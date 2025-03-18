Santorini Aims for Rhodes-Style Recovery After Seismic Activity

Santorini is hoping for a swift recovery and robust tourism season following recent seismic activity, with the Greek government initiating a comprehensive promotional campaign to reassure visitors of the island’s safety and allure. Drawing inspiration from Rhodes’ remarkable recovery after the devastating 2023 wildfires which occured in the heart of the tourist season, Santorini aims to emulate this success.​

Between late January and early February 2025, Santorini experienced a series of earthquakes, with magnitudes reaching up to 5.3. This led to a temporary state of emergency and the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists. The tremors caused minor structural damage but no casualties. Authorities implemented precautionary measures, including closing schools and restricting access to certain areas, to ensure public safety, and some safety measures remain in place on a precautionary basis.

Now that the seismic events have subsided, the Greek government has launched a €1 million international tourism campaign to reaffirm Santorini’s status as a premier destination- and safe destination. This initiative includes targeted digital marketing and collaborations with major travel agencies. Additionally, funds have been allocated to the Santorini municipality and the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) to enhance the island’s global visibility. Plans are underway to invite foreign journalists and travel influencers to experience and showcase Santorini’s readiness to welcome visitors. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni is also scheduled to visit the UK to promote the island to British travelers.​

Santorini anticipates a bustling cruise season, with 50 cruise ships expected in April alone. To manage visitor flow and prevent overcrowding, authorities have implemented scheduling regulations, ensuring cruise ships dock at Athinios Port during designated morning and evening hours. Temporary restrictions are in place until May 15, 2025, affecting access to certain areas such as the Old Port of Fira and the harbors of Ammoudi and Armeni in Oia. These measures aim to ensure safety while maintaining a high-quality visitor experience.

Santorini’s recovery strategy draws parallels to Rhodes’ resurgence following the 2023 wildfires. Despite the devastation, Rhodes implemented effective marketing strategies and infrastructure improvements, leading to record-breaking tourist arrivals in subsequent seasons. The Greek government’s proactive approach included offering free holidays to tourists affected by the wildfires, showcasing a commitment to restoring confidence in the destination. Santorini aims to replicate this resilience by assuring travelers of its safety and readiness.​

Recent participation in international tourism fairs, such as the Berlin International Tourism Fair, has yielded positive responses, reinforcing confidence in Santorini’s appeal. With strategic planning, government support, and a focus on safety, Santorini is poised to remain one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations in 2025 and beyond.

Source: tovima.com