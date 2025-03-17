Τρίτη 18 Μαρτίου 2025
The ‘Hot Spots’ in Greece for Holiday Properties
English edition 17 Μαρτίου 2025 | 22:53

The ‘Hot Spots’ in Greece for Holiday Properties

New holiday home projects are emerging across Crete

Σύνταξη
Spotlight

Official data from Greece’s statistical authority, ELSTAT reaffirms a surge in foreign buyers’ interest in newly built, energy-efficient holiday homes and properties, as construction activity in the housing market saw a sharp rise in 2024.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift among residential property developers toward the holiday home market in Crete.

According to ELSTAT, from January to November 2024, building permits were issued for 3,503 homes—a 17.8% increase compared to 2023 (2,972 homes) and a 45.8% rise from 2022 (2,401 homes). Chania recorded the highest increase in residential building permits, up 46.5% from 2023 and 61.8% compared to 2022.

An analysis by Elxis – At Home in Greece, a company specializing in selling holiday homes to foreign buyers, shows a significant increase in construction activity as early as the first 11 months of 2024. This rise surpasses not only the total for 2023 but even more so that of 2022.

These figures confirm the rapid growth in investment for the construction of new holiday homes, driven by demand that far exceeds supply, as George Gavrillidis, CEO of Elxis notes.

“The demand continues to outstrip supply, and prices have been steadily rising over the past few years at an annual rate of 8% to 10%.”

New holiday home projects are emerging across Crete. In Chania, residential developments are underway, where detached houses are selling for over €4,000 per square meter.

In Kasteli, luxury seaside apartments are priced at €7,000 per square meter. Meanwhile, in Maleme, just 100 meters from the beach, new holiday homes are selling for €5,500 per square meter, and in Kokino Chorio, newly built villas with exceptional views are listed at €6,100 per square meter.

For companies targeting foreign buyers, the right tools are essential, explained Gavrillidis. “Elxis – At Home in Greece provides the necessary guidance to ensure developers can effectively manage buyers and maintain continuous communication throughout the construction process,” he said. “Regular updates on construction progress, adherence to delivery timelines, and addressing any technical issues after handover are all crucial elements in maintaining client trust and satisfaction.”

Αγορές
Wall Street: Τα ιδιωτικά δωμάτια των σκοτεινών δεξαμενών – Οι συναλλαγές πίσω από τα φώτα του ταμπλό

Wall Street: Τα ιδιωτικά δωμάτια των σκοτεινών δεξαμενών – Οι συναλλαγές πίσω από τα φώτα του ταμπλό

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Κανονικά η συνεδρίαση της 18ης Μαρτίου – Πού οφείλονταν τα τεχνικά προβλήματα

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Κανονικά η συνεδρίαση της 18ης Μαρτίου – Πού οφείλονταν τα τεχνικά προβλήματα

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά
Σπορ 17.03.25

Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά

Από τις αλάνες του Πειραιά μέχρι τη δόξα των γηπέδων, ο Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος έζησε και έγραψε ιστορία για τον Ολυμπιακό. Ο τερματοφύλακας-σύμβολο που αφιέρωσε έναν ολόκληρο αιώνα στη μεγαλύτερη αγάπη του: τη φανέλα με τον δαφνοστεφανωμένο έφηβο

Σύνταξη
Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 
Σπορ 17.03.25

Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 

Η ασύλληπτη πορεία της best of γενιάς των Ακαδημιών του Ολυμπιακού που κατέκτησε το Youth League της UEFA υπογράφοντας τη μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία της «παραγωγικής διαδικασίας» του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου

Σύνταξη
Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA
inTickets 16.03.25

Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA

Το ντοκιμαντέρ «Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα» είναι ένα εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ ψυχροπολεμικής ίντριγκας και αποικιοκρατικών πρακτικών, με φόντο το Κονγκό και τη δολοφονία του Πατρίς Λουμούμπα.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus
English edition 17.03.25

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus' sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos' history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth

Σύνταξη
European Champions from the …cradle!
English edition 17.03.25

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football

Σύνταξη
Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday
English edition 17.03.25

Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday

Trump announces he’ll discuss a potential Ukraine-Russia ceasefire with Putin on Tuesday. The U.S. President is cautiously hopeful talks can end the Ukraine war after positive U.S.-Russia negotiations in Moscow.

Σύνταξη
Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote
English edition 14.03.25

Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

The most notable changes in the Greek cabinet reshuffle include Kostis Hatzidakis being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis taking over as Minister of National Economy and Finance.

Σύνταξη
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…
English edition 14.03.25

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.

Σύνταξη
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven
English edition 13.03.25

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football

Σύνταξη
Κενές θέσεις εργασίας: Μειώθηκαν 31% σε ετήσια βάση – Χαμηλό ρεκόρ διετίας
ΕΛΣΤΑΤ 18.03.25

Χαμηλό ρεκόρ διετίας για τις κενές θέσεις εργασίας - Μειώθηκαν 31% σε ετήσια βάση

Μειώθηκαν κατά 31% οι κενές θέσεις εργασίας το δ' τρίμηνο του 2024, σε σύγκριση με το αντίστοιχο διάστημα του 2023, ενώ σε τριμηνιαία βάση η μείωση προσεγγίζει το 42%. «Στενεύει» η αγορά εργασίας.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Κράτος Δικαίου: Στάσιμη η Ελλάδα σε μια Ευρώπη που βρίσκεται αντιμέτωπη με επίμονες προκλήσεις
Ελλάδα 18.03.25

Στάσιμη η Ελλάδα στους δείκτες για το κράτος δικαίου - Το σύστημα δικαιοσύνης και οι μεγάλες προκλήσεις

Η έκθεση για το κράτος δικαίου που δημοσιεύεται από την Ένωση Πολιτικών Ελευθεριών για την Ευρώπη αποτελεί ηχηρό «καμπανάκι» για όλη την Ευρώπη. Συστημικές ελλείψεις σε όλο το μπλοκ και στασιμότητα της Ελλάδας στη βελτίωση κρίσιμων δεικτών.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Τομ Κρουζ και Άνα ντε Άρμας: Νέο ζευγάρι ή ετοιμάζονται να κατακτήσουν το διάστημα;
Διαγαλαξιακός έρωτας; 17.03.25

Τομ Κρουζ και Άνα ντε Άρμας: Νέο ζευγάρι ή ετοιμάζονται να κατακτήσουν το διάστημα;

Ο Τομ Κρουζ και η Άνα ντε Άρμας εθεάθησαν δύο φορές μαζί στο Λονδίνο τους τελευταίους μήνες. Αυτό ήταν αρκετό για να χτυπήσει ο συναγερμός στα tabloid. Όμως τα σχέδια είναι μάλλον πιο φιλόδοξα

Σύνταξη
Καναδάς: Μακρόν και Στάρμερ συνάντησε ο πρωθυπουργός Κάρνεϊ – Το μήνυμα πίσω από την ευρωπαϊκή επίσκεψη
Αναθέρμανση σχέσεων 17.03.25

Μακρόν και Στάρμερ συνάντησε ο Καναδός πρωθυπουργός - Το μήνυμα πίσω από την ευρωπαϊκή επίσκεψη

Στην Γαλλία και την Μεγάλη Βρετανία ταξίδεψε ο πρωθυπουργός του Καναδά, Μαρκ Κάρνεϊ, με στόχο να ενισχύσει τις ευρωπαϊκές σχέσεις της χώρας του

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Όταν ο πρωθυπουργός ξεχνά ότι υπάρχουν διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης και Συμβούλιο της Επικράτειας…
Παρασκήνιο 17.03.25

Όταν ο πρωθυπουργός ξεχνά ότι υπάρχουν διαδικασίες αξιολόγησης και Συμβούλιο της Επικράτειας…

Ο πρωθυπουργός ανακοίνωσε ότι έρχεται να ανοίξει παράρτημα το πανεπιστήμιο του York «προσπερνώντας» όλες τις διαδικασίες που υπάρχουν μέχρι αυτό να συμβεί όντως

Ειδικός Συνεργάτης
Αρκαλοχώρι: Σε πλειστηριασμό η κατοικία σεισμόπληκτης πολύτεκνης μητέρας – «Νομίζαμε ότι τα είχαμε δει όλα»
Η καταγγελία 17.03.25

«Νομίζαμε ότι τα είχαμε δει όλα»: Σε πλειστηριασμό η κατοικία σεισμόπληκτης πολύτεκνης μητέρας στο Αρκαλοχώρι

Ο Σύλλογος Σεισμόπληκτων Δήμου Μινώα Πεδιάδας «Η Ελπίδα» προειδοποιεί ότι ακολουθούν κι άλλοι πλειστηριασμοί στο Αρκαλοχώρι

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ο Γουίλ Σμιθ επέστρεψε για τα καλά στη μουσική: Έρχεται καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία στην Ευρώπη
Αληθινή ιστορία 17.03.25

Ο Γουίλ Σμιθ επέστρεψε για τα καλά στη μουσική: Έρχεται καλοκαιρινή περιοδεία στην Ευρώπη

Ο Γουίλ Σμιθ, ο οποίος έκανε καριέρα ως ράπερ προτού εισχωρήσει στο Χόλιγουντ, ανακοίνωσε μια τεράστια περιοδεία σε Ευρώπη και Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Απόρρητο