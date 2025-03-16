Metropolitan Ioannis of Korce New Archbishop of Albania

Metropolitan Ioannis of Korce, who had been serving as the locum tenens of the Archbishopric following the passing of the late Archbishop Anastasios on January 25, was elected as the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durres, and All Albania on Sunday afternoon by the Holy Synod.

The Holy Synod convened after the Divine Liturgy at the Resurrection of Christ Cathedral in Tirana. Greek-born Metropolitans Nathanail of Amantia and Dimitrios of Gjirokastër were excluded from candidacy, as they do not hold Albanian citizenship—a requirement set by the Statute of the Albanian Orthodox Church, which was approved in 2006.

Following the announcement of the election, church bells rang joyfully in Orthodox churches across Albania.

In a brief address to the faithful, who chanted Axios! (“Worthy!”), the newly elected Archbishop expressed his humility in accepting this sacred responsibility, submitting to the will of God. He vowed to serve with dedication.

“I will honor the Holy Tradition and strive with all my strength to defend the rights of the Church. Aware of the weight of this responsibility, I pray to Christ, the Founder of the Church, to grant me enlightenment, strength, and wisdom.”

Archbishop Ioannis, born Fatmir Pelushi in 1956 in Korce, has served the Orthodox Church of Albania as Metropolitan of Korce since his enthronement in 1998.