16.03.2025 | 19:20
Φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στη Σάμο
16.03.2025 | 18:01
Σεισμός 4,1 Ρίχτερ στην Αμοργό
16.03.2025 | 13:32
Στο νοσοκομείο η Μαργαρίτα Παπανδρέου
Metropolitan Ioannis of Korce New Archbishop of Albania
Metropolitan Ioannis of Korce New Archbishop of Albania

Following the announcement of the election, church bells rang joyfully in Orthodox churches across Albania

Σχέσεις: Τι είναι το «φαινόμενο του φωτοστέφανου»

Σχέσεις: Τι είναι το «φαινόμενο του φωτοστέφανου»

Spotlight

Metropolitan Ioannis of Korce, who had been serving as the locum tenens of the Archbishopric following the passing of the late Archbishop Anastasios on January 25, was elected as the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durres, and All Albania on Sunday afternoon by the Holy Synod.

The Holy Synod convened after the Divine Liturgy at the Resurrection of Christ Cathedral in Tirana. Greek-born Metropolitans Nathanail of Amantia and Dimitrios of Gjirokastër were excluded from candidacy, as they do not hold Albanian citizenship—a requirement set by the Statute of the Albanian Orthodox Church, which was approved in 2006.

Following the announcement of the election, church bells rang joyfully in Orthodox churches across Albania.

In a brief address to the faithful, who chanted Axios! (“Worthy!”), the newly elected Archbishop expressed his humility in accepting this sacred responsibility, submitting to the will of God. He vowed to serve with dedication.

“I will honor the Holy Tradition and strive with all my strength to defend the rights of the Church. Aware of the weight of this responsibility, I pray to Christ, the Founder of the Church, to grant me enlightenment, strength, and wisdom.”

Archbishop Ioannis, born Fatmir Pelushi in 1956 in Korce, has served the Orthodox Church of Albania as Metropolitan of Korce since his enthronement in 1998.

Fed: Τι θα αποφασίσει ο Πάουελ για τα επιτόκια – Οι συνεδριάσεις των κεντρικών τραπεζών

Fed: Τι θα αποφασίσει ο Πάουελ για τα επιτόκια – Οι συνεδριάσεις των κεντρικών τραπεζών

Σχέσεις: Τι είναι το «φαινόμενο του φωτοστέφανου»

Σχέσεις: Τι είναι το «φαινόμενο του φωτοστέφανου»

Παραιτήθηκε ο Αρίστος Δοξιάδης

Παραιτήθηκε ο Αρίστος Δοξιάδης

Γιάννης Βάζος: Θρύλος με ψυχή Σμυρνιού
Σπορ 14.03.25

Γιάννης Βάζος: Θρύλος με ψυχή Σμυρνιού

Ενας μυθικός σκόρερ από τις παράγκες της Δραπετσώνας οδήγησε τον Ολυμπιακό σε αλλεπάλληλες επιτυχίες και αναδείχθηκε με το πάθος και την παρουσία του σε σύμβολο της ταυτότητας του συλλόγου

Σύνταξη
Η στιγμή που περνά μα δεν χάνεται…
Σπορ 14.03.25

Η στιγμή που περνά μα δεν χάνεται…

Η κεφαλιά του Αγιούμπ Ελ Κααμπί στο 116’ του τελικού του Conference League σταμάτησε τον χρόνο. Και ένας ολόκληρος λαός ένιωσε την απόλυτη δικαίωση

Σύνταξη
Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA
inTickets 16.03.25

Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA

Το ντοκιμαντέρ «Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα» είναι ένα εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ ψυχροπολεμικής ίντριγκας και αποικιοκρατικών πρακτικών, με φόντο το Κονγκό και τη δολοφονία του Πατρίς Λουμούμπα.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote
English edition 14.03.25

Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

The most notable changes in the Greek cabinet reshuffle include Kostis Hatzidakis being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis taking over as Minister of National Economy and Finance.

Σύνταξη
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…
English edition 14.03.25

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.

Σύνταξη
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven
English edition 13.03.25

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football

Σύνταξη
'Only You Wear a Jersey That's Glorious…'
English edition 12.03.25

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least

Σύνταξη
From the Foundations to Piraeus' Heritage
English edition 12.03.25

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team's full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos - a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields

Σύνταξη
How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece
English edition 10.03.25

How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece

Greece’s tax authority has compiled a guide addressing the most common questions regarding the transfer tax exemption for first-time home purchases.

