ΧΑ, οι front runners σε Metlen, ΤΙΤΑΝ, οι «20» του ΣΕΒ, οι ισραηλινοί κολοσσοί στην Αθήνα, οι «Ιάπωνες» της Aktor

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Τα δύο κλειδιά της επενδυτικής βαθμίδας από Moody’s

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Ζητείται τεχνοκράτης

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Κυβερνοεπίθεση στα συστήματα της ΕΕΤΑΑ

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 21 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο