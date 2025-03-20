Greek Poll Shake-Up: Course of Freedom Rises, ND Maintains Lead

A recent Opinion Poll survey for Action24 has unveiled surprising shifts in Greece’s political landscape. While the ruling New Democracy (ND) party maintains its lead with a 12.2-point advantage in voter preference, the left-wing party Cource of Freedom (Plefsi Eleftherias) continues its rapid ascent, securing second place ahead of the main opposition party PASOK.

According to the nationwide poll, ND leads with 28.1% of the vote estimation, followed by Cource of Freedom at 15.9% and PASOK at 14.3%. The range of possible outcomes places ND between 26.1% and 30.1%, Cource of Freedom between 14.4% and 17.4%, and PASOK between 12.8% and 15.8%.

In fourth place is the right-wing Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) with 11.4%, followed by the Communist Party (KKE) at 8.3%, SYRIZA at 6%, Niki at 3.1%, and Voice of Reason (Foni Logikis) at 4.1%.

Regarding the preferred candidate for prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains the frontrunner, ahead of all his political rivals.

The survey results show him leading with 25.2%, followed by Cource of Freedom leader Zoe Konstantopoulou at 10.9%. PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis is third with 6.3%, while Greek Solution’s Kyriakos Velopoulos follows with 5.8%. Notably, the most popular choice remains “none of the above,” with 33.8%.

In voting intention, ND garners 23.6%, Cource of Freedom follows with 13.3%, and PASOK is close behind at 12%. Greek Solution stands at 9.5%, with KKE at 7%, SYRIZA at 5%, and Voice of Reason at 3.4%. A significant 16.3% of respondents remain undecided.

The survey also examined public sentiment on key political issues. The recent government reshuffle failed to convince 72.5% of respondents that it signals a fresh start for the administration, while only 25.4% believe otherwise.

On the issue of early elections, opinions are divided. Nearly half (48.2%) prefer the government to complete its four-year term, while 44.9% favor early elections. This stance aligns with concerns over political stability, as an overwhelming 77.8% view its preservation as crucial.

The survey also captured public reaction to the mass protests over the Tempi train disaster. An overwhelming 80.2% believe the demonstrations sent a message to the entire political system, rather than just the government.

Furthermore, eight out of ten respondents feel that the government has not done enough to shed light on the tragedy. Similarly, 76.1% express dissatisfaction with the judicial response.

Regarding political maneuvering, 80.7% believe that opposition parties are exploiting the Tempi disaster for political gain. Moreover, 77.8% emphasize the importance of maintaining stability in the country, with only 19.2% downplaying its significance.

Source: tovima.com