Δευτέρα 17 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΑΝΑΣΧΗΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Bank of Greece Governor Rules Out 13th and 14th Salaries
English edition 17 Μαρτίου 2025 | 19:57

Bank of Greece Governor Rules Out 13th and 14th Salaries

Regarding the European Central Bank’s next moves on interest rates, he indicated that he does not foresee significant changes in monetary policy for the time being

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Οι 2 λέξεις που σας κάνουν δυστυχισμένους

Οι 2 λέξεις που σας κάνουν δυστυχισμένους

Spotlight

Bank of Greece (BoG) Governor Yannis Stournaras firmly ruled out any discussion regarding the reinstatement of the 13th and 14th salaries, speaking at the conference Ellada Meta VIII, co-organized by Kyklos Ideon (Circle of Ideas) -the Greek think tank- in partnership with the Delphi Economic Forum. The event focused on “Europe, Greece, and the Onslaught of New Challenges: Seeking a Frame of Reference.”

When asked about the matter, Stournaras was unequivocal. “I don’t think there is margin for a 13th and 14th salary, in our view. We are already dealing with pensions and other financial commitments, which add up to several billion euros,” he stated, reflecting the stance of the Bank of Greece.

Regarding the European Central Bank’s next moves on interest rates, he indicated that he does not foresee significant changes in monetary policy for the time being. He noted that market forecasts have shifted from expecting three rate cuts to just two, a perspective he agrees with. Stournaras predicted that the final interest rate for 2025 would settle at 2% following two reductions but stressed that this forecast was made with “great caution” due to the uncertainty caused by Trump’s trade policies.

“I cannot say for sure what will happen in April. It’s still too soon, and we need to let things settle. However, I do not rule out a 25-basis-point cut at that time,” he said. “By the end of the year, I believe the key interest rate will stand at 2.56%, which would support economic growth.”

The governor described the current economic climate as a “new reality,” with economies still undergoing a soft landing following the high inflation of 2022—avoiding a recession so far. However, he warned of emerging risks linked to the policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stournaras pointed out that while uncertainty has increased, the situation has not panned out as initially expected. Instead of strong U.S. growth and a strengthening dollar, the unfolding tariff war appears to be damaging the American economy. Inflation is likely to rise, and indicators now suggest a possible recession in the U.S. the Grek central banket claimed.

He described these developments as a wake-up call for the eurozone. “Europe has always been slow to act, taking steps only after crises emerge. But at least this serves as a wake-up call,” he remarked.
opportunity to push forward with public and private investment, as long as barriers to entrepreneurship are removed,” he emphasized.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Κανονικά η συνεδρίαση της 18ης Μαρτίου – Πού οφείλονταν τα τεχνικά προβλήματα

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Κανονικά η συνεδρίαση της 18ης Μαρτίου – Πού οφείλονταν τα τεχνικά προβλήματα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Οι 2 λέξεις που σας κάνουν δυστυχισμένους

Οι 2 λέξεις που σας κάνουν δυστυχισμένους

Επιχειρήσεις
Κύκλος Ιδεών – Θεοδωρόπουλος: Μόνο με σοβαρές επενδύσεις θα αυξηθούν οι μισθοί – Γιατί δεν χτίζονται εργοστάσια

Κύκλος Ιδεών – Θεοδωρόπουλος: Μόνο με σοβαρές επενδύσεις θα αυξηθούν οι μισθοί – Γιατί δεν χτίζονται εργοστάσια

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά
Σπορ 17.03.25

Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά

Από τις αλάνες του Πειραιά μέχρι τη δόξα των γηπέδων, ο Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος έζησε και έγραψε ιστορία για τον Ολυμπιακό. Ο τερματοφύλακας-σύμβολο που αφιέρωσε έναν ολόκληρο αιώνα στη μεγαλύτερη αγάπη του: τη φανέλα με τον δαφνοστεφανωμένο έφηβο

