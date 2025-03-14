Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled his new cabinet on Friday morning, following a reshuffle announced by Government Spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis, in an aim to address growing public discontent and enhance New Democracy’s effectiveness in the face of mounting challenges.
The reshuffle came on the heels of Greece’s main opposition party PASOK’s attempt to topple the government- again– last Friday through a no-confidence motion, but the vote failed.
While the motion was not expected to pass, given the New Democracy party’s parliamentary majority, it was accompanied by massive nationwide protests. Demonstrators expressed their frustration over elusive justice for the Tempi train disaster and economic struggles such as inflation, both cited as key reasons by PASOK in the no-confidence motion.
With this cabinet reshuffle, PM Mitsotakis also seeks to refresh its public image, which has suffered from six years of leadership through seemingly endless crises and controversies. In previous announcements following the no-confidence vote, Mitsotakis made a verbal committment to finally fix Greece’s train system, focusing first and foremost on systems-safety.
First Reactions:
Political analysts and media outlets suggest that the reshuffle is not merely cosmetic but rather a strategic, near-surgical adjustment aimed at enhancing the government’s efficiency and performance.
The Government spokesperson said that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Saturday at 11:00am and immediately start its work, holding the first cabinet meeting on the same day.