19.03.2025 | 18:11
Συναγερμός στα γραφεία της CIA: Άνδρας με καραμπίνα πυροβολούσε στον αέρα
19.03.2025 | 17:10
Φωτιά σε όχημα στην οδό Ηλιουπόλεως στο ύψος του Μετς
Food Prices in Greece Surge by 38.97% in Last 15 Years
English edition 19 Μαρτίου 2025 | 17:52

Food Prices in Greece Surge by 38.97% in Last 15 Years

A study found that while the increase in food prices in Greece is lower than the EU average, sluggish income growth leaves Greek households struggling.

Food prices in Greece increased by 38.97% over the past 15 years, according to the latest study released this week by Greece’s Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA).

Between 2021 and 2024, the cost of food in Greece increased by 28.50%, reflecting an average annual rise of 9.50%. In comparison, EU food prices climbed by 28.94%, with an annual increase of 9.64%.

While food prices in Greece have risen, the rate of increase is still significantly lower than in other EU countries. According to the study’s findings based on Eurostat data, food prices across the EU rose by 56.17% during the same 15-year period. On an annual basis, Greek food prices increased by an average of 2.59%, compared to 3.74% in the EU.

However, disposable income in Greece is still much lower than the EU average.

Other key findings:  

  • The sharpest price hikes occurred after 2021, both in Greece and across the EU.
  • Between 2010 and 2011, Greek food prices rose by 8.14%, but the annual average increase from 2010 to 2020 was just 0.67%, compared to 1.75% in the EU.
  • Food prices in Greece remained stable between 2010 and 2020.
  • Greece saw lower price increases in eight out of nine food categories compared to the EU, including bakery products, confectionery, and fruit.
  • The only category where Greece outpaced the EU was fats and oils, mainly due to a sharp rise in olive oil prices over the last two years.

IELKA analysts stress that disposable income must be considered when comparing Greece to the rest of the EU. From 2010 to 2023, food prices in Greece rose by 34.81%, yet disposable income increased by only 14.79%—from 17,005 euros to 19,520 euros per capita.

Over the same period, EU food prices rose by 52.64%, but disposable income grew by 46.29%—from 19,174 euros to 28,050 euros per capita, a 214% increase compared to Greece.

The study concludes that while price increases in Greece have been more moderate than in the EU, the slower growth in Greek incomes has made these hikes harder for households to absorb. “The relatively smaller price increases in Greece impact Greek households more than in the EU due to significantly slower income growth until 2021,” the study states.

Although income levels in Greece have started aligning more closely with the EU average since 2021, the IELKA report emphasizes that faster convergence is needed to ease the financial strain on Greek consumers.

Source: tovima.com

Διεθνή
Fed: Στον «πάγο» για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη συνεδρίαση τα επιτόκια – Αυξάνονται οι προοπτικές για στασιμοπληθωρισμό

Fed: Στον «πάγο» για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη συνεδρίαση τα επιτόκια – Αυξάνονται οι προοπτικές για στασιμοπληθωρισμό

Επιχειρήσεις
ΟΠΑΠ: Ρεκόρ GGR στα 2,3 δισ. ευρώ το 2024 – Στα 1,40 ευρώ το μέρισμα

ΟΠΑΠ: Ρεκόρ GGR στα 2,3 δισ. ευρώ το 2024 – Στα 1,40 ευρώ το μέρισμα

«Φτερά στα πόδια, καρδιά μες στα στήθια»
Σπορ 19.03.25

«Φτερά στα πόδια, καρδιά μες στα στήθια»

Λαμπρές νίκες, σπουδαίες επιτυχίες. Κατορθώματα που τραγουδήθηκαν και τραγουδιούνται από εκατομμύρια οπαδούς του σε όλον τον κόσμο. Κάποια έγιναν συνθήματα που δόνησαν τα ποδοσφαιρικά γήπεδα και άλλα τραγούδια και ύμνοι που συγκινούν μέχρι σήμερα

«Εκκενώστε» της Χρύσας Κολοκούρη: Παράταση παραστάσεων στο Studio Μαυρομιχάλη
inTickets 18.03.25

«Εκκενώστε» της Χρύσας Κολοκούρη: Παράταση παραστάσεων στο Studio Μαυρομιχάλη

Έχοντας ως αφετηρία σύγχρονα κοινωνικά ζητήματα και με βασικό άξονα το χιούμορ, η παράσταση «Εκκενώστε» παρουσιάζεται κάθε Τετάρτη και Πέμπτη, έως τις 10 Απριλίου, στο Studio Μαυρομιχάλη.