Σύνταξη
Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 
Σπορ 17.03.25

Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 

Η ασύλληπτη πορεία της best of γενιάς των Ακαδημιών του Ολυμπιακού που κατέκτησε το Youth League της UEFA υπογράφοντας τη μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία της «παραγωγικής διαδικασίας» του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA
inTickets 16.03.25

Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA

Το ντοκιμαντέρ «Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα» είναι ένα εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ ψυχροπολεμικής ίντριγκας και αποικιοκρατικών πρακτικών, με φόντο το Κονγκό και τη δολοφονία του Πατρίς Λουμούμπα.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus
English edition 17.03.25

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus' sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos' history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth

Σύνταξη
European Champions from the …cradle!
English edition 17.03.25

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football

Σύνταξη
Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday
English edition 17.03.25

Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday

Trump announces he’ll discuss a potential Ukraine-Russia ceasefire with Putin on Tuesday. The U.S. President is cautiously hopeful talks can end the Ukraine war after positive U.S.-Russia negotiations in Moscow.

Σύνταξη
Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote
English edition 14.03.25

Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

The most notable changes in the Greek cabinet reshuffle include Kostis Hatzidakis being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis taking over as Minister of National Economy and Finance.

Σύνταξη
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…
English edition 14.03.25

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.

Σύνταξη
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven
English edition 13.03.25

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football

Σύνταξη
inStream
Γιοβάνοβιτς: «Πρέπει να δώσουμε πολλές ευκαιρίες στους νεαρούς, διότι αυτοί είναι το μέλλον»
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.03.25

Γιοβάνοβιτς: «Πρέπει να δώσουμε πολλές ευκαιρίες στους νεαρούς, διότι αυτοί είναι το μέλλον»

Ο Ιβάν Γιοβάνοβιτς μίλησε για την κλήση των νεαρών στην Εθνική, την ευκαιρία για την άνοδο στην πρώτη κατηγορία του Nations League και για τη στήριξη που δείχνει ο κόσμος.

Σύνταξη
Τέμπη: Λάβρος η Καρυστιανού κατά Μπακαΐμη – «Τι έχουν άραγε αυτά τα βίντεο που δεν πρέπει να δει κανένας μας;»
Λάρισα 17.03.25

Λάβρος η Καρυστιανού κατά Μπακαΐμη - «Τι έχουν άραγε αυτά τα βίντεο που δεν πρέπει να δει κανένας μας;»

Ενώ στη δημοσιότητα έρχονται νέα ηχητικά ντοκουμέντα από το βράδυ της τραγωδίας των Τεμπών η Μαρία Καρυστιανού κατηγόρησε τον εφέτη ανακριτή που χειρίζεται την υπόθεση των Τεμπών, Σωτήρη Μπακαΐμη, πως «δεν τον ενδιαφέρει καθόλου η αλήθεια».

Σύνταξη
Τέμπη: «Θα μας γράψουν οι εφημερίδες» – Νέα ηχητικά ντοκουμέντα – Τα τρένα κινούνταν ανάποδα στα τυφλά
Οι διάλογοι 17.03.25

«Θα μας γράψουν οι εφημερίδες»: Νέα ηχητικά ντοκουμέντα για τα Τέμπη - Τα τρένα κινούνταν ανάποδα στα τυφλά

Οι υπάλληλοι αντιμετώπιζαν μια χαοτική κατάσταση, όπως αποτυπώνουν και οι διάλογοι μεταξύ τους - Τι έλεγαν λίγη ώρα πριν από τη σύγκρουση των τρένων στα Τέμπη

Σύνταξη
Ο Κιάνου Ριβς δεν είναι ο τύπος που τερματίζει τα κοντέρ όταν οδηγεί μηχανή
Φύση, όχι ταχύτητα 17.03.25

Ο Κιάνου Ριβς δεν είναι ο τύπος που τερματίζει τα κοντέρ όταν οδηγεί μηχανή

«Δεν ήμουν ποτέ ένας από αυτούς τους τύπους που προσπαθούν να πάνε όσο πιο γρήγορα μπορούν [με μοτοσικλέτα]», δήλωσε ο Κιάνου Ριβς στη νέα σειρά ντοκιμαντέρ «Visionaries».

