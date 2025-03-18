Τετάρτη 19 Μαρτίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.03.2025 | 00:11
Διακοπή κυκλοφορίας στη λεωφόρο Πάρνηθος
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.03.2025 | 20:10
Παράταση για «Εξοικονομώ» και «Αλλάζω Θερμοσίφωνα» - Οι νέες ημερομηνίες
Santorini Aims for Rhodes-Style Recovery After Seismic Activity
English edition 18 Μαρτίου 2025 | 21:29

Santorini Aims for Rhodes-Style Recovery After Seismic Activity

Santorini launches a €1M campaign to revive tourism after months of earthquakes and reassure visitors the island remains a safe destination

Santorini is hoping for a swift recovery and robust tourism season following recent seismic activity, with the Greek government initiating a comprehensive promotional campaign to reassure visitors of the island’s safety and allure. Drawing inspiration from Rhodes’ remarkable recovery after the devastating 2023 wildfires which occured in the heart of the tourist season, Santorini aims to emulate this success.​

Between late January and early February 2025, Santorini experienced a series of earthquakes, with magnitudes reaching up to 5.3. This led to a temporary state of emergency and the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists. The tremors caused minor structural damage but no casualties. Authorities implemented precautionary measures, including closing schools and restricting access to certain areas, to ensure public safety, and some safety measures remain in place on a precautionary basis.

Now that the seismic events have subsided, the Greek government has launched a €1 million international tourism campaign to reaffirm Santorini’s status as a premier destination- and safe destination. This initiative includes targeted digital marketing and collaborations with major travel agencies. Additionally, funds have been allocated to the Santorini municipality and the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) to enhance the island’s global visibility. Plans are underway to invite foreign journalists and travel influencers to experience and showcase Santorini’s readiness to welcome visitors. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni is also scheduled to visit the UK to promote the island to British travelers.​

Santorini’s recovery strategy draws parallels to Rhodes’ resurgence following the 2023 wildfires. Despite the devastation, Rhodes implemented effective marketing strategies and infrastructure improvements, leading to record-breaking tourist arrivals in subsequent seasons. The Greek government’s proactive approach included offering free holidays to tourists affected by the wildfires, showcasing a commitment to restoring confidence in the destination. Santorini aims to replicate this resilience by assuring travelers of its safety and readiness.​

Recent participation in international tourism fairs, such as the Berlin International Tourism Fair, has yielded positive responses, reinforcing confidence in Santorini’s appeal. With strategic planning, government support, and a focus on safety, Santorini is poised to remain one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations in 2025 and beyond.

Source: tovima.com

Διεθνή
Δασμοί Τραμπ: Θα ενισχύσουν ή θα φρενάρουν τις ξένες επενδύσεις στις ΗΠΑ; – Ανάλυση Economist

Δασμοί Τραμπ: Θα ενισχύσουν ή θα φρενάρουν τις ξένες επενδύσεις στις ΗΠΑ; – Ανάλυση Economist

Διεθνή
Τραμπ – Πούτιν: Παύση πυρός σε ενεργειακές υποδομές

Τραμπ – Πούτιν: Παύση πυρός σε ενεργειακές υποδομές

«Εκκενώστε» της Χρύσας Κολοκούρη: Παράταση παραστάσεων στο Studio Μαυρομιχάλη
inTickets 18.03.25

«Εκκενώστε» της Χρύσας Κολοκούρη: Παράταση παραστάσεων στο Studio Μαυρομιχάλη

Έχοντας ως αφετηρία σύγχρονα κοινωνικά ζητήματα και με βασικό άξονα το χιούμορ, η παράσταση «Εκκενώστε» παρουσιάζεται κάθε Τετάρτη και Πέμπτη, έως τις 10 Απριλίου, στο Studio Μαυρομιχάλη.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 16.03.25

Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA

Το ντοκιμαντέρ «Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα» είναι ένα εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ ψυχροπολεμικής ίντριγκας και αποικιοκρατικών πρακτικών, με φόντο το Κονγκό και τη δολοφονία του Πατρίς Λουμούμπα.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank
English edition 18.03.25

Moody’s Upgrades Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank

Moody’s raised the credit ratings of Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank to “Baa2” from “Baa3,” while their outlooks have now been revised to stable from positive

Σύνταξη
Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance
English edition 18.03.25

Nikos Godas – The Legend of the Resistance

A symbol of courage, resistance and dedication. In his red and white jersey until the end. His life is proof that ideas can’t be killed. Exile, a firing squad and the men who fought for what they believed in

Σύνταξη
José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar
English edition 18.03.25

José Luis Mendilibar – The Fox of Zaldibar

He came at the right time and became an inspiration. He changed how things were done and brought something that will be remembered forever. The wise Basque found his safe harbor, and this port found someone to... keep it safe

Σύνταξη
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus
English edition 17.03.25

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus' sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos' history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth

Σύνταξη
European Champions from the …cradle!
English edition 17.03.25

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football

Σύνταξη
Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday
English edition 17.03.25

Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday

Trump announces he’ll discuss a potential Ukraine-Russia ceasefire with Putin on Tuesday. The U.S. President is cautiously hopeful talks can end the Ukraine war after positive U.S.-Russia negotiations in Moscow.

Σύνταξη
Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote
English edition 14.03.25

Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

The most notable changes in the Greek cabinet reshuffle include Kostis Hatzidakis being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis taking over as Minister of National Economy and Finance.

Σύνταξη
