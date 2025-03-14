Παρασκευή 14 Μαρτίου 2025
Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote
English edition 14 Μαρτίου 2025 | 12:32

Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

The most notable changes in the Greek cabinet reshuffle include Kostis Hatzidakis being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis taking over as Minister of National Economy and Finance.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled his new cabinet on Friday morning, following a reshuffle announced by Government Spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis, in an aim to address growing public discontent and enhance New Democracy’s effectiveness in the face of mounting challenges.

The reshuffle came on the heels of Greece’s main opposition party PASOK’s attempt to topple the government- again– last Friday through a no-confidence motion, but the vote failed.

While the motion was not expected to pass, given the New Democracy party’s parliamentary majority, it was accompanied by massive nationwide protests. Demonstrators expressed their frustration over elusive justice for the Tempi train disaster and economic struggles such as inflation, both cited as key reasons by PASOK in the no-confidence motion.

With this cabinet reshuffle, PM Mitsotakis also seeks to refresh its public image, which has suffered from six years of leadership through seemingly endless crises and controversies. In previous announcements following the no-confidence vote, Mitsotakis made a verbal committment to finally fix Greece’s train system, focusing first and foremost on systems-safety.

Cabinet Reshuffle: The New Composition

Ministry of National Economy and Finance
Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis
Deputy Minister: Nikos Papathanasis
Deputy Minister: Giorgos Kotsiras
Deputy Minister: Thanos Petralias

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister: Giorgos Gerapetritis
Deputy Minister: Alexandra Papadopoulou
Deputy Minister: Tasos Chatzivasileiou
Deputy Minister for Greeks Abroad: Giannis Loverdos

Ministry of National Defense
Minister: Nikos Dendias
Deputy Minister: Thanasis Davakis

Ministry of the Interior
Minister: Theodoros Livanios
Deputy Minister: Vasilis Spanakis
Deputy Minister for Macedonia-Thrace Affairs: Kostas Gioulekas
Deputy Minister: Vivi Charalampogianni

Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs, and Sports
Minister: Sofia Zacharaki
Deputy Minister for Sports: Giannis Vroutsis
Deputy Minister for Higher Education: Nikos Papaiōannou
Deputy Minister: Kostas Vlasis

Ministry of Health
Minister: Adonis Georgiadis
Deputy Minister: Eirini Agapidaki
Deputy Minister: Dimitris Bartzopoulos
Deputy Minister: Marios Themistokleous

Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
Minister: Christos Dimas
Deputy Minister for Transport: Konstantinos Kyranakis
Deputy Minister: Nikos Tachiaos

Ministry of Environment and Energy
Minister: Stavros Papastavrou
Deputy Minister: Nikos Tagaras
Deputy Minister for Energy: Nikos Tsafos

Ministry of Development
Minister: Takis Theodorikakos
Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation: Aristos Doxiadis
Deputy Minister: Lazaros Tsavdaridis

Ministry of Labor and Social Security
Minister: Niki Kerameus
Deputy Minister: Kostas Karagounis
Deputy Minister: Anna Efthymiou

Ministry of Citizen Protection
Minister: Michalis Chrysochoidis
Deputy Minister: Giannis Lampropoulos

Ministry of Justice
Minister: Giorgos Floridis
Deputy Minister: Giannis Bougas

Ministry of Culture
Minister: Lina Mendoni
Deputy Minister: Iason Fotilas

Ministry of Migration and Asylum
Minister: Makis Voridis
Deputy Minister: Sevi Voloudaki

Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family
Minister: Domna Michailidou
Deputy Minister: Elena Rapti

Ministry of Rural Development and Food
Minister: Kostas Tsiaras
Deputy Minister: Dionysis Stamenitis
Deputy Minister: Christos Kellas

Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy
Minister: Vasilis Kikilias
Deputy Minister: Stefanos Gikas

Ministry of Tourism
Minister: Olga Kefalogianni
Deputy Minister: Anna Karamanli

Ministry of Digital Governance
Minister: Dimitris Papastergiou
Deputy Minister: Christos Boukoros

Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection
Minister: Giannis Kefalogiannis
Deputy Minister: Kostas Katsafados
Deputy Minister: Evangelos Tournas

Minister of State: Akis Skertsos
Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister: Thanasis Kontogeorgis
Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister & Government Spokesperson: Pavlos Marinakis
Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister: Giorgos Mylonakis

First Reactions:

Political analysts and media outlets suggest that the reshuffle is not merely cosmetic but rather a strategic, near-surgical adjustment aimed at enhancing the government’s efficiency and performance.

The Government spokesperson said that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Saturday at 11:00am and immediately start its work, holding the first cabinet meeting on the same day.

Οικονομία
Ανασχηματισμός 2025: Με «συνταγή» Πιερρακάκη στην οικονομία μέχρι τις εκλογές

Ανασχηματισμός 2025: Με «συνταγή» Πιερρακάκη στην οικονομία μέχρι τις εκλογές

Ενέργεια
Υπουργείο Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας: Η επιστροφή του Σταύρου Παπασταύρου με χαρτοφυλάκιο «υψηλής τάσης»

Υπουργείο Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας: Η επιστροφή του Σταύρου Παπασταύρου με χαρτοφυλάκιο «υψηλής τάσης»