Σύνταξη
Ξέσπασαν μάχες ανάμεσα στη Συρία και τον Λίβανο [βίντεο]
Κόσμος 17.03.25

Ξέσπασαν μάχες ανάμεσα στη Συρία και τον Λίβανο [βίντεο]

Την ώρα που ο συριακός και ο λιβανέζικος στρατός βρίσκονται σε ανοιχτή γραμμή επικοινωνίας για να σταματήσει η ένταση, η κατάσταση τόσο στη Συρία όσο και τον Λίβανο παραμένει έκρυθμη.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
LIVE: Μαρούσι – Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ 17.03.25

LIVE: Μαρούσι – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Μαρούσι – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 20:15 την αναμέτρηση Μαρούσι – Ολυμπιακός για την 21η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από EΡΤ3.

Σύνταξη
ΝΔ: Τριγμοί από τα «φάλτσα» του ανασχηματισμού – Στο στόχαστρο του Πλεύρη ο Τσάφος
Σε περιδίνηση 17.03.25

Τριγμοί στη ΝΔ από τα «φάλτσα» του ανασχηματισμού - Στο στόχαστρο του Πλεύρη ο Τσάφος

Πυκνώνουν τα σύννεφα στη ΝΔ λίγα 24ωρα μετά τον ανασχηματισμό που ανακοινώθηκε με σκοπό να δώσει «νέα πνοή» στην κυβέρνηση. Μετά την παραίτηση του Αρίστου Δοξιάδη η «γαλάζια» παράταξη κλυδωνίζεται από την ανάρτηση που είχε κάνει ο Νίκος Τσάφος.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
«Να κάτσει ο δολοφόνος του παιδιού μου στο εδώλιο» – Το in στα Τέμπη με τον Χρήστο Χούπα
InView 17.03.25

«Να κάτσει ο δολοφόνος του παιδιού μου στο εδώλιο» – Το in στα Τέμπη με τον Χρήστο Χούπα

Στα Τέμπη, 728 ημέρες μετά… Δίπλα στις ράγες του τρένου, στο σημείο που η κόρη του Ελπίδα πέθανε μαζί με άλλους 56 ανθρώπους, ο Χρήστος Χούπας μιλά στο in για το μπάζωμα... ευθυνών, τον αγώνα των συγγενών και ορκίζεται, ενώ ανάβει το καντήλι του παιδιού του, ότι θα αγωνιστεί μέχρι τη δικαίωση.

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Must Read
Το δίδυμο Πιερρακάκη – Πιτσιλή, η εμπιστοσύνη σε Θεοδωρικάκο, οι 2 εκπλήξεις του ανασχηματισμού, η «κατάρα» των αριθμών στο ΧΑ, το δισ. της Aegean, το ερώτημα στην Jumbo

Το δίδυμο Πιερρακάκη – Πιτσιλή, η εμπιστοσύνη σε Θεοδωρικάκο, οι 2 εκπλήξεις του ανασχηματισμού, η «κατάρα» των αριθμών στο ΧΑ, το δισ. της Aegean, το ερώτημα στην Jumbo

eGov-KYB: Στοιχεία επιχειρήσεων με ένα κλικ

eGov-KYB: Στοιχεία επιχειρήσεων με ένα κλικ

Δυσαρεστημένοι και ανακουφισμένοι

Δυσαρεστημένοι και ανακουφισμένοι

Αποκάλυψη in: Τα τρία σημεία – κλειδιά του «πορίσματος Γκότση» για το θρίλερ στην Αμαλιάδα

Αποκάλυψη in: Τα τρία σημεία – κλειδιά του «πορίσματος Γκότση» για το θρίλερ στην Αμαλιάδα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 17 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο