Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled his new cabinet on Friday morning, following a reshuffle announced by Government Spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis, in an aim to address growing public discontent and enhance New Democracy’s effectiveness in the face of mounting challenges.

The reshuffle came on the heels of Greece’s main opposition party PASOK’s attempt to topple the government- again– last Friday through a no-confidence motion, but the vote failed.

While the motion was not expected to pass, given the New Democracy party’s parliamentary majority, it was accompanied by massive nationwide protests. Demonstrators expressed their frustration over elusive justice for the Tempi train disaster and economic struggles such as inflation, both cited as key reasons by PASOK in the no-confidence motion.

With this cabinet reshuffle, PM Mitsotakis also seeks to refresh its public image, which has suffered from six years of leadership through seemingly endless crises and controversies. In previous announcements following the no-confidence vote, Mitsotakis made a verbal committment to finally fix Greece’s train system, focusing first and foremost on systems-safety.

Ministry of National Economy and Finance

Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Deputy Minister: Nikos Papathanasis

Deputy Minister: Giorgos Kotsiras

Deputy Minister: Thanos Petralias Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister: Giorgos Gerapetritis

Deputy Minister: Alexandra Papadopoulou

Deputy Minister: Tasos Chatzivasileiou

Deputy Minister for Greeks Abroad: Giannis Loverdos Ministry of National Defense

Minister: Nikos Dendias

Deputy Minister: Thanasis Davakis Ministry of the Interior

Minister: Theodoros Livanios

Deputy Minister: Vasilis Spanakis

Deputy Minister for Macedonia-Thrace Affairs: Kostas Gioulekas

Deputy Minister: Vivi Charalampogianni Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs, and Sports

Minister: Sofia Zacharaki

Deputy Minister for Sports: Giannis Vroutsis

Deputy Minister for Higher Education: Nikos Papaiōannou

Deputy Minister: Kostas Vlasis Ministry of Health

Minister: Adonis Georgiadis

Deputy Minister: Eirini Agapidaki

Deputy Minister: Dimitris Bartzopoulos

Deputy Minister: Marios Themistokleous Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport

Minister: Christos Dimas

Deputy Minister for Transport: Konstantinos Kyranakis

Deputy Minister: Nikos Tachiaos Ministry of Environment and Energy

Minister: Stavros Papastavrou

Deputy Minister: Nikos Tagaras

Deputy Minister for Energy: Nikos Tsafos Ministry of Development

Minister: Takis Theodorikakos

Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation: Aristos Doxiadis

Deputy Minister: Lazaros Tsavdaridis Ministry of Labor and Social Security

Minister: Niki Kerameus

Deputy Minister: Kostas Karagounis

Deputy Minister: Anna Efthymiou Ministry of Citizen Protection

Minister: Michalis Chrysochoidis

Deputy Minister: Giannis Lampropoulos Ministry of Justice

Minister: Giorgos Floridis

Deputy Minister: Giannis Bougas Ministry of Culture

Minister: Lina Mendoni

Deputy Minister: Iason Fotilas Ministry of Migration and Asylum

Minister: Makis Voridis

Deputy Minister: Sevi Voloudaki Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family

Minister: Domna Michailidou

Deputy Minister: Elena Rapti Ministry of Rural Development and Food

Minister: Kostas Tsiaras

Deputy Minister: Dionysis Stamenitis

Deputy Minister: Christos Kellas Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy

Minister: Vasilis Kikilias

Deputy Minister: Stefanos Gikas Ministry of Tourism

Minister: Olga Kefalogianni

Deputy Minister: Anna Karamanli Ministry of Digital Governance

Minister: Dimitris Papastergiou

Deputy Minister: Christos Boukoros Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection

Minister: Giannis Kefalogiannis

Deputy Minister: Kostas Katsafados

Deputy Minister: Evangelos Tournas Minister of State: Akis Skertsos

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister: Thanasis Kontogeorgis

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister & Government Spokesperson: Pavlos Marinakis

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister: Giorgos Mylonakis

First Reactions:

Political analysts and media outlets suggest that the reshuffle is not merely cosmetic but rather a strategic, near-surgical adjustment aimed at enhancing the government’s efficiency and performance.

The Government spokesperson said that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Saturday at 11:00am and immediately start its work, holding the first cabinet meeting on the same day.