Σύνταξη
Εκπαραθύρωση του αρχηγού της Σιν Μπετ – Ποιος είναι ο Ισραηλινός «Χούβερ» που φοβάται ο Μπίμπι
Κόσμος 16.03.25

Εκπαραθύρωση του αρχηγού της Σιν Μπετ – Ποιος είναι ο Ισραηλινός «Χούβερ» που φοβάται ο Μπίμπι

Από το Πανεπιστήμιο του Χάρβαρντ και τους στρατώνες της πλέον επίλεκτης μονάδας του Ισραηλινού Στρατού, βρέθηκε σήμερα το μάτι το πρωθυπουργικού «κυκλώνα»

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Ολυμπιακός – Μαρκόπουλο 3-0: Έκανε το καθήκον του και τώρα… Final 4 (vid)
Βόλεϊ 16.03.25

Ολυμπιακός – Μαρκόπουλο 3-0: Έκανε το καθήκον του και τώρα… Final 4 (vid)

Από την κορυφή, που του δίνει και το απόλυτο πλεονέκτημα στα πλέι οφ ολοκλήρωσε ο Ολυμπιακός την κανονική περίοδο της Volley League Γυναικών και τώρα στρέφει το βλέμμα του στο Final 4 του Κυπέλλου.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Μπαρτσελόνα
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.03.25

LIVE: Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Μπαρτσελόνα

LIVE: Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Μπαρτσελόνα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Μπαρτσελόνα, για την 28η αγωνιστική της La Liga. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Αριστερά για Δοξιάδη: Ο ορισμός της αριστείας Μητσοτάκη, ο υφυπουργός του Σαββατοκύριακου
«Καλά πήγε αυτό» 16.03.25

Νέα Αριστερά για Δοξιάδη: Ο ορισμός της αριστείας Μητσοτάκη, ο υφυπουργός του Σαββατοκύριακου

«Πλέον, δεν θα είναι γνωστός μόνο ως τρολ του διαδικτύου, ούτε μόνο ως εμπλεκόμενος στο 'καρτέλ' του ξενόγλωσσου βιβλίου, όπως προσφάτως αποκαλύφθηκε», σχολιάζει η Νέα Αριστερά

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Αταλάντα – Ίντερ
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.03.25

LIVE: Αταλάντα – Ίντερ

LIVE: Αταλάντα – Ίντερ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:45 την αναμέτρηση Αταλάντα – Ίντερ, για την 29η αγωνιστική της Serie A. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Cosmote Sports 2.

Σύνταξη
«Εξουσία. Απληστία. Τρέλα»: Το βιβλίο που το Facebook δεν θέλει να διαβάσετε αποκαθηλώνει τον Ζούκερμπεργκ
«Ολέθρια ανευθυνότητα» 16.03.25

«Εξουσία. Απληστία. Τρέλα»: Το βιβλίο που το Facebook δεν θέλει να διαβάσετε αποκαθηλώνει τον Ζούκερμπεργκ

Στα εργασιακά απομνημονεύματα της η Σάρα Γουίν-Γουίλιαμς φωτογραφίζει το Facebook ως μια «διαβολική αίρεση» ισχυρών που πυρπολούν τις δημοκρατίες και εκμεταλλεύονται ευάλωτους χρήστες

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Περιστέρι: Τρεις φορές πάνω από το όριο το αλκοόλ στην 22χρονη που προκάλεσε το δυστύχημα – Δεν είδε καν το φανάρι
Περιστέρι 16.03.25

Τρεις φορές πάνω από το όριο το αλκοόλ στην 22χρονη που προκάλεσε το δυστύχημα - Δεν είδε καν το φανάρι

Το βίντεο από κάμερα ασφαλείας που κατέγραψε τη στιγμή της σύγκρουσης, δείχνει ότι η 22χρονη δεν είδε καν το φανάρι και συνέχισε να οδηγεί χωρίς να ελαττώσει ταχύτητα.

Σύνταξη
Fed: Ώρα αποφάσεων για τα επιτόκια – Οι συνεδριάσεις των κεντρικών τραπεζών
ΗΠΑ 16.03.25

Fed: Ώρα αποφάσεων για τα επιτόκια – Οι συνεδριάσεις των κεντρικών τραπεζών

Πού εστιάζουν αγορές και οικονομολόγοι στην επικείμενη συνεδρίαση της Fed - Πού αναμένεται να κινηθούν τα επιτόκια – Ποιες άλλες κεντρικές τράπεζες συνεδριάζουν αυτή την εβδομάδα

Σύνταξη
Το δίδυμο Πιερρακάκη – Πιτσιλή, η εμπιστοσύνη σε Θεοδωρικάκο, οι 2 εκπλήξεις του ανασχηματισμού, η «κατάρα» των αριθμών στο ΧΑ, το δισ. της Aegean, το ερώτημα στην Jumbo

Το δίδυμο Πιερρακάκη – Πιτσιλή, η εμπιστοσύνη σε Θεοδωρικάκο, οι 2 εκπλήξεις του ανασχηματισμού, η «κατάρα» των αριθμών στο ΧΑ, το δισ. της Aegean, το ερώτημα στην Jumbo

eGov-KYB: Στοιχεία επιχειρήσεων με ένα κλικ

eGov-KYB: Στοιχεία επιχειρήσεων με ένα κλικ

Δυσαρεστημένοι και ανακουφισμένοι

Δυσαρεστημένοι και ανακουφισμένοι

Αποκάλυψη in: Τα τρία σημεία – κλειδιά του «πορίσματος Γκότση» για το θρίλερ στην Αμαλιάδα

Αποκάλυψη in: Τα τρία σημεία – κλειδιά του «πορίσματος Γκότση» για το θρίλερ στην Αμαλιάδα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

