Greece’s Inflation Eases to 2.5% in February, but Key Costs Still Soar
10 Μαρτίου 2025

Greece’s Inflation Eases to 2.5% in February, but Key Costs Still Soar

The data shows significant price increases in certain sectors, with hotels seeing a rise of 17.5%, air travel prices going up by 10.8%, rent rising by 9.9%, and health insurance premiums climbing by 7%.

Greece‘s inflation rate in February 2025 decreased slightly to 2.5%, down from 2.7% in January and 2.9% in the same month last year. According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), on a monthly basis, inflation fell by 0.1%.

The data shows significant price increases in certain sectors, with hotels seeing a rise of 17.5%, air travel prices going up by 10.8%, rent rising by 9.9%, and health insurance premiums climbing by 7%.

Additionally, electricity prices increased by 6.7%, with clothing and footwear prices edging up by 6.4%, while natural gas prices also saw a 4.1% increase.

Food inflation was relatively mild, at just 0.2%. However, olive oil prices dropped by 16.9%, while other oils increased by 11%. Beef prices surged by 6.7%, nuts rose by 5.7%, and coffee saw a 4.7% increase.

Over the 12-month period from March 2024 to February 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.7%, slightly lower than the 2.9% rise seen in the previous year (March 2023 to February 2024).

The overall 2.5% increase in February 2025 compared to the same month in 2024 was primarily driven by price changes across various categories. Food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 0.2% rise, mainly due to higher prices for bread, cereals, beef, pork, fish, edible oils, dried fruits, nuts, frozen vegetables and other food categories.

This increase was partially offset by price drops in items like cold cuts, cheese, olive oil, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and other foods.

How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece
10.03.25

How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece

Greece’s tax authority has compiled a guide addressing the most common questions regarding the transfer tax exemption for first-time home purchases.

Σύνταξη
10.03.25

10.03.25

10.03.25

10.03.25