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History
English edition 19.03.25

Vangelis and Giannis Helmis – Making History

First there was Olympiacos, and then there were two brothers. When the three came together something ...magical happened. The team that became a Legend...forever

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’
English edition 19.03.25

‘Wings on your feet, a heart in your chest’

Brilliant victories, outstanding achievements. Feats that have been sung—and still are to this day—by millions of Olympiacos fans around the world. Some became chants that set stadiums abuzz, others are songs and anthems that retain the power to move us.

Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank
English edition 18.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank

Moody’s raised the credit ratings of Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank to “Baa2” from “Baa3,” while their outlooks have now been revised to stable from positive

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance
English edition 18.03.25

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar
English edition 18.03.25

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to... keep it safe

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus
English edition 17.03.25

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus' sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos' history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth

European Champions from the …cradle!
English edition 17.03.25

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football

Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday
English edition 17.03.25

Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday

Trump announces he’ll discuss a potential Ukraine-Russia ceasefire with Putin on Tuesday. The U.S. President is cautiously hopeful talks can end the Ukraine war after positive U.S.-Russia negotiations in Moscow.

Λονδίνο: Ισόβια στον 19χρονο που σκότωσε την οικογένειά του και ετοίμαζε επίθεση στο σχολείο του
Στο Λονδίνο 19.03.25

Ισόβια στον 19χρονο που σκότωσε την οικογένειά του και ετοίμαζε επίθεση στο σχολείο του - Εκανε πρόβα τους φόνους

Ο 19χρονος που έμενε στο Λούτον, στο βόρειο Λονδίνο με την οικογένειά του «είχε φτιάξει σχέδια με τις τάξεις και είχε γράψει «να τους σκοτώσω όλους».

Έχουν υποβληθεί 100.000 φορολογικές δηλώσεις – Τα κρυφά σημεία
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 19.03.25

Έχουν υποβληθεί 100.000 φορολογικές δηλώσεις – Τα κρυφά σημεία

Συνάντηση του νέου Υφυπουργού Οικονομικών, Γιώργου Κώτσηρα με τον Πρόεδρο του Οικονομικού Επιμελητηρίου Ελλάδος, Κωνσταντίνο Κόλλια και τον Διοικητή της ΑΑΔΕ Γιώργο Πιτσιλή για τις φορολογικές δηλώσεις

Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ ξεκίνησε εκ νέου χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις – Ανακατέλαβε τον διάδρομο του Νετζαρίμ
Μέση Ανατολή 19.03.25

Το Ισραήλ ξεκίνησε εκ νέου χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις στη Γάζα - Ανακατέλαβε τον διάδρομο του Νετζαρίμ

Το τελευταίο 48ωρο στη Γάζα (από τις 17 Μαρτίου ως τις 19 Μαρτίου) 970 άνθρωποι έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους εξαιτίας των ισραηλινών επιδρομών - Με πλήρη ισοπέδωση απειλεί ο Ισραηλινός υπουργός Άμυνας

Φιλικό στο «Κλεάνθης Βικελίδης» με τον Πανσερραϊκό για τον Άρη
Ποδόσφαιρο 19.03.25

Φιλικό στο «Κλεάνθης Βικελίδης» με τον Πανσερραϊκό για τον Άρη

Οι κιτρινόμαυροι θα αντιμετωπίσουν το Σάββατο (22/3, 16.00) την ομάδα των Σερρών σε φιλικό παιχνίδι προπονητικού χαρακτήρα, που θα διεξαχθεί κεκλεισμένων των θυρών στο «Κλεάνθης Βικελίδης».

Leaving Neverland 2: Δείτε το εκρηκτικό ντοκιμαντέρ για τον «παιδόφιλο και κακοποιητή» Μάικλ Τζάκσον
Πατήστε play 19.03.25

Leaving Neverland 2: Δείτε το εκρηκτικό ντοκιμαντέρ για τον «παιδόφιλο και κακοποιητή» Μάικλ Τζάκσον

Το δεύτερο κεφάλαιο του εκρηκτικού, πολύκροτου ντοκιμαντέρ για τον Μάικλ Τζάκσον και τις κατηγορίες για συστηματική σεξουαλική κακοποίηση και παιδοφιλία φέρνει τα θύματα αντιμέτωπα με το ορκισμένο fandom του megastar και είναι διαθέσιμο σε όλους, online